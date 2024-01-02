Kick off the new year with this $25 Sam’s Club membership deal

At Sam’s Club, the savings can be found all year round — but one of the best deals we’ve seen so far is happening right now! For a limited time, an annual Sam's Club membership is 50% off for first-time members. And if you're looking for a few extra benefits, there's also a major deal on the retailer's Plus membership option. So if you’re looking to save in 2024, you won’t want to miss this rare chance to gain access to members-only prices on household essentials, fashion, groceries, gift cards (including a Southwest Airlines deal) and so much more for just $25 for the whole year.

Right now, you can score the first year of a classic Sam's Club membership for $25, which is 50% off. With a membership, you can shop the retailer's selection of products in stores and online and gain access to Sam's Club membership perks such as exclusive sale events, fuel discounts and cash back. This membership deal ends Jan. 31, 2024.

Sam's Club membership benefits

Wondering if a Sam's Club membership is worth it? Here's a closer look at some of the benefits you can take advantage of upon joining.

Same-day delivery: Want to skip a trip to the store? Sam's Club members can order eligible items by 1 p.m. local time and have them delivered to their doorstep that same day. After placing your order online or in the Sam's Club app, you'll receive a confirmation email with a link to track progress in real time. Note that there’s a $12 fee per order for Club members ($8 for Plus members) for this service and no order minimum.

'Scan & Go' shopping: Members who prefer to shop in person can take advantage of the retailer's Scan & Go feature to speed up their trip. Once you've arrived at your local store, open the Sam’s Club app and click the Scan & Go icon at the bottom of your screen. Each time you grab an item to purchase, scan the barcode to add it to your virtual cart as well. When you’re finished shopping, slide the bar to pay in the app. This way, you can skip checkout lines and head to the door with your digital receipt. Interested in an item that's out of stock, or too big to lug home? You can scan the barcode while you're in the store and ship it to your home.

Access to members-only sale events: Sam's Club regularly runs "Instant Savings" events with exclusive discounts for members. Right now, there's an Instant Savings event running through Jan. 31.

Fuel discounts: High gas prices have nothing on you! Save when you fill up your car at select locations.

Complimentary membership: Once you join, a household member can sign up for free. That's essentially two memberships for half the price of one!

Sam's Club Plus membership deal and benefits

Sam's Club also has a premium Plus membership for $110 per year, but it's currently on a rare offer for $70 instead. Sam’s Club doesn’t typically discount this membership option — so don’t wait to grab it if you’re wanting a few extra benefits! This offer is valid until Jan. 31, 2024.

Here are a few perks that set Plus apart from the classic membership.

Free shipping and curbside pickup: Plus members don't have to pay for shipping for most purchases made online or in the Sam's Club app. They can also take advantage of free curbside pickup, which has a $4 fee for Club members. A staff member will even load your car for you!

Cash back: Plus members can earn 2 percent cash back on qualifying purchases (with a cap at $500 per year).

Pharmacy and optical savings: Looking to save on prescriptions? Sam's Club says it offers Plus members more than 600 generic brands starting at $4. Plus members can also score free shipping on contact lenses and save 20% on a new pair of eyeglasses.

Planning a trip? Score a $500 Southwest Airlines virtual gift card (delivered to your email within 48 hours) for $50 off.

