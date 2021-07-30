15 bestselling (and comfortable) flip-flops Amazon customers love

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Flip-flops might be the most convenient shoe in your closet, but they may not be the most durable (or comfortable). They're easy to throw on for nearly any occasion, whether you're headed to the beach or to the salon for a pedicure, but you likely wouldn't throw them on for a day spent outside of the house — because you haven't found the right pair.

Comfortable flip-flops do exist, and they're actually stylish. Don't just take our word for it, though. When it comes to finding affordable, fashionable and comfortable fashion essentials, Amazon shoppers might be the best sleuths. So whether you're in need of a new pair to get you through the rest of the summer or flip-flops are your around-the-house shoe, you won't have to dig deep to find the perfect pair.

We rounded up the bestselling flip-flops on Amazon that shoppers can't get enough of, from pairs with arch support to fan favorites with glowing reviews such as Birkenstocks. Read on for the flip-flops you'll want to wear every season.

Bestselling Amazon flip-flops

Brazilian brand Havianas is a tried-and-true favorite, having been around since the 1960s. The brand's slim flip-flop is particularly an Amazon favorite, with over 8,700 verified five-star ratings. Despite their slim feel, they boast a cushioned insole and both heat- and water-resistant construction.

If comfort is your top priority, these bestsellers are a pair you might not want to pass up on. They feature an OrthoLite footbed, durable outsole and light-as-a-cloud feel. With almost 39,000 verified five-star ratings, they're currently the bestselling wedge sandal on Amazon and come in over three dozen colors. The best part? Rather than a standard strap, the buckle is adjustable so you can ensure a proper fit.

A step above your traditional flip-flop, these sandals from Plaka are crafted from vegan rubber and use woven straps that stretch around your feet to keep them secure as you walk. They're suitable for narrow to medium-sized feet and come in a variety of colors to suit any style.

We love the vintage and comfortable style of Birkenstocks, so it's no surprise that the flip-flop variation of their beloved shoes are another bestseller. With an EVA shock-absorbing sole, soft suede lining and adjustable thong strap, they're a timeless style you can wear over and over again, regardless of the season.

Flip-flops and blisters after long wear might seem inevitable, but one Shop TODAY writer couldn't believe how comfortable these sandals from Sanuk felt. The rubber sole is made from the same foam as your favorite yoga mat, so every step you take feels as squishy and comfortable as it does when you enter the yoga studio. These have more than 14,000 verified five-star ratings from shoppers praising the "super comfy" style.

Reef's flip-flops have a triple-density footbed that provides arch support and traction that can stand up to any summer day. If you prefer to keep your footwear neutral, you can shop them in navy, black and brown styles to match your wardrobe.

The third bestselling flip-flop on Amazon, Aerothotic's thick sandal satisfies the need for comfort and style. They provide shock absorption and arch support without looking too clunky or bulky. The specially-designed footbed also is sweat-resistant and features a deep heel cup, too.

With a bit more lift, these flip-flops from Oofos offer more shock absorption than standard flip-flops and are designed to cradle the arches of your foot. Even better than the comfort they provide? They're machine-washable, so you can toss them in the washing machine after a long beach day.

Tevas are making a comeback, which is why these have found their way to the top of the bestsellers list on Amazon. With a mush footbed and traction pattern, these flip-flops were made to stand up to days spent outdoors or errand runs.

Part of Clarks' CloudStepper collection, these flip-flops are crafted with three layers of cushion that are designed to keep your feet feeling secure all day long. The first layer provides cushion with a little bit of bounce, the second is high density foam and the third layer is an EVA midsole that provides shock absorption. Shoppers love them for the comfort they provide, regardless of whether they're in a style like the classic black option or a fun flamingo print.

Reef's Breeze sandal doesn't require a break-in period thanks to its soft webbing liner that that also offers some protection against water. Over 5,000 verified reviewers have given them a five-star rating, calling them out for how comfortable they are, with one reviewer even calling them the "perfect summer sandal." "Very comfy flip-flop," the shopper wrote. "The sole is squishy and the straps are soft and don't rub my feet."

Old Navy flip-flops have found their way to the Amazon bestsellers list and have amassed almost 6,500 verified five-star ratings. They come in dozens of different colors in standard sizes and have a newly-updated look with thinner straps. Reviewers note that they run a bit small, so you may want to size up before adding them to your cart.

Crocs are coming back in a big way after becoming the choice of footwear for many celebrities during the pandemic. They boast the same comfort as the controversial shoe but in the form of a breathable sandal that also features massage-pod footbeds that are supposed to feel good on your feet. You can pair them with shorts and a T-shirt or toss them on with a swimsuit and cover-up for a beach day.

Another comfortable flip-flop that is made from durable EVA are these flip-flops from FunkyMonkey. They come in 22 different colors that can suit any style and are designed to cushion and cradle the foot to reduce pressure on your knees and lower back, according to the brand. Over 5,300 verified five-star ratings have boosted them to Amazon bestseller status.

The comfort of sneakers from Skechers is no secret, so it is to be expected that flip-flops from the brand also provide the same feeling. These flip-flops have a responsive cushioning, a rubber sole and a "Goga mat" footbed that make them thick but flexible.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!