IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Upgrade your routine with 75% off innovative beauty products

Food

For when you need to find dinner ideas, healthy snacks and ingredients for your favorite recipes on TODAY.com to make grocery shopping easier.

Shoppable Recipes

Slow-Cooker Carnitas Recipe
Casey Barber / TODAY

Make tonight taco night with juicy, oh-so-easy slow-cooker carnitas

Slow-Cooker White Chicken Chili recipe
Casey Barber

Stir and serve! This slow-cooker white chicken chili is almost too easy

Slow-Cooker Alfredo 3 Ways
Casey Barber

Make Alfredo pasta 3 ways ... in your slow cooker!

Slow-Cooker Beef Stroganoff
Shutterstock

Slow-cooker beef stroganoff will get you through the last blast of winter

Slow-cooker wild rice and chicken casserole
Casey Barber / TODAY

Slow-cooker comfort: An easy-to-please chicken and wild rice casserole

Credit: Albert Law

Make homemade vegetable dumplings to celebrate the 2022 games

Courtesy Shirley Chung

Make these homemade savory meat pies to celebrate Beijing

Credit: Albert Law

Make an iconic Beijing dumpling called jiaozi with Shirley Chung

photography by Albert Law : www.porkbellystudio.com
Credit: Albert Law

Make juicy Beijing lamp lollipops while you root on Team USA

Jalapeno Popper Dip
Casey Barber

Score! This jalapeño popper dip is guaranteed to be a game-day hit

Explore More CategoriesSEE ALL

Looking for something else? Here you can find recommendations from some of our most commonly shopped categories.
Home & Decor
Find and buy the best home good deals online including bedroom and bathroom decor, storage and organization accessories, and bedding on TODAY.com.
VIEW
Beauty
Find and buy the best beauty and cosmetic deals online including the newest makeup sales, hair products and dermatologist approved skincare on TODAY.com.
VIEW
Kitchen
Find and buy the best kitchenware deals online including our favorite foods, kitchen gadgets and tools for cooking on TODAY.com.
VIEW
Fashion
Find and buy the best style deals online including shoe and clothing items, jewelry and accessory sales, and more with TODAY.com.
VIEW
Tech & Gadgets
Find and buy the best technology deals online including cool new high tech gadgets and electronic sales on TODAY.com.
VIEW
Travel & Accessories
Find and buy the best vacation deals online from luggage sales to the best places to stay on TODAY.com.
VIEW
Kids & Babies
Find and buy the best deals for parents online including sales on toys, new baby essentials, gifts and more on TODAY.com.
VIEW
Lifestyle & Fitness
Find and buy the best lifestyle and workout deals online including products to help you fall asleep, exercise equipment and more on TODAY.com.
VIEW