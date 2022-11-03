Whether she's a "glam-ma" or the family chef, Grandma will love these 34 gifts

There’s no relationship quite like the one between grandmother and grandchild. For many of us, Grandma was our first friend and the lady we turned to for sage advice, endless laughter and unconditional support. And with the holidays coming up, now is a great time to reciprocate that love with a thoughtful gift for Grandma.

Wondering what to get Grandma for a birthday, holiday or just because? The best gifts for grandmothers will make her feel loved and understood, and we’ve curated a list of 34 items that’ll do just that. Whether your grandma is a homebody who loves staying cozy, a glamour girl, an amazing home cook or a sentimental matriarch, you’ll find the perfect gift for her on this list.

After all, grandmothers have been spoiling their grandchildren since the dawn of time, and there’s no time like the present to return the favor.

Click the links below to quickly jump to a specific category, or keep scrolling to see all of the amazing grandma-friendly gifts in this guide:

Best cozy gifts for grandmas

If she experiences chronic pain or is really just that cold all the time, a heating pad is a gift she'll appreciate and will want to use immediately. It has six settings and touts "Xpress heat" that will have her feeling it in 30 seconds.

These socks will help her remember to embrace all of the little things in life and appreciate each day. There's a pair for each day of the week and each sock has grippers on the bottom so she won't have to worry about slipping and sliding around the house.

There are few better gifts to give than that of comfort. Grandma won't want to change out of this long lounger from Softies. It comes in up to five colors and it even has pockets! Plus, it's one of Oprah's Favorite Things.

Grandma can never have too many pairs of cozy socks, especially if she's always cold. This Barefoot Dreams pair is made for the grandma who loves to curl up with a good book on a cold winter’s day. And, believe us, you’ll want to snag both colors.

Whether she’s running errands, taking a morning walk or just relaxing around the house, your busy grandma will appreciate the versatility of this quilted fleece vest, which comes in four stylish colors as well as sizes XS through 3X.

If Grandma is due for a slipper upgrade, consider this indoor/outdoor pair. They're made of real leather and suede with a sole that cushions the foot — and under $50.

If your grandma is constantly wrapped in a blanket, this sherpa cape is going to be her new favorite thing. The poncho shape makes for a polished take on coziness. You might need to get one for yourself, too!

Best beauty gifts for grandmas

This one’s for the grandma who is still as glamorous as ever. Replenish her beauty supply with a trio of anything-but-basic neutral lipsticks. The mini size is perfect for storing in her purse so she's never without her favorite shade.

Help Grandma feel bold and confident just in time for the new year with some new fragrances. This set includes 13 sample scents to try and a certificate to redeem for a full-sized bottle of her favorite.

When she needs a bit of R&R, Grandma will love this set of four hydrating body butters from Samantha Bee Company, which includes rosemary lavender, tupelo honey and chamomile scents. All four are designed to leave skin feeling soft and revitalized. It's also another member of Oprah's Favorite Things list.

“The gift that keeps on giving” is a phrase that’s tossed around a lot, but in the case of this refreshing face wash, it may just be true. Infused with mint essential oil, it cleanses skin while balancing out dry and oily zones, according to the brand.

In case you haven’t heard, silk pillowcases are a beauty essential. They produce less friction than cotton and can help skin and hair maintain moisture, which is why many beauty experts recommend them. Now that's what we call elevating grandma’s sleep experience.

Best foodie gifts for grandmas

This set of goodies is not only a delicious treat, but come in nutcracker toy soldier-style canisters that will also make for great tabletop decoration.

She'll love this food box curated with AAPI women-founded food brands. Alongside a sweet handwritten note with the message of your choice, she can indulge in graham cracker churros, a chocolate hazelnut spread and three varieties of flower tea.

If your grandmother is a fan of Ree Drummond's Food Network show, she'll love collecting her cookbooks, too.

Who doesn’t love Ina Garten? The Food Network star's latest cookbook, "Modern Comfort Food," is filled with comforting recipes, many of which are twists on her childhood favorites. It's a great gift for the grandma who loves to cook — and you'll be thankful you bought it for her next time she invites you over for dinner.

Another essential item for the grandma who spends all her time in the kitchen? Novelty dish towels that will keep her smiling while she cooks or bakes. These are made of 100 percent cotton and have loops for easy storage.

If Grandma has a sweet tooth, she'll love this Chocolove gift box. It's a trove of chocolatey goodness.

For the grandma constantly seeking to expand her palate, this tea sampler fits the bill. Everyone will want a taste of flavors like lemon lavender, vanilla pear and orange jasmine.

A great home cook requires great materials. This versatile stoneware baking dish can be used everywhere, including the oven, dishwasher and microwave.

It would be hard to find a grandma out there who doesn’t appreciate a whimsical novelty item, like this maple-wood cutting and serving board. It's an ideal gift for the grandmother who lives to entertain — and who loves a good theme.

Best home decor gifts for grandmas

She'll adore this sweet dose of Christmas with this snow globe that feature a train going up a hill in a snow-filled wonderland accompanied by a festive tune that plays when you wind up the bottom.

This illuminated box is perfect for Grandma to store her favorite tchotchkes and small mementos from over the years. It comes in three colors so you can choose the one that best matches her style and the rest of her decor.

Instead of giving her a traditional ornament, this glass ornament with a single rose at the center is sure to take her breath away. You can choose between eight different colors for the rose.

Grandma may already have plenty of candles, but does she have one that doubles as Christmas decor? This one has a pine scent and comes in a ceramic candle holder shaped like a Christmas tree, complete with a metallic gold finish.

Every grandma knows you can never have enough tchotchkes around the house, especially when they’re as sentimental as this figurine. It's perfect for a new grandmother.

Most grandmothers have pretty iconic jewelry collections. Help yours show off her favorite pieces wherever she goes with this chic faux leather travel case.

Best unique gifts for grandmas

For the new grandma, help her commemorate her first year with the new title. This sweet reminder will help her start the day with a smile and make her think of the precious bundle of joy that's new to the family.

Customize this wall calendar with pictures of the family that will bring a smile to her face at the top of each month. It comes in two sizes and you can choose your starting month all the way up to December 2024. Plus, you can score 40% off this (and everything else across Shutterfly!) using the promo code TODAY40.

Give her a gift as special as she is with this mini box of five roses in your choice of 19 different colors.

There's nothing worse than having to search the floor of the car for a fallen phone or wallet. These smart organizers will save Grandma the trouble: They're designed to block the cracks between the front seats and the center console so she can safely store her items on the go.

If your grandma has a green thumb, consider giving her gardening gear an upgrade. These grippy gloves will keep her hands dry and covered when she’s working away in the garden (or even just doing chores around the house), and the matching pad will provide both comfort and style.

The benefits of aromatherapy are myriad, and now you can give them to grandma with this one-button functional ultrasonic diffuser.

If you find yourself constantly buying frames and printing photos for the grandma in your life, consider investing in a digital picture frame. Family members can easily share their latest photos and videos with the device via a mobile app so Grandma never misses out on a special moment.

