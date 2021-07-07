Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Birkenstocks are a summer wardrobe must-have. The easy-to-wear sandals are both comfortable and practical, and although their status in the fashion world was once hotly debated, you'd now be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't have a pair (or a more affordable dupe) in their closet.

Recently, the shoes have been getting some high-fashion upgrades thanks to a range of collaborations with designer brands like Valentino and Rick Owens. Now, luxury label Jil Sander has teamed up with Birkenstock to reimagine some of its classic pairs — and even create a completely new style.

"We have worn Birkenstocks for as long as we can remember," Lucie and Luke Meier, Jil Sander's creative directors said in a recent press release. "They are comfortable to wear, but also comforting. They have been with us in some remarkable places, from camping in the Canadian wilderness to sitting fireside in the Swiss Alps."

The collection, which is comprised of four shoes, includes a new design as well as upgraded versions of Birkenstock's classic mules, chunky Milano sandals and the fan-favorite (and TODAY writer-approved) two-strap Arizona sandals. All of the shoes feature enlarged straps, redesigned buckles and wider soles, giving them a bolder look.

The completely new design, the Velan shoes, are a take on the Berlin clog, with a soft strap that wraps around the ankle, just like a ballerina's pointe shoe. Available in beige and black, they feel more elegant than the brand's average sandal, making them a versatile piece.

The collection was released on July 1 and some styles have already sold out, but there will be a wider release with more retailers on July 8. Below, we're showcasing the new releases that you can shop right now, along with similar, more affordable styles from the brand that you can sport this summer.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!