4 flattering ways to wear white this summer, according to a style expert

When you think of summer style, you probably think of breezy cotton, linen shirts — and of course all-white outfits. Whether you're looking to hop on the "coastal grandmother" trend, or just want to feel effortlessly chic, there's always a chance to add a pop of white to your wardrobe.

To help break down the classic trend, Snap Inc. Global Head of Fashion and Beauty, Rajni Jacques stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share her favorite ways to wear white. From adding a pop of color to must-have accessories, you'll be rocking the crisp and clean look in no time.

Keep reading to see all of the ways to wear white this summer, and according to style experts, you can wear this trend well after the season.

Styling white jeans

Jacques loves these Spanx jeans for the flare style and because they're not bulky. "Flare jeans give the look more character. You can go for a straight leg for sure, but the flare gives the fill look more personality," Jacques said. According to the brand, this pair features shaping technology and comes in both petite and tall sizes.

Jacques says you want to pair something tight with something oversized. She chose this contrasting colored shirt, and styled it with the "French tuck" method. "It's literally half tucking the shirt, or as we like to say it's 'chic-ly' messy," said Jacques. This button-up shirt is made of 100 percent cotton, according to the brand, and features a striped print.

Jacques pulled the look together with a pair of simple white leather heels. Coming in three colors, these shoes are made of 100 percent leather with a five-centimeter heel.

Complete the outfit with a classic accessory, like these silver-colored hoop pendant earrings. According to the brand, the pendant is made of glass for the perfect dainty touch.

Styling white wide-leg pants

"Wide leg trousers are the way to go this summer! What I love about these is that you can't really tell if they are pants or a skirt," said Jacques. Featuring a high, elastic waist, she chose these white 100 percent cotton culotte-style pants for an effortless look.

Jacques paired the white pants, with a white utility-style shirt for a laid back touch. According to the brand, it features soft, breathable fabric making it perfect for the warm weather.

"White can sometimes look too dainty, add some bulkier pieces to the mix like chunky sandals," says Jacques. Coming in black and white, she chose these quilted sandals that feature a supportive sole and easy slip-on design.

Jacques says to modernize the look, you can add a mini-backpack. Coming in three different colors, this small bag is made of faux-leather and has compartments big enough to fit your essentials — including a tablet!

Styling white with a pop of color

"Take a white shirt and wear it not like it's supposed to be worn. Tie it up and cuff the sleeves!" Jacques said. This oversized short-sleeve shirt is made of 100 percent cotton, and according to the brand, you should wear a size down.

Jacques says adding a bright color makes a white shirt really pop. She chose this polyamide swimsuit to double as a body suit, so you can wear it while poolside or out running daily errands.

Styling white with accessories

Style experts say slip dresses are on-trend this year, and Jacques chose this white maxi slip dress that's effortlessly chic. According to the brand, it is lingerie-inspired and made of Japanese satin.

Jacques chose this flannel shirt to dress it down and add a pop of color. According to the brand, this button-down is made of 100 percent cotton.

"Dress it up with white accessories, from head to toe," said Jacques. She chose this small crossbody white bag from Mango, which features an adjustable strap.

Jacques chose these braided white sandal heels which are classic and simple. Featuring a less than four-inch heel, they're designed to be comfortable enough to be worn from office to happy hour.

To complete the head-to-toe accessory look, Jacques paired the outfit with a statement earring. According to the brand, these floral-pendant earrings are made of 100 percent recycled brass.

