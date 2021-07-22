Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

In case you haven't heard, we're living in the summer of the "ugly" sandal. From Birkenstocks to Crocs, clunky slip-on shoes have become the footwear of choice this season.

And now, another controversial shoe has entered the mix. Pillowy athletic slides have taken a step out of the locker room and into the wardrobes of celebs like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, who have all been spotted wearing luxury versions of the comfortable shoes. And on TikTok, we've seen videos featuring similar styles that have racked up millions of views on the app.

The shoes, most of which feature a large pillowy sole and a one-strap design, are comfortable and easy to slip on when you're headed out the door — not unlike the house slippers that most of us have lived in during the pandemic. They also fit in well with the larger puffed accessory trend that took off earlier this year after the Coach Pillow Tabby purse went viral on TikTok (the brand even came out with a shoe to match).

But beyond comfort, Dr. Jackie Sutera, a podiatrist at City Podiatry in New York City and Vionic Innovation Lab Member, said that these types of shoes have some beneficial features. "They are made from EVA, a material which provides cushioning and shock absorption," she said. "This elastic-type material is durable, waterproof and the shoes have anti-slip properties as well."

They're also a good option to wear as "recovery shoes" after a long day of walking or working out. "Recovery shoes are intended to provide comfort and relief for fatigued feet so they can be rejuvenated to do it all over again the next day," Sutera said. "The thought is that without recovering from things like wearing heels or doing high-impact workouts, repetitive injuries can eventually occur."

With that in mind, we found six affordable and on-trend pillow slides that are bound to become your new go-to summer shoes.

These bestselling sandals have a thick, nearly two-inch sole to provide comfort with every step. "Literally like walking on a cloud," wrote one verified reviewer. "A very firm, supportive cloud!"

These slides come in 14 colors, from pink to avocado green, so you're bound to find a pair that will match your personal style. They feature an anti-slip design on the sole, so they're the perfect pick for walking around the locker room post-workout or wearing to the pool for a day of relaxation.

TikTok user @bitsbitesblog posted a video in June featuring these Solyinne Shower Sandals. In the clip, which currently has more than 580,000 views, she called them the "perfect summer slide." And it's not hard to see why. They're lightweight, quick-drying and most importantly, super comfortable.

These slides are easy to slip on when you're in a rush. Plus, they're made with an anti-slip design that will prevent you from sliding (or squeaking) when you're walking across slick floors.

You don't have to shell out a ton of money to get a designer version of the trendy shoes — these cushioned sandals from Steve Madden ring in at just under $50. They're a part of the brand's Cool Planet collection, a line of shoes made with sustainable materials and practices.

You'll love sliding your tootsies into these OOFOS sandals after a long day on your feet. The foam soles absorb more impact than your average sandals and they cradle and support your arches to reduce the amount of stress put on your feet.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!