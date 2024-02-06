IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

3 experts share important tips for maintaining a healthy heart

06:31

Cardiologists Dr. Tara Narula dicusses heart disease risk factors and important screenings to get, nutritionist JJ Smith shares heart-healthy foods, and sports medicine doctor Jordan Metzl demonstrates the best exercises for your heart.Feb. 6, 2024

