Know a kitchen gadget-obsessed home cook? Or are you looking for gifts for foodies? We've got some incredible — and super tasty — ideas for you.

From personalized, professional chef coats and Wi-Fi-controlled slow cookers to decadent white truffle sea salt, we've got the best gifts any home chef could ask for.

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Bestselling cooking gifts for home chefs

Don't be fooled by this fancy wine opener — it's actually super easy to use! With one charge, you can open 30 bottles and it's compatible with almost any bottleneck.

Create a family keepsake with this customizable cookbook. Add your uncle's secret recipes and keep track of your mom's top food hacks to ensure beloved, delicious memories endure from generation to generation.

Please pass the salt! Your favorite foodie will have a great time exploring this set of 16 different sea salt varieties.

Consider these kitchen towels as little cheat sheets when it comes to picking the right wine. These hard-working towels list more than 68 popular wines and 56 different foods for more than 3,800 potential pairings. We'll toast to that!

If you're a fan of flaky fish like tilapia or salmon (or simply don't like scrapping up crusted food off of your pan), then this fish spatula should be on your gift list. It's made from stainless steel and the sharp edge doubles as a knife for quick chopping.

Gadgets and small appliances for home chefs

A healthy french fry? Bring it on! You don’t have to be a foodie to appreciate this air fryer. Thanks to air circulation technology, this oil-free wonder delivers fried foods with up to 80% less fat than typical fried foods.

Hard-boiled eggs are full of protein and nutrients, but making them can sometimes be a hassle. Cook up to 12 eggs at once with this mini rapid egg cooker that comes in four colors.

This highly rated sous vide has over 700 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It's simple to use and comes with over 1,000 recipes you can make at home!

Okay, there are lots of slow cookers on the market, but this Instant Pot with over 58,000 reviews is one of the most loved. "I can't say anything negative about this bad boy. I'll never cook on my stove again!" wrote one buyer.

This AeroGarden is perfect for anyone just starting to grow their own herbs. At a relatively affordable price, it's a perfect gift for any time of year.

The on-the-go chef will freak out over this portable espresso maker. Simply add coffee grounds and hot water and this little gadget produces a perfect cup of espresso anytime, anywhere, via its trusty hand pump.

Chop, kneed and dice with this super spacious food processor. It's powerful, easy to use and comes with a detachable disc for effortless cleaning.

Say you want an air fryer but your kitchen is cluttered to the max. Fear not because this compact air fryer is here to save the day. It can easily fit on your countertop with a minimal footprint.

Food gifts for home chefs

A bouquet of flowers is nice, but you'll really wow the foodie in your life with this unique bouquet of salamis. And, unlike flowers, they'll still be good after a few days!

We all have that one friend who loves cheese — maybe it's you! Treat them (or yourself) with this subscription box including three mouth-watering kinds of cheese each month.

We couldn’t resist this adorable chocolate mug set ... and neither will your favorite foodie. Premium chocolate paired with hot cocoa and an adorable and festive mug will certainly create a decadent cup of cocoa.

For a next-level savory sensation, Giuseppe Giusti balsamic vinegar can’t be beaten. Aged in the barrels of the famous Giusti cask deposit, this rich, bodied vinegar delivers both sweet and sour flavor to veggies, meats and, of course, salads.

This pack of savory smoked salmon made it on the coveted list of Oprah's Favorite Things. Each slice is made without preservatives and the product is sourced sustainably.

While a $35 price tag might seem a bit high for a bottle of hot sauce, this one is also approved by Oprah. It made it to her list of favorite things and incorporates a flavorful combo of jalapeño, chili peppers, white truffles and organic agave nectar.

Cookware gifts for home chefs

This personalized casserole dish makes sure that no one from a summer potluck “accidentally” leaves with your favorite baking vessel.

This item might be a bit of a splurge but a quality cast-iron skillet is a must-have for every kitchen. Boy, do we love this festive red number from Le Creuset. It boasts even heat distribution over its 10.5-inch circumference.

Whether sweet or savory, fondue is always a festive dish. Gather the family around this red cast iron fondue set to enjoy some cheesy delights or fire it up for an action-packed dessert with warm, melted chocolate.

Help your favorite home chef emulate their heroes. This food styling tool kit comes with everything they'll need to create the fancy flourishes often seen in magazines and cookbooks.

For the pitmaster in your family, these professional-grade grill tools will really deliver. They even come in stainless steel, very official-looking carrying case.

Slice and dice like the pros on "Top Chef" with this knife set. The 15-piece block comes with all the tools any home chef needs to keep their kitchen game sharp.

Food prep gifts for home chefs

A little personalization always makes a giftfeel special. These state-shaped cutting boards are a fabulous way to make someone feel loved. Plus, they're made from eco-friendly bamboo.

The tabletop spiralizer will surely come in handy when pasta (and other carbs) are likely to go on the naughty list. Don't worry, we promise zoodles are just as delicious!

Make apple pie in a cinch with this apple peeler that also spiralizes and cores it all at the same time. Simply place your apple on the prongs at the end, turn the handle and watch this durable little gadget do the rest of the work.

A 4.8-star rated kitchen tool is tough to find, but this one seems like it deserves the reviews. One shopper raved about the ease of use. "No more smashing and smearing it over and over again with a knife against a cutting board."

Channel your inner TODAY guest chef with this large cutting board. The handle makes it easy to move around the kitchen when you have multiple things going on at once.

If you’ve got a gadget-obsessed cook in the house, then this little number might be a welcome surprise. The mister delivers a fine spritz of whatever oil your chef is trying out these days.

This year, make sure that grandma’s cookies get the credit they deserve! A personalized, laser-engraved rolling pin with her name on it should do the trick. Now everyone will know exactly who made those delicious treats.

Apparel and accessory gifts for home chefs

If you've been searching for a gift for the chef who has everything, look no further. Onion goggles are the answer. These fog-free goggles protect their eyes from irritating onion enzymes, keeping the home chef tear-free and ready to slice and dice like a pro.

This sweet, floral apron was designed in Europe and made from 100% cotton. It has an adjustable neck for optimal fit and will allow them to cook in style.

It’s never too early to get little ones cooking in the kitchen! This adorable KidKraft chef accessory set guarantees that your tiny chef looks their cutest while learning the ropes.

This handcrafted pewter necklace with a rolling pin charm reminds the bakers on your list to “Just Roll With It." Plus, it comes with a handmade quote card and gift envelope.

Storage and organization gifts for home chefs

Organize fruit by ripeness with this fabulously designed fruit bowl that celebrates both form and function. Hang bananas on the built-in hook to encourage even ripening, store ready-to-eat fruit atop the maple tray and coax the not-quite-ripe in the vented glass bowl.

Need parsley? Check. Fennel seed? Check. This rack comes with 16 pre-filled spice jars — and the best part is that it comes with free refills for five years!

These stackable food storage containers seal airtight to prevent your food from going stale. Plus, they'll know exactly what's in the containers thanks to the chalkboard-style labels!

Helpful gifts for the home chefs

There are regular timers...and then there's the triple timer. This digital wonder lets your multitasking chef set up to three different cooking times at once.

Cook for long periods of time without pain thanks to this kitchen standing mat. Made with extra thick foam, it's created to give you superior support and comfort when on your feet.

These bestselling oven mitts have over 3,500 reviews and are made from quality silicone. BPA free and FDA approved, they're heat resistant and provide protection up to 450-degrees.

If your household chef practically live in your kitchen, they likely have a Brita filtering system. Allow them to take their favorite water filter on the go with this bottle! It comes in multiple, sleep colors and can keep water cold for a full 24 hours.

This gift guide was originally published on Dec. 2, 2016.