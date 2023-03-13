20 gift ideas for someone who can't get enough of true crime documentaries or podcasts

There are two types of people in the world: People who watch true crime documentaries and people who don't. Whether you identify as a true crime lover or not, you probably know more than one person who is always bingeing the latest grizzly docuseries or listens to so many true crime podcasts that they should just host their own.

Shopping for a self-proclaimed detective has never been easier, not to mention a fun task if you happen to share this interest with your bestie, sibling or co-worker. From bestselling books to immersive cold case games to personal safety gadgets, we rounded up some of the best true crime gifts for anyone who can't get enough of the genre that will surely impress or become their next obsession — or yours!

Best gifts for the true crime-obsessed

No truer words have been spoken — and a cozy pair of socks is something that someone will get great use of. The Etsy seller offers them in nine different colors and for under $12, chances are we'll be buying ourselves a matching pair, too.

If you want to help them unleash their inner detective, this challenging puzzle book will keep them occupied for days. That's because this book is printed out of chronological order! To solve the mystery, the reader must sort through the hundred pages and piece it back together. The publisher says only three people have ever solved this literary puzzle...will you be the fourth?

Cold case followers will love this book of crime-themed puzzles. According to the brand, there are 192 pages filled with brain games, from comparing DNA sequences to crime scene photos that test your memory. It has over 2,500 Amazon ratings, with one verified reviewer writing, "[It's] fun and get’s your brain thinking. Talked about the relevant cases and criminals like Zodiac killer! Which is cool, and something to do in your free time."

This spoon will be an all-around hit for both true crime and breakfast lovers. With over 2,000 Amazon ratings, many people wrote that it was the perfect useful gag gift. "This was a stocking stuffer for my husband at Christmas. He busted out laughing when he saw it and has used it every day since with his cereal. Still hear him giggling at times when he uses it," says one verified reviewer.

This classic board game might have been where their love for a good mystery began. Give them the gift of nostalgia by bringing them back to the Tudor mansion, where players have to figure out who did it, with that weapon and in what room.

Do they have hundreds of hours of documentary viewing clocked? Since they basically are a detective at this point, this shirt allows them to wear that badge proudly. The seller offers this shirt in tons of different styles and a variety of colors.

Personal safety is always at the forefront of a true crime aficionado's mind. That's why this safety gadget would make a great gift for them to have on hand. According to the brand, this lock inserts across the doorknob lock and provides an extra layer of security. The brand says it's perfect for rentals, hotel rooms, Airbnbs and more.

Do you really want to put their knowledge to this test? According to the publisher, "The Ultimate Serial Killer Trivia Book" features obscure facts about any question you've ever had about these infamous characters, from "What jobs attract the most serial killers?" to "What movie franchise inspires the most copycats?" They might divulge this book faster than their last docuseries marathon.

If you know someone who lives for "Dateline" nights, then this wine glass is for them. They can enjoy a little vino while immersed in the newest episode of the iconic show and look completely on brand.

This mug is perfect for the person who always has their headphones in — you know they're most likely listening to the latest episode of their favorite true crime podcast.

If you know a true crime lover, chances are they're listening to the hit podcast "My Favorite Murder." This book is cowritten by hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark and is a No. 1 New York Times bestseller. According to the publisher, the two recount pivotal life moments, discuss true crime stories that shaped them, and why women shouldn't always feel the need to be polite — all through their iconic honesty and humor.

An investigatory book that delves into the search for the Golden State Killer, this is a Shop TODAY editor favorite. Associate editor Fran Sales even says it's "not just a true crime book; it's pretty much art."

Before and at the time of her sudden death, true crime journalist Michelle McNamara dedicated her life to finding the California serial killer by interviewing victims, scouring police reports and documenting her findings, which many say would ultimately help lead to his arrest, according to the publisher.

While every platform covers this infamous serial killer at some point, this book is truly a unique and personal account that will blow the mind of even the most seasoned crime reader and watcher. True crime writer Anne Rule recounts her time working and befriending Ted Bundy while employed at a crisis center together — at the time, she had no idea this was the most-wanted "Ted".

If they ever wanted to feel like a real-life detective or FBI agent, this is their chance! With three clues to crack, the brand says this cold case game features over 50 documents to sift through, which include crime scene photos, an evidence report, witness statements and more.

This bestselling safety alarm can be hooked on your keys or purse and makes a great gift for women. Because it's a non-violent safety device, it's also travel-friendly, says the brand. It has over 8,000 Amazon ratings, with one reviewer writing, "This was an item I bought my future daughter-in-law, and she travels a lot and is always going somewhere with work, she was very happy when she saw this as one of her Christmas presents."

For the true crime lover who still wants to look trendy, this oversized crewneck sweatshirt has a subtle nod to the genre with a cute leopard print. Shop TODAY SEO writer Jannely Espinal says she bought this to wear on Halloween.

Whether they're the hostess with the most-ess or you're looking to gather all of your mystery-loving friends for a night of fun, this immersive murder mystery game is 1920s-themed and sure to impress. According to the brand, it's suitable for up to 12 players and comes with character cards to assign and even props.

Elevate their "Dateline" viewing with this blanket that will make them feel completely cozy, all while being wrapped up with their favorite correspondents. One side is even sherpa-lined for extra comfort.

If you really want to fuel their murder mystery obsession, Peacock currently has 14 seasons of "Dateline" available to watch. A monthly subscription only costs $4.99 a month, or you can buy an annual plan and save — it's $49.99 for the whole year.

These binders have been all over TikTok and dubbed the "In Case I Go Missing" folder, but it is a clever way to store important materials and documents in case of an emergency. The brand says there are 10 expandable and different-sized envelopes and even has 30 labels for allergies, travel plans, a list of friends and exes and more. The retailer's website also allows you to personalize the cover.