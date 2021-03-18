Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
From the viral pore mousse to the Eos Shaving Cream, TikTok has been known to create such a buzz around products that they completely sell out.
That's what happened in Nov. 2020 after user Hannah Schlenker posted a video wearing the Aerie Crossover Leggings. The clip went viral and soon the pants were completely sold out. Since then, they've been nearly impossible to get — a spokesperson for the brand told Shop TODAY the leggings have sold out over six times and have racked up a waitlist of more than 156,000 people.
If you've been trying to get your hands on a pair, you're finally in luck! The brand has re-stocked. Along with the classic black option, they've released new tie-dye patterns in brown, blue and pink, which are perfect for spring. Though, you'll want to grab a pair quickly because there's no telling how long they'll last this time ( the black ones have already sold out in many sizes).
Aerie OFFLINE Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
The leggings are super comfortable, with some reviewers saying they are "buttery soft" and have an "amazing feel." The key feature is the crossover waistband, which creates a v-like shape. According to the brand, they're made to fit you in all the right ways. And reviewers agree, saying that the leggings provide you with an hourglass-like frame and "make every body type look amazing."
"These are the most flattering leggings I’ve ever tried on," wrote one reviewer. "I don’t have hips but the crossover gives the illusion that I do which is AMAZING. They’re slimming and the fabric is soft and nice. I love them so much I ordered three pairs."
Along with the leggings, Aerie also released a spring-ready biker short version featuring the same flattering crossover waistband and cute tie-dye patterns. Both the leggings and the biker shorts come in a range of sizes, from xx-small to xx-large, so they're made to fit a variety of body types. You can choose between short and long versions for each size of the leggings, too.
"Literally THE most flattering pair of leggings I’ve ever worn," wrote one reviewer. "They’re so supportive and hug you in all the right places without feeling super restrictive."
These are stretchy and won't restrict movement, which is important while most of us are wearing our leggings in place of work wear these days. Plus, they are quick-drying and lightweight making them great for workouts or errands.
"These get the job done and they are squat-proof," wrote one reviewer who wears them while training. "Amazing quality and they accentuate your waist for a hint of cuteness while killing workouts. I highly recommend!"
