Potterheads are in for a treat: Le Creuset just dropped an entire collection inspired by the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The 10-piece collection features everything from Dutch ovens to spatulas that all nod to the iconic characters, creatures and places in the "Harry Potter" series; we're talking a Voldemort-inspired casserole dish, a Hedwig Pie Bird and Hogwarts tea kettle to name a few.

"Chefs and Harry Potter fans alike will now be able to express their inner creativity as they transform humble ingredients into spectacular dishes," Le Creuset chairman Paul van Zuydam said in a release.

So, whether you're a Ravenclaw, Gryffindor or simply just a kitchen enthusiast, this collaboration is bringing something for everyone. Since it's a limited-edition collection, we have a feeling pieces are going to go fast, so you might not want to wait to grab something for yourself (or, something to gift to the Harry Potter fan in your life).

We rounded up all of the must-haves below, so you can bring some magic into your own kitchen, just in time for the holidays.

Harry Potter Le Creuset Collection

The Golden Snitch acts as the knob for this Quidditch-inspired Dutch oven. It boasts the same cast iron-enameled construction as Le Cresuset's other popular Dutch ovens, so it's oven and broiler safe for up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

While you might not be able to travel to Platform 9 ¾, this kettle has a whistle that can transport you there. The bright red kettle features gorgeous ceramic detailing and subtle nods to the Hogwarts Express train that are not to be overlooked.

Potter's famous pet owl can now be a useful companion in your kitchen. Thanks to the uniquely hollow vents, it will crisp your pies to perfection, ensuring that the filling won't boil over and that the crust won't become soggy. The freezer-, oven- and dishwasher-safe pie bird is sure to be a hoot for holiday baking.

Bake your pie and eat it too on these appropriately-themed plates, of course. Each set of four includes a plate for each Hogwarts house: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw. They're made from chip-resistant stoneware that is both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

An essential for any kitchen, this spoon rest has grooved sides to keep your utensils in place and a wide bowl to prevent drips. Plus, the Deathly Hallows symbol adds some charm to make a kitchen basic feel not-so-basic.

Stir, mix, baste and fold with the power of Harry, Ron, Hermione and Dumbledore's wands — all in the form of heat-resistant silicone. The four-piece set makes a great gift for wizards of all ages in the kitchen.

This potholder combines two mitts in one, saving you some space and making it easier to pull pots and pans off of the stove and out of the oven. The bright crests of the Hogwarts houses along with the gold embroidery make it a piece worth having.

Each mug in this set of four is adorned with the logo of a business in the Wizarding World. Show your support for Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, The Three Broomsticks, Ollivanders and Gringotts, all from the comfort of your home. Plus, when you sip the last drop, you'll see a special message on the inside of your cup.

This casserole dish inspired by He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named features a handle inspired by Voldemort's wand and the Dark Mark at the very bottom of the pan. It's microwaveable, freezer safe and oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

From the lightning bolt to the glasses, this Dutch oven features the iconic traits of Harry Potter himself. The durable cast iron is made in France and can be used for baking, slow-cooking, roasting and more. Plus, the bowl is dishwasher safe.

