Le Creuset is famous for its equally stylish and functional cookware, but it often comes at a pretty high price (though fans will tell you it's worth it for its durability). Every so often, however, the brand hosts a Factory to Table Sale, an in-person event featuring "exclusive discounts" on a wide range of the brand's products and the chance to score a mystery box of items.

The most recent Factory to Table Sale happened in San Antonio, Texas from March 21 to 24. Following the sale, videos of people unboxing their mystery boxes — unmarked boxes that contain various Le Creuset products (up to $350 worth, according to the brand) — have gone mega-viral with individual videos racking up millions of views each.

For anyone who missed out this time around, we're sharing everything you need to know about the event and the sought-after mystery boxes.

How to get a Le Creuset mystery box

During past Factory to Table Sales, including Le Creuset's most recent one in San Antonio, the brand has offered shoppers the chance to score a mystery box of the brand's merchandise (up to $350 worth) for $50. People on social media have shared unboxing videos showing off their hauls, which have included a mix of around three to seven products, ranging from its beloved Dutch ovens to casserole dishes, pans, stock pots and more.

Mystery boxes are only available during VIP sessions. During the most recent event, the session was held on the first day and cost $25 for a ticket (normal tickets were $10). Mystery boxes are limited to one per ticketholder and you have to be present to purchase it, so unfortunately you can't stock up or buy for others.

"Our Factory to Table events offer a unique experience, allowing attendees to browse our assortment in person, discover exclusive deals and special pieces, and connect with both the brand and fellow Le Creuset enthusiasts," Nate Collier, director of marketing communications at Le Creuset shared in an email with Shop TODAY. "The introduction of our mystery boxes adds an extra layer of engagement to our special early sessions, offering an element of surprise and excitement."

At the moment, he added, mystery boxes will only be available at in-person Factory to Table events.

What is the Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale?

Le Creuset typically holds multiple Factory to Table Sales across the U.S. every year, with 2023 events taking place in Phoenix, Philadelphia and Minneapolis.

According to the Le Creuset website, at these events, you can shop items for up 60% off their regular retail prices. The brand has an array of products and colors available at the sale and it says that items are restocked continually throughout the event, for those who come on a later day or time.

According to Le Creuset, locations for the other 2024 events have not been finalized. "For the latest updates on future events, we recommend following our official social channels or checking the Factory to Table Sale page on our website here," Collier shared.

In case you have product envy after seeing everyone's Le Creuset hauls, we're sharing some of the brand's bestselling items that are worth adding to your kitchen (and some are even on sale right now).

Le Creuset bestsellers

This mini cocotte not only looks super cute, but it's also the perfect size for making individual pot pies, single-serving cobblers, roasted garlic and more. The interior is designed to be nonstick so you can easily get food out once its done cooking.

Master the art of the mise en place and keep all your ingredients and spices in reach with these pinch bowls. When you're done cooking, you can also use the bowls to serve appetizers, condiments, salad dressings and more.

Whether your recipe calls for baking, roasting or frying, you can do that and more in this wide oven. The brand says that the wide base makes it ideal for browning meat or vegetables without crowding.

If you only know Le Creuset for one thing, it’s likely its Dutch oven. It’s said to have “exceptional” heat retention to lock in moisture and flavor, whether you’re slow-cooking meats or making bread. There are tons of sizes and colors available, with prices ranging from $260 for a two-quart option to $625 for an extra-large 13-and-a-quarter quart option.

Like many of the brand's products, this "everyday" pan is made to be suitable for all stovetops and oven-safe up to 500 F, so you can sear foods on the stove and then finish them up in the oven. While the brand recommends hand washing the pan, it is dishwasher-safe if you're in a pinch.

Le Creuset's Signature Cassadou was inspired by Provencal hunters and the stews they would prepare with their fresh catch, so it's the perfect choice for hefty soups and one-pot meals.

One shopper who called it the "best pot I’ve ever owned," adding that it "works well for everything from soups to sauteeing. Things tend not to stick to or burn the bottom of the pan. Heat is evenly distributed and the size makes it very versatile for cooking many different things."

Unlike raw cast-iron pans, the surface of this skillet is finished with a black satin enamel to eliminate the need for regular seasoning. According to the brand, it's also the "lightest weight cast iron by quart on the market."

This stockpot is made with a lightweight carbon steel, so water boils quickly, the brand says. Plus, it's available in a range of colors and sizes to suit your needs.

How we chose the bestselling Le Creuset products

The Shop TODAY team pulled products from Le Creuset's bestsellers page on its website. To pick the above items, we took into consideration price, functionality and overall popularity.