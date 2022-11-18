11 gift ideas for seniors that they'll love — plus the one thing not to buy them

Recently my Grandma Patty turned 98 years old. She had a party to celebrate her big day and feasted on angel food cake, soup and breadsticks. She was, and I quote, “tickled” by the whole day and the great party turnout. She kept saying to our family, “Can you believe I am 98 years old?!”

Nope Grandma, we don’t.

My grandma is almost an entire century old, but she still gets dressed up like she’s headed to church, is mindful of what she eats and avoids sugary sweets, gets her hair done once a week and still gets as giddy as a five-year-old when she sees a present headed her way.

As far as gift-giving goes, buying gifts for Grandma Patty can be tricky. There’s nothing she needs per se, yet there are things she would like to have, but space is a bit limited in her downsized living space.

When it comes to holiday gifts for seniors it’s all about finding the right balance, according to Debbie Elson, LPN, and a long-term care nurse of 37 years.

“Seniors want practical and fun gifts,” said Elson. “They would like things they actually need and will actually use.”

They appreciate creature comforts such as lotions, soaps, perfumes, nail care, comfortable shoes, small candies in a dish and small plants for their window sills, shared Elson.

Seniors would prefer not to receive overly extravagant or pricey gifts, she adds. They are also not huge fans of one of the most common and stocking stuffer-y gifts of them all: gift cards. “Absolutely, no gift cards!” said Elson.

Something seniors do have plenty of room in their homes and in their hearts is a nice surprise from their families. Seniors love a little touch of the unexpected and love it when their families go the extra mile during the holidays. Elson has seen some of the families of her seniors unveil holiday gifts with a pop-up card, with a visit from Santa, a drop-by from the family pet or with a surprise visit from older grandchildren and/or great grandchildren.

Another fun and special touch to help roll in the holiday season for your seniors is to bring the holiday spirit right to their very door, shared Elson. “Bring the supplies to decorate their room or home for holidays,” she suggests.

Lastly, and certainly not least, when it comes to seniors and gifts, don’t just assume you know what your senior wants. At the retirement community where Elson works, seniors are already busy writing their lists, checking them twice and comparing them next to the Target holiday circular.

While my Grandma Patty used to scour the JCPenney catalog every holiday season, she’s hip with the times now, and we are currently in the process of helping her cultivate her ideal Amazon wish list. (Prime gifts only, of course.)

As the experts and my Grandma Patty tell us, gifts with a bit of feeling, a little thought and a heap of practicality will always hit the right note when it comes to the folks who believe that growing older is inevitable, but growing up is optional.

Here is a roundup of great holiday gifts for seniors that are expertly suggested and Grandma Patty-approved.

Gift ideas for senior women and senior men

This simple yet savvy gadget was designed with seniors in mind and is one of my grandma’s very favorite connectivity tools. With easy-to-use apps, a private family network and built-in 4G, the GrandPad makes it simple for seniors to scroll, shop, search and just say hello.

I shared this gift with my son’s grandma just last year and she loved it. Through the magic of technology, I am able to beam photos straight to my mom’s frame. She doesn’t miss a moment thanks to this no-fuss digital picture frame.

Whether it’s big band jazz, that old Prince album or that worn-out vinyl of the Carpenters’ Christmas album, this thoughtful gift will bring back the memories and dole out sweet sounds. This record player sports a vintage look and features full-sized stereo output, but in a sleek minimalist package. The record player can accommodate three speeds and includes Bluetooth tooth capability.

Keep your seniors snug as a bug with Sunday Citizen’s Ribbed Bed Blanket. It doubles as the perfect bedtime snuggling blanket and a cuddly couch lap blankie. It’s breathable, light and soft as a cloud, making it ideal for year-round snoozing. As a thoughtful bonus, this blanket is hypoallergenic and machine-washable.

For the coffee lover who doesn’t want to brew an entire pot, the Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker hits the spot. It occupies minimal counter space and offers the flexibility to brew up your senior’s favorite K-cup beverage or a cup from their favorite grounds. If you are also on the hunt for some thoughtful K-cups to go with this coffee maker, take a look at the Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer K-Cup Pod Advent Calendar.

Whether in the comfort of their own home or on the road for holiday travel, this sound machine/speaker is a great gift for the senior in your life. It features two ocean sounds and 20 fan sounds to promote a more restful sleep.

Keep your senior warm and stylish in this super cozy sherpa from Vineyard Vines. This quarter-zip features a stand-up collar and is fully lined with a moisture-wicking antimicrobial mesh.

Inexpensive gifts for seniors

My grandma loves tea and loves Advent calendars even more. Finally, there’s one that speaks her language! Your senior will enjoy 24 new and delicious organic teas each day of the holiday season.

Never liked the look of Yellowstone or always thought Yosemite could use a bit more color? Let your seniors re-envision the look and palette of their favorite national park with this fun and creative coloring book. It features 32 landscapes found in some of North America’s most gorgeous open spaces.

Rain gauges are great, unless you live next door to someone like my Grandpa Gene, who used to pour extra water in them to be funny. Well good luck out-foxing this weather station, Grandpa! This wireless indoor/outdoor device features 10 different weather functions such as forecast, moon phase, outdoor/indoor temperature, humidity and barometer. (Look out Jim Cantore, you are about to have some weather predicting competition on your hands.)