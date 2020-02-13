Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Choosing the right gift for a co-worker, client or boss can be tricky. The goal is to let them know that you value them without going overboard. You want to get something thoughtful without getting too personal.

Bottom line: It can be challenging to find the perfect gift, so we've rounded up a variety of ideas for everyone you work with.

From gifts for the techie co-worker to the foodie co-worker, read on for our picks at every budget.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 22.

Bestselling gifts for co-workers or bosses

Let’s face it, few things are as satisfying as a good bubble wrap pop. With this calendar, they’ll get 365 pops — one for each day of the year.

We all know things can get stressful at the office sometimes. This shiatsu neck and shoulder massager is like having a personal masseuse on call.

Your favorite colleague will enjoy hydrating with this infusion water bottle. Simply add frozen or fresh fruit along with flat or sparkling water for a refreshing water break.

This hearty meat and cheese spread from Harry & David contains all of the essentials for an impromptu snack session complete with all the trimmings.

Hire them a personal assistant! Or at least get them the next best thing with this voice-controlled smart speaker. Available in four shades, it can provide meeting alerts, check the weather, read the news, play music and more.

Best tech gifts for co-workers

Give them the gift of peace and quiet with these noise-canceling headphones. Not only will the headphones help them focus, but they’re also comfortable and are highly recommended by Amazon reviewers.

This speaker is a great gift for the co-worker who has taken on the role of office DJ. The tiny speaker is portable and can play up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Best beauty and wellness gifts for co-workers

You can never go wrong with a classic set of beauty essentials from Clinique. This set includes over $80 worth of stuff — including the brand's most popular mascara and moisturizer — for a fraction of the price.

Let them choose from a range of spa and beauty services — like manicures to massages — at a location that’s convenient for them with a gift card from SpaFinder. There are also fitness and health classes for those looking for another way to work out or wind down.

This set from Kiehl’s boasts four of the brand’s bestselling favorites (the Ultra Facial Cleanser, Ultra Facial Cream, Creme de Corps and Lip Balm) to keep skin moisturized all winter long. It's also a big crowd-pleaser for secret gift exchanges.

Best food gifts for co-workers

Now, this gift may be a little self-serving, especially if your desk is next to the giftee. It's a basket of five delicious favors of popcorn so big that your officemate won't be able to refuse your humble request for a handful (or several) every now and then.

The office tea lover will rejoice upon receiving this beautiful gift box filled with an assortment of Tea Forte’s most popular varieties. The sampler includes twenty individual pyramid tea infusers for twenty days of tea time bliss.

Best clothing and accessory gifts for co-workers

Get their juices flowing with these comfy compression socks from Bombas. Available in women's and men’s sizes, they offer added support for those with desk jobs — plus, the brand donates one pair to the homeless community for every pair purchased.

If your co-worker is into astrology, look no further. Not only do you get two necklaces for the price of one, but this is also a great gift for a personalized touch.

Especially great for those who rely heavily on a computer to make a living, these stylish glasses can help protect eyes from blue light rays. You can also personalize the purchase by having your giftee choose the style and magnification that’s right for them.

Best unique gifts for co-workers

Allow them to escape (at least temporarily), while keeping track of important dates in this calendar from Rifle Paper & Co. It has maps of major cities like New York, London and Paris for the various months.

This insulated steel tumbler from Otterbox maintains a beverage’s ideal temperature for keeping cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. It's available in a range of sizes and colors and did we mention it comes with a lifetime guarantee?

It's important for anyone's desk to have some personality — and this dinosaur planter will instantly deliver much-needed flair.

Help your co-worker keep their cool with this personal desk fan. It’s USB-powered and has two speeds ensuring maximum personal comfort.

For the officemate who's always busy, this travel-friendly mug doesn’t mince words.

Help subsidize their next vacation with a gift card from Airbnb. You can customize the amount and message for a personalized touch. You can also opt for email delivery so you don’t have to worry about it making it in time. Bonus points if you’re the boss and able to throw in an extra day off!

