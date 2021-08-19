Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If it's been a while since you broke a pair of dress pants out of the back of your closet, you'll get no judgment here. We've all been taking a more casual approach to fashion while working from home, but now that many of us are headed back to the office, it's time to do a wardrobe refresh and make sure we have at least a few boardroom-ready pieces on hand.

And even though we never thought we'd say this, the Shop TODAY team is actually looking forward to restocking our dress pant collection with a few fresh styles this fall. From vibrant colors to playful prints, these are the 15 pairs we can't wait to step into.

Best women's dress pants for work, according to reviewers

Over 3,600 Amazon shoppers have given this popular pair of pants a five-star rating and we're beginning to understand why. They bring the comfort of a pair of leggings and the panache of a pair of dress pants and have a flattering high-waisted silhouette that hugs all your curves. There are also over 40 colors and patterns to choose from!

You'll look pretty in pink in this polished pair of paperbag pants that works equally well at the office or for a night out with the girls. The loose fit means you'll feel nice and comfy while working and the pants can be styled countless ways, making them a versatile addition to your work wardrobe.

Why blend in when you can stand out from your coworkers in a bright pair of dress pants that shows off your sparkling personality? This affordable pair is available in 26 shades (our favorite is called Berry) and has a flattering high-waisted silhouette. It's made of a stretchy material, has a comfy pull-on closure and is made in the USA to boot!

Posh in black! These crisp dress pants are a timeless wardrobe staple with a twist, thanks to its comfy machine-washable denim knit material. They're also available in sizes 00-20 in regular, tall and petite fits.

A slight flair at the ankle sets these sassy trousers apart from the crowd and can add a nice pep to your step. The style is available in three colors — gray, navy and black — and even features handy tummy control technology.

You can't go wrong with a classic chino pant. The no-fuss style is a touch more approachable than some other dress pants and the fabric is both comfy and easy to care for. These ones from Lands' End feature a comfy interior elastic waist and slim fit, and come in three colors: black, navy and khaki. The brand also offers free hemming to help you get the perfect fit!

Stretchy dress pants? Yep, they do exist! This high-waisted pull-on style comes in six colors — our fave is the blue-ish gray hue — and is made of an insanely soft knit fabric that moves with you as you go about your busy day.

Contrary to popular belief, dress pants don't have to be boring. Little details, like the gold buttons on these plaid pants, can help add a touch of personality, so we're always on the hunt to find something a bit out of the ordinary. You'd never know by looking at them, but this sleek pair also has a cozy elastic waistband.

Finally, a pair of jogger pants we can actually wear to the office! These ones have a high drawstring waist and tapered leg and one of our favorite features of all: ruffled ankles. The style comes in neutral black and two standout shades — mint and red — that we can't wait to sport this fall.

After a year of rocking sweatpants and leggings every day at home, we're craving comfort and these soft crepe dress pants definitely fit the bill with their draped fit and elastic waistband. The style comes in three colors — black, army green and burgundy — and we can definitely see ourselves rocking the latter with a black and white polka dot sweater when the cooler weather arrives.

Everlane gave these pants a pretty appropriate name: the dream pant. After all, who wouldn't want to rock something that feels like sweatpants at the office? It's almost like you're getting away with something! The pants are made of a soft double-knit fabric and have a comfy elastic waist, but they're also tailored and wrinkle-resistant, making them totally appropriate for your 9-5 life.

If you live in a warmer climate, cropped pants are a work wardrobe essential, and this pair of playful culottes will help you look and stay cool, no matter what the weather brings. We're digging the statement buttons and the flared fit, and are tempted to snag the style in a few colors!

Who said that work clothes have to be so serious? An animal print in neutral hues — black and white, in this case — helps show off your personality in the most professional way possible. The wrinkle-resistant fabric also makes it easy to care for and ideal for business travel!

Prints help break up the monotony of the work week and these plaid dress pants are the perfect pick-me-up when you need an extra boost of energy to get you through the day. The mid-rise straight fit is ultra flattering and the wool material is also machine-washable, making it a practical option for the woman on-the-go.

Confidence is key at work and this pair of slimming dress pants from Spanx can help you feel and look your best when you have a big presentation to nail. Its smoothing ponte fabric and four-way stretch hug your curves in the best possible way and the style is available in a wide array of sizes, ranging from XS-3X.

