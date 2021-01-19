Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Back in March, many people quickly set up their home office spaces with the thought that they'd only be working there for a matter of weeks. Now, almost a year later, it's become pretty clear to those still at home that they may be using their makeshift office for the long run — which means it's probably time for some upgraded equipment.

A standing desk can be a great option for any WFH setup. Not only does it give you a designated space to work, but it provides an opportunity to stretch your legs throughout the day. Plus, standing burns more calories than sitting.

While many ergonomic desks can get pricey, we found 11 options for less than $300. From desk converters to mobile options, you'll want to upgrade your home office space with one of these affordable standing desks.

Best standing desk converters

Already have a desk that you love? Transform it into a standing desk with a converter. This small stand can be placed on top of your desk or on your lap for lounging. It's easy to adjust and move around, so it's great for anyone who likes to change up their location throughout the day. Once it's time to clock off, simply fold it up to store.

At just 27 inches wide, this converter will conveniently fit on top of most desks. It comes with a removable keyboard tray and the easy-to-use lever makes it simple to adjust the height. Plus, it's ready to go as soon as you take it out of the box, no complicated setup required.

This sturdy riser can hold up to 33 pounds, so it's great for anyone who has multiple heavy desktops or laptops. You can move it from sitting to standing in seconds, and the dual-tier design creates plenty of room so you can keep all your essentials close by.

This modern standing desk is made from a simple light wood that will match any office space. When ordering, you can select your height to get a converter that's tailored to you. You can move the tray up and down the six different notches to adjust to your needs. The laptop sits securely on the top of the stand, so there's plenty of room on the tray for things like your keyboard, mouse, phone and notebook.

Best standing desks under $200

Switching up your location, from the bedroom to the living room and the kitchen and back, can make workdays feel more interesting when you're stuck at home. This affordable rolling desk makes that easier. Twist the knob on the stand to adjust to match your height. You can choose between different desk styles, from a tilted platform to a flattop, depending on what you find most comfortable.

If you like your desk to double as a miscellaneous storage spot, you'll appreciate this standing desk. In addition to the large desk surface, it features two shelves where you can store books, office supplies or anything else that needs a place to be stored. It also folds for easy storage.

This adjustable desk makes it easy to stand and stretch your legs, then lower it to give them a rest. It's easy to assemble and features four wheels that lock into place.

Choose from a design featuring white marble or wood for this stylish modern desk. Unlike the other options, this one is not adjustable, though the 41-inch height is pretty standard for a standing desk.

For those low on space, this small, adjustable desk will fit perfectly in a small corner or nook. The double-platform design is great for storing multiple monitors or books and office supplies.

Best standing desks under $300

This electric desk features a two-button control, which you can use to transition from sitting to standing in seconds. It has more than 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and reviewers say they love the large surface space and the sturdy feel.

Durable and sturdy, you can't go wrong with this desk. It's 55 inches across, so it's more suitable for those who have a solid amount of office space. You can feed your wires through the small hole in the back to prevent them from getting too jumbled, and it's great for the whole family to use since you can set up to four preset heights.

