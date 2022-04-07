Slip dresses are trending again — here's how to style them

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

At a time where we are prioritizing comfort and ease of dressing when it comes to our wardrobes, it makes sense that these minimalist slip dresses and skirts are seeing a resurgence. The sexy '90s slip can be worn just about anywhere if you style it right, and there is no shortage of outfit combinations with a slip skirt.

"Slip dresses are very now, they're completely acceptable to wear out in public. You can wear them many different ways, they are very flattering on a lot of different body types," Carrie Cramer, a celebrity, wardrobe and personal stylist based in Los Angeles, told Shop TODAY.

"They're a little bit like '90s revival, which I like, but you can do an updated version now. There's just so much pretty fabric that you don't have to do a plain one anymore," she added.

Slip skirts

Leopard print skirts feel timeless. Animal print seems to be the new neutral, so you can style it with just about any sweater or tee.

Try out this silky satin option from Banana Republic for a work outfit. It also comes in printed styles and a solid beige print, if you don't want to opt for black. The skirts are already on sale, but you can save an extra 15% when you use the code BRREWARDS at checkout.

This simple midi skirt has an asymmetrical hem that makes any look feel unique. You can find it in sizes XS-4X and in several different colors, including a green and a bright orange that feels cheery for spring.

If you want to tap into the trending colors that Cramer mentioned, try this bright pink option from Asos. Between the high-rise fit and glossy finish, the details are too chic to pass up on!

Switch it up with this dark floral print for spring. It also features a high-rise and regular fit that make it versatile enough to wear with sweaters and tees.

Slip dresses

We're already picturing this affordable option in our own closets. With a V-neck cut, you can pair this with a tee underneath or even a turtleneck as you wait for warmer days. It comes in eight different colors, so you can grab one that works best for every season.

This neon green style caught our eye and we think it would look great under a cropped jacket. It is also available in more muted floral designs in sizes XS-4X for anyone that doesn't want to go bold.

Due to the viral nature of the trend, this dress in particular found its way to Amazon's Internet Famous curation. It comes in a range of colors and is made from a blend of spandex and polyester, which makes it a breathable option for summer.

We're loving the lilac color of this slip dress, but we also love that it is on sale right now. It slips on right over your head so you don't have to deal with any zippers, and the square neckline has you covered if you don't like deeper cuts.

Who said we left tie-dye in 2020? The pink hues on this dress make it feel refreshed and chic enough for spring and summer outings.

Another bright color to pull off the look is turquoise. This under-$30 option from Spanish brand Stradivarius has a cowl neck and can be dressed up easily with heels and a clutch, or dressed down with a tee and sneakers.

How to style slip dresses

For spring, Cramer recommends choosing a brighter slip dress or skirt. If you want a dress or skirt that feels timeless, go for a black style.

"There are so many fun colors out now, like all these bright hot pinks, fuchsia, chartreuse — all these pinks and greens are really fun, because they can also go with a lot of whites, which is a good combo for spring," she said.

Cramer says she would never wear a slip dress without wearing something like a trench coat or a blazer over it, but there are plenty of other ways to style the wardrobe staple, during every season.

Courtesy Jillian Ortiz

For spring and summer, try throwing on a white T-shirt underneath a cami slip dress and pairing it with white sneakers for a casual look. If you don't want to wear a tee and prefer to have your arms covered, Cramer recommends wearing a white button down over the dress and tying it at your waist.

When the weather starts to feel colder, you can wear a turtleneck underneath the dress and throw on a pair of sleek knee-high boots to match. If you prefer to wear something over the dress, a chic oversized sweater and a pair of pumps can work.

Courtesy Francesca Cocchi

For those in-between days, toss a belt around your waist and pair it with a cropped jacket and combat boots for a look that can take you from day to night.

Courtesy Jillian Ortiz

How to style slip skirts

With slip skirts, you can tuck your favorite tee into the front and layer it with a denim jacket and comfortable sneakers or flats to match. For anyone headed into the office, try swapping your denim jacket for a blazer and replacing the sneakers with a Chelsea boot or strappy heel.

Courtesy Francesca Cocchi

If you want to for a super casual look, Cramer says pairing a nice sweatshirt with a slip skirt and sneakers (or combat boots) "girls it up a bit."

"Be prepared to be creative with [them] and layer them," Cramer said.

With these styling tips, slip skirts and dresses can easily become a part of your capsule wardrobe.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!