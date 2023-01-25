I shop for a living — here are the Amazon fashion must-haves that I'm loving this season

There's no question that Amazon is one of the best places to find affordable and chic fashion staples. But its selection is so vast that sometimes it can feel like there are too many options to choose from.

Scrolling through the wide variety of leggings, tees, dresses and boots — all equally stylish and at similarly impressive price points — to figure out which ones to add to your closet can leave you feeling overwhelmed. As a shopping editor, I spend hours each day perusing the different sections of Amazon, combing through reviews and ratings to find the must-haves that are truly the best of the best. And lately, I've seen plenty of affordable fashion finds that I've been tempted to add to my cart for myself.

So, in case you're in need of some inspiration, I'm sharing some of the Amazon fashion finds that I've been loving this season, from cozy winter essentials to trendy sneakers.

Amazon fashion finds

Carhartt has been around since 1889, but in the last few years it has become a go-to brand for anyone looking for high-quality and durable basics. And its sleek and stylish beanie is a clear favorite for many. Reviewers say that it's both comfortable and warm, so it's perfect for anyone (like me!) who is in desperate need of a hat that will actually keep them cozy on chilly winter days.

On days that I'm not in the office, you can almost always find me in a pair of leggings. But lately, I've noticed that my collection is severely lacking. That's why I'm thinking about adding this bestselling pair to my closet. They have a flattering high-waisted fit and are said to be moisture-wicking, stretchy and breathable, so I can wear them for both workouts and days spent lounging around the house. They're available in more than 40 colors and patterns, so I'm tempted to add a few to my cart.

If you're anything like me, you're already struggling to keep up with all those fitness resolutions that you made at the beginning of the year. Well, there's nothing like some new workout clothes to keep you motivated! According to the brand, this sports bra can be worn for low, medium and high impact activities and has removable cups for a customizable fit. While it can be worn under a workout top thanks to its longline design, you could also wear it on its own!

In case you haven't heard, you can now shop Gap products on Amazon! We're super excited about this recent development because it means that we can get all the chic essentials from the brand delivered to our homes in a flash, thanks to Amazon's trusty Prime shipping. This cotton turtleneck seems like a great not-so-basic basic for the season.

Speaking of basics, you really can never have too many long-sleeve tees for layering during this time of year. And this one is a customer-favorite with more than 13,000 five-star ratings. It's so affordable that I'm thinking about grabbing a few colors to wear during workouts, walks, errands and more.

Now that the post-holiday season lull is ending, my social calendar is starting to fill back up. Which means that it's time to update my wardrobe with some nicer pieces that I can wear for after-work dinners, drinks and more. I'm currently loving this skirt, which feels flirty and fun. Because of its midi (or maxi, depending on how tall you are) design, it would be easy to wear with tights in the winter and then style on its own as the weather gets warmer. Plus, it has pockets! What more could you ask for?

On really cold days, our standard tights just won't cut it. That's why I've been eyeing these fleece-lined ones. They're coated with a thick, cozy fleece material to help keep you warm, but the brand says that they still have that classic sheer look.

The cold, wet weather shows no signs of slowing down. But this popular rain coat seems like a good option that will keep you dry on drizzly days. The waterproof coat is said to be lightweight, breathable and it has a cinch a the waist for a more flattering fit. The best part? It's made to pack down into a small pouch that you can easily stick in your purse or backpack once the weather clears up.

I like to think of a quarter-zip as an upgraded sweatshirt. It has all the comfort and coziness of your classic pullover, but the collar and zipper add a stylish touch that makes it feel a little more versatile. This bestselling option comes in more than 20 colors, so you can find an option that will match the other cozy essentials in your wardrobe.

These sunglasses were my favorite pair — until I recently lost them. They're stylish, comfortable and protective. Thankfully, they're so affordable that I don't feel so bad about misplacing them and having to buy new ones. And while sunglasses might not be the first thing you think to buy in the winter, I can assure you these will be a year-round staple for you, just as they were for me.

I've been thinking about buying this shacket ever since I saw Shop TODAY Editorial Assistant Shannon Garlin wearing it around the office. While the stylish design was enough to convince me that I needed it, her frequent raving about how cozy and versatile it is was what finally sold me on it.

The great thing about blazers is that they can be dressed up or down. You can throw one on with jeans and a tee and have a cool and causal look for night out with friends, or you can dress it up with slacks and a button-down for the office. This one is currently the No. 1 bestselling women's blazer on Amazon. It comes in 21 different color options to suit your style — and it's even machine-washable, according to the brand!

Must-have Amazon shoes

The affordable price isn't the only thing that's appealing about these fluffy slippers! They're said to feature memory foam soles for comfort with every step. I have a feeling my days spent at home are about to get a lot more cozy (and yours will, too).

Experts say that Chelsea boots are a timeless fashion staple that will never go out of style — which means that it's probably worth it to have more than one pair in your closet. These ones are not only affordable (they're up to nearly 75% off right now!), but they also have a trendy lug sole and stretchy side panels to make taking them on and off easier.

So many members of the Shop TODAY team are obsessed with New Balance's sneakers — and experts are too! After hearing all my coworkers rave about their own pairs, I'm convinced that I need them. These ones (which are podiatrist-approved) have a stylish design and comfortable features, so they seem like the kind of shoe that you can wear everywhere, from the office to the gym.