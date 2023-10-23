IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

40 healthy, energizing smoothie recipes to start your day

Healthy smoothie recipes don’t have to taste like salad in a cup. These colorful concoctions are fruity, filling and refreshing.
By Erica Chayes Wida

You can always count on a smoothie to leave you feeling satiated. Thing is, once you find the recipe that wows your tastebuds, you might be guilty blending up the recipe again and again without much consideration for the nutrients you could be prioritizing.

Smoothies, given their loads of vitamins and minerals can really pack a punch, thanks to all the fruits and veg, so incorporating as many as possible is key. How to do that is another task entirely. Luckily, an expert is here to help.

 You can easily find yourself loading the blender with the few ingredients you love most and end up with a super-sweet treat void of the nutritious fix you deserve. By adding some nuts, cacao, or bright and zesty greens, you can give your smoothie a hefty dose of energy-boosting goodies.

Eating more produce daily is one of the best ways to increase fiber intake and disease-fighting nutrients and can help improve gut health, says registered dietitian Frances Largeman-Roth. Sipping on a smoothie is one of the easiest ways to accomplish this. What's important is that you consider the value of every ingredient you're blending up. Will it weigh you down? Spike your blood sugar? Or will the protein in the Greek yogurt and the vitamins in the kale keep you satisfied until your next meal?

Largeman-Roth also shares some tips for making the best smoothie, including keeping a little extra space in the blender to avoid a chunky texture, always adding liquids first (including yogurt) to help incorporate powdered ingredients and, if applicable, using a mixture of fresh and frozen produce to help things mix up smoothly.

Ahead, discover the ways you can boost the nutritional profile of your next smoothie and up your energy levels to last you all day long.

Smoothies with veggies

Divine Start Smoothie
Catherine McCord

When you drink this green machine, you have all of your bases covered: a handful of kale and spinach for a mild greens flavor and a ton of antioxidants, banana and date for sweetness, chia seeds for protein and omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseeds for fiber and coconut meat and milk for healthy fat with tropical flavor.

Energizing Kale Smoothie
You may be accustomed to using avocado in salads and guacamole; its creamy richness pairs well with fruit and greens for a filling breakfast treat, too.

Tropical Whirl Smoothie
Audrey Johns

Not all “green smoothies” are green! This beautiful orange smoothie looks as pretty as it tastes, plus it’s packed full of metabolism-boosting ingredients.

Bright Blue Smoothie
Catherine McCord

“The kid (and parent) in me rejoiced the day I discovered magical blue algae powder,” says Catherine McCord. “It is an extract of spirulina and can naturally turn food a shade of blue I had thought impossible. The taste is completely masked and it delivers 24% of your daily iron, containing even more than spinach and is believed to support joints and increase energy.”

Healthy Strawberry-Mint Smoothie
Brittany Williams

“This strawberry-mint smoothie is a great way to get fruits and veggies all in one drink,” says Brittany Williams. “And it’s great to serve the kids since I’ve noticed that kids tend to enjoy the refreshing taste of mint. Plus, it also helps mask some of the spinach flavor.”

Peppermint Keto Smoothie
JJ Smith

This smoothie tastes cool and refreshing like a Peppermint Pattie. The avocados make it super creamy and filling. It’s the perfect morning or afternoon pick-me-up.

Vanilla-Avocado Keto Smoothie
JJ Smith

This creamy and filling smoothie is great for breakfast or lunch. It packs a big nutrient punch with fresh spinach, avocado and protein powder.

Morning Glory Matcha Smoothie
Jessica Lloyd

If you're a fan of matcha, enjoy it in smoothie form with this recipe that also packs in some healthy fats and hydrating coconut milk for a filling morning meal or post-workout snack.

The Dr. Is In
Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

Turmeric, grapes, banana and watercress (a mustardy green and natural diuretic) are just some of the ingredients that make this drink a special addition to a healthful diet.

Sandra Lee's All-in-One Breakfast Smoothie
Sandra Lee

“I love this smoothie because it’s a fast and fresh way to start the day. The addition of cool mint makes it a real eye-opener,” says Sandra Lee.

Cookies and Cream Smoothie
Kelly LeVeque

Smoothies don’t need to taste like a salad to be healthy. Just keep the sugar low by limiting fruit and fill up on protein, fat and fiber.

Fruity smoothies

Banana Blueberry Smoothies
Gaby Dalkin

“Smoothies are my favorite way to start the day and ... frozen fruit is our jam!” says Gaby Dalkin. “It’s picked at the height of ripeness and won’t go bad. So get crazy, make different colored smoothies every day and start the day on a colorful note.”

Double Orange Smoothie
Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

Made with a navel orange (nearly always in season from California), plus orange juice, this sipper is loaded with over 500 milligrams of potassium and is a sunny way to start your day.

Superfood Smoothie Breakfast
Marco Borges

This is a super simple yet incredibly nutritious way to kickstart your day. It’s loaded with vitamins, minerals and fiber to power your best self from the inside out. Try topping them with a few extra seeds and fresh fruit.

Power Smoothie
Dawn Burrell

These smoothies packed with naturally sweet Medjool dates, buttery avocado and blueberries are great anytime of the day. They make an awesome on-the-go breakfast as well as a great midday snack.

Berry-Banana Smoothie

Joy Bauer

For those who want the nutrition boost — but the not the taste — of greens in their smoothie, this is a recipe for the back-pocket. It features a secret green veggie that’s hard to taste or notice. Each satisfying sip contains good-for-you ingredients that provide a nice dose of fiber and calcium.

Antioxidant Smoothie
Kristi Funk

“I’ve been tweaking my smoothie recipe since 2012, and I am pretty sure it contains the most nutritious ingredients found in one single glass of goodness on earth,” says Kristi Funk. “This can serve as your breakfast, lunch, or dinner, full of phytonutrient fabulousness.”

Marvelous Melon, Mango and Avocado Smoothie
Wendy Bazilian

The flavors of the fresh ingredients meld beautifully to create a creamy and refreshing smoothie that’s not overly sweet. You can feel good about the quality nutrition from potassium in cantaloupe and avocado, vitamin C from mangoes, heart healthy fats from avocado, protein and essential nutrients from Greek yogurt and milk.

Joy Bauer's Piña Colada Smoothie
Joy Bauer

“I call this my four-ingredient vacation … because a frozen coconut-pineapple beverage instantly transports me to the beach!” says Joy Bauer. “It tastes clean and refreshing, yet rich and indulgent, and is comprised of wholesome ingredients you can feel good about slurping.”

'Good Fat' Berry Blast Smoothie
Kevin Curry

This smoothie has a lot of personality. It’s a burst of sunshine to start the day in a creamy, berry red smoothie. What’s the secret energizing ingredient? Avocado! It makes the smoothie thick while balancing the sweetness of the date, berries and OJ.

Smart Smoothie
Joy Bauer

This delightfully refreshing smoothie is incredibly easy to make, but contains lots of filling fiber and antioxidant-rich ingredients like blueberries and coffee to fuel your morning … or any time you need a little pick-me-up!

Chocolate Banana Coffee Smoothie with Turmeric
Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

Get the many health benefits or turmeric by adding it to your morning smoothie. The active ingredient in turmeric is called curcumin. Curcumin has anti-inflammatory properties and has been shown to be beneficial in treating symptoms of Crohn’s disease, IBS and stomach ulcers. Just spin the ingredients together in a blender and you have a drink that gets your day going and fights inflammation.

Power Protein Smoothie
Jessica Sepel

This ultimate smoothie recipe makes a great nutritional breakfast or on-the-go snack. It will keep you full and satiated, and helps you stay on top of cravings. The almond milk can be replaced with coconut milk, cashew milk or full-fat organic dairy milk.

Beet-Citrus Blast Smoothie
Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

The gorgeous, bright pink hue of this vegan smoothie will help you get energized at any time of day. And the magnesium it contains will help keep your ticker healthy. Plus, the hemp seeds in the recipe have the ideal ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids for reducing heart disease risk.

Joy Bauer's Mango-Green Tea Smoothie
Joy Bauer

Combine the healthful benefits of green tea with sweet, juicy mango, probiotic-packed yogurt and ice for cool factor.

Peach and Berry Smoothie
Elena Besser

Peaches and berries are some signature summer fruits. This recipe is creamy yet refreshing and a go-to when you want a little brightness in your day.

Mango Ginger-Cashew Smoothie
Joy Bauer

Ready to bolster your immune system? Start with this scrumptious and satisfying smoothie. It’s loaded with critical nutrients that play a role in warding off colds and viruses — think vitamin C, beta-carotene, zinc, along with a hit of anti-inflammatory kapow.

Orange Sunrise Smoothie
Lisa Lillien

Greet the morning with a smoothie as bright as the rising sun. Tropical mango, juicy orange and creamy banana make this smoothie flavorful and filling. It’s great for a snack or a mini meal.

Date and Banana Smoothie
Ahmad Alzahabi

Created by YouTuber Ahmad Alzahabi during Ramadan, this smoothie uses dates (used commonly to break fasts) because they have lots of fiber and sugar to help replenish the body. Paired with sweet banana, creamy Greek yogurt, plus cinnamon and vanilla, it’s a treat that tastes like ice cream but feels like a healthy snack or meal.

Brodo's Deep Purple Bone Broth Smoothie
Marco Canora

This nourishing bone broth smoothie (or “brothie”) is a beet and berry lover’s dream! Sweetened with blueberries, cherries and blackberries, this beverage is a truly satisfying snack or breakfast option.

Workout Recovery Smoothie
Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

This smoothie combines the anti-inflammatory power of cherries and pomegranate juice with nitrate-rich beets, which some studies show can increase muscle function and lower blood pressure. The addition of vanilla protein powder can help you repair and build muscle tissue.

Smoothie bowls

Açaí Smoothie Bowls
Catherine McCord

Why spend $12 to $15 on an açaí bowl at a cafe when you can make your own in just five minutes? The best part is that you can top them with anything you love and have on hand, so have fun experimenting with toppings!

Red Smoothie Bowl
Kevin Curry

Invigorate your smoothie game with fresh, fruity smoothie bowls topped with your choice of healthy, crunchy add-ons. You can boost the amount of protein by adding protein powder or Greek yogurt.

Smoothie Bowls 3 Ways
Priyanka Naik

Have you ever scrolled through social media and been totally blown away by gorgeous, vibrant smoothie bowls of all colors? They look totally complicated, but they can be super easy to make at home. The base is simply frozen coconut milk cubes and the possibilities for mix-ins is pretty much endless!

Banana Split Smoothie
Catherine McCord

Reimagining the nostalgic ice cream parlor treat, Catherine McCord developed a healthier smoothie version that can be enjoyed with a spoon. If you want to take it to a whole other level, add any or all of the toppings for the ultimate healthful indulgence.

Healthy Breakfast Ice Cream
Chloe Coscarelli

Yes, you can eat ice cream for breakfast when you make this healthy vegan version. Top it with your favorite fruit, nuts, seeds or granola.

Double-Chocolate Smoothie Bowls
Catherine McCord

Even though they look like dessert, these double-chocolate smoothie bowls are actually good for you. It tastes like frozen yogurt, but is made from all fruits and vegetables. The best part is that you can make them with regular or dairy-free chocolate chips or even cocoa nibs, which have no added sugar.

Green Banana Smoothie Bowl
Sweet Potato Chronicles

Use kale to boost the nutrient-value in this tasty, creamy smoothie bowl. You can tailor the topping ingredients to your liking but it’s delicious with some muesli or granola and a sweet sliced apple.

Strawberry-Raspberry Smoothie Bowl
Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

Fresh raspberries and strawberries scream summer. Blend them up with some tropical banana, thick Greek yogurt and you’ve got yourself a healthy breakfast (or dessert).

Blueberry Almond Smoothie Bowl
Ellie Krieger

Pretty in color and packed with nutritional value, whip up this blue hued smoothie bowl for a perfect morning treat.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.