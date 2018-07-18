This retro 'ugly' sandal is my favorite comfy summer shoe

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Birkenstocks are back, baby! Yes, you read that right.

Let me back up: On a recent girl's trip to the beach, I spotted my friend sporting a pair of bright pink Birkenstocks. Naturally, I was a little shocked, considering bright-hued Birks veer dangerously close to Crocs territory, which is not where I'd place her style. But, apparently, Crocs are back, too ... high-heeled Crocs. And, a bunch of other 'ugly' shoes are trending!

She explained that they were waterproof, incredibly comfortable, secure enough to trek through sand and best of all, only $40. After taking her hot pink sandals for a spin, I completely agreed, fell in love and bought a pair for myself.

These waterproof Birkenstocks are perfect for my commute, casual outings and of course, the beach! Sarah Bracy Penn / Sarah Bracy Penn

I opted for the white pair, which you might find incredibly impractical. But hear me out!

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials EVA Sandals, $39, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Also available in other colors and styles at Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and Zappos.

Because they're made of a synthetic material, you can literally wipe them down with a Clorox wipe or damp cloth and bring them right back to their fresh-from-the-box glory. They're also lightweight, making them the perfect shoe to wear to yoga, pack for vacations or wear on my commute and then throw into a handbag once I arrive at the office.

Another perk, aside from the price, is the variety of colors and styles available. Is blue your favorite color? No problem! Do you prefer a thong sandal? Have at it! It's good to note, though, that they are unisex, so figuring out your size is a bit tricky on some sites. For reference, I wear a women's size 8, which translates to a European size 39 or a men's size 6.

Let's bring Birkenstocks back! Your feet — and your wallet — will thank you.