These $15 leggings have over 8,600 5-star ratings — for a very good reason

With chillier weather on the horizon, now's the time to stock up on cozier fashions that you can take from the couch to the grocery store and back again. What better style to go with than a well-fitted legging?

If you're in the market for buttery-soft bottoms to get you through the winter season, these high-waisted options by Leggings Depot check all the boxes. The pair boasts a smooth fabric made from polyester and spandex, promises all-day comfort and goes for the right price: only $15 on Amazon.

We first came across this highly rated pair of pants in March 2019, and they seem to be just as popular today as they currently sit with over 8,600 five-star ratings from satisfied customers.

And did we mention the brand also offers options with side pockets?

The thousands of reviewers who gave these leggings a perfect five-star rating praised them as soft, comfortable and even "heavenly." They're high-waisted for a flattering fit, and 85% of reviewers felt they ran true to size. The leggings are also available in dozens of colors, so you can easily stock up on more hues than just black.

"Amazing!" one reviewer wrote. "The fabric is heaven... so soft and stretchy ... one time through the wash and dryer and they are exactly the same. Today, I got my new turquoise, Mocha and white [pairs]."

Another satisfied shopper claims that these leggings are the "softest things I've ever had on my body!"

Both designs, with and without pockets, come in sizes Small to XXX-Large, so there's a style for everyone. The brand also claims that the premium fabric isn't see-through but still offers a comfortable stretch.

With all of the positive praise and popularity, we definitely want to give these a try!

Customers have given this Leggings Depot pair a resounding thumbs up, but if you're looking for even more options, Amazon has no shortage of similar leggings that are just as affordable and highly rated.

This article was originally published on March 15, 2019.