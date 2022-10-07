This No.1 bestselling 'shacket' is my new favorite layering piece for fall

Automet's No. 1 bestselling shacket has a 4.5-star average rating, with many reviewers saying how much they love the overall quality and fit. It comes in a wide range of plaid and flannel-like colors, all in earthy hues and autumnal shades. I chose the orange one, not only because I loved the mix of shades, but I was also inspired by one of my favorite singers who wore a similar one on one of her album covers.

It's perfectly oversized and very cozy

The first thing I noticed about this shacket was how incredibly soft it is. It's made of both nylon and polyester, and the fuzzy fabric feels super cozy and warm — basically like I'm wearing my favorite well-worn cardigan.

The brand offers a wide range of sizes (X-Small to XX-Large) but many reviewers have said that it runs big. Though, as a five-foot-four woman, I found the small to be perfectly oversized (meaning, it didn't leave me feeling like I was swimming in it). I especially liked its length, which covers my backside. However, if you want a more fitted version, I definitely would recommend sizing down.

It's my new favorite fall layering piece

I love how versatile this shacket can be. I live in New York City and it's officially that time of year when it starts out cold in the morning but is sunny enough by the afternoon that I am sweating. On my commute to work, I can easily pop this on with a plain turtleneck and wide-leg jeans and I'm comfortable throughout the entire day. And when I do get warm, I can tie it around my waist and it ends up looking super chic.

Courtesy Shannon Garlin

On days when I am going for a more casual look with leggings and a tee, but don't want to look too laid-back, this shacket instantly makes me feel put together. It's the perfect layering piece that'll elevate your favorite athleisure wear.

For nights out, I bet you could even dress this up with a slip dress or skirt and knee-high boot combo, which I plan to do next time I head to happy hour. With that being said, I'll be adding another color to my cart ASAP, so I'll have one for every occasion.