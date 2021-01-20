Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Having trouble sleeping? Feeling stressed out? Everyone could use a little more zen in their life right now, and aromatherapy promises to do just that.

Studies have shown that certain scents can help to reduce anxiety, improve sleep and even boost energy. One easy way to get the potential benefits (and fill your space with some amazing smells) is by using an essential oil diffuser.

When choosing a diffuser, certified aromatherapist Dalba Castrillon previously told Shop TODAY that you want to look for an option that will run in intervals and will automatically shut off when it's empty. With that in mind, we rounded up 10 top-rated diffusers, so you can find calm, sleep better and so much more. Grab some essential oils and relax with these bestselling options.

Best essential oil diffusers

This diffuser doubles as a humidifier, so you can prevent dry winter skin and get a dose of aromatherapy at the same time. You can switch between the seven colored light options, to set the mood of your space as it runs for 60, 80 or 120 minutes.

Just as much a statement piece as it is a functional tool, this stone diffuser will look great in any room of your house. You can set it to run for three hours continuously or in intervals for seven and a half hours.

If you're looking for something that won't take up too much space, this diffuser is about the size of your palm. It has eight soothing colors and the light can be switched from dim to bright. It's also the No. 1 bestselling aromatherapy diffuser on Amazon and has more than 46,000 five-star ratings, so you can trust that it's well-loved.

This 300-milliliter diffuser comes with ten essential oils, so you'll have everything you need for a serene and stress-free night.

With quiet technology, you'll barely notice this one running, which makes it perfect for when you're sleeping. It will run for up to 10 hours and cover up to 250 square feet.

When it's in its intermittent mode, this chic little diffuser will run for up to 24 hours. Place it in your office and add some energizing oils to keep you alert throughout the workday, or keep it in your bedroom for a better night's rest.

This diffuser has a large water storage tank, so you can set it to run for up to 10 hours on end. It's also remote-operated, so you won't have to leave the bed or couch to switch it on.

This diffuser is small enough to fit in your bag, so you can reap all the benefits of aromatherapy no matter where you're headed. The simple design will also easily blend into any space in your house.

With this Wi-Fi-enabled diffuser, you can control the light and spray with the corresponding app on your phone. Even better, you can go completely hands-free and connect to Alexa to control the device with a simple command.

This popular option has an average 4.6-star rating from more than 20,000 reviews. Many reviewers say that they appreciate its long run time and simple design.

