Summer is finally here and that likely means you and your family are heading to the beach, lake, pool or another watery destination. No matter where your travels take you, there are a few essentials you’re going to be packing. One that often gets left behind is a pair of water shoes. They not only protect your feet from getting burned on hot concrete, but they also keep your kids from sliding around on wet floors and shield your tootsies from sharp objects while going down a natural spring.

The Shop TODAY team has pulled together some of the best water shoes for the season for everyone in your family, from mom and dad to kids of all ages.

Women's water shoes

These water shoes from Aleader are the perfect combination of comfort and style that can go from water activities to a casual beachside dinner. The rubber sole will keep you from slipping and sliding around, while the integrated sock liner will keep your feet comfortable all day long. They also come in 16 different colors, so coordinating with your bathing suit will be a breeze.

Slip-on water shoes just got even cuter with this pair from Native Shoes. Available in 19 colors, they're ultra lightweight and covered in small holes so water can escape effortlessly. Note: These kicks run small, so be sure to order a size up to play it safe.

Any water shoe labeled with the words “quick-dry” automatically grabs our attention. These water shoes have over 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and are super cheap at just under $15. The shoes are made with a material that has a slight stretch, so there’s no need to worry if your feet are going to fit correctly.

Another quick-dry option are these water shoes from Zhuanglin. They look more like traditional athletic shoes and come in a variety of bright colors. They also have a rubberized sole with mesh fabric for a comfortable feel without the fear of slipping.

These Speedo water shoes are made with super stretch material that allows you to pull them on easier but also keeps the shoe in place while wearing them. Whether you're into water sports or are just looking for something to protect your feet at the local water park, these are a good option.

Men's water shoes

These water shoes have a no-slip rubber sole and a single layer of mesh fabric to ensure water drains out quickly. Because they look similar to a regular pair of sneakers, this style can easily be worn from the beach to lunch without having to change.

It's official: Crocs have become popular again. Their mesh sandals are perfect for men who want to enjoy some time in the water without having their feet completely covered. The shoes are lightweight and flexible, so you can walk from your car to the lake without feeling like you’re not being supported.

These water shoes look more like tennis shoes than traditional water shoes, which is great for vacations where your family is going to be going from place to place without a break in between spots. They have a no-slip sole and an integrated sock liner that dries quickly.

Mishansha's water shoes have garnered over 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and are a deal at under $30. They can be worn season after season since they are salt-resistant and have plenty of drainage holes to get excess water out.

Part water shoe and part yoga sock, this option from VIFUUR is a fun option for adults and kids. The shoes are super lightweight, can slip on and off easily and come in dozens of colors and designs. Note: While the soles remain protective, the top material can fray a bit after many uses, so be sure to air dry these outside instead of putting them in the dryer.

Children's water shoes

Nike is known for their superior athletic shoes for kids, but these water shoes still fit the bill. The brightly colored shoes have a no-slip sole and are made with stretchy material, so your kids won’t have any trouble pulling these on for a day of fun in the sun.

This water shoe / hiking sandal hybrid is a fun option for kids who love the outdoors. Even better is that they have a secure lacing system that keeps your kid’s feet in place.

Available in sizes for toddlers and little kids from ages 4 to 8, Crocs Kids' water shoes come in seven colors from bold green and magenta to modest navy and gray. Your little water guppy will love how comfortable and cushy these are while still allowing them to play in the water and protect their feet.

These L.L. Bean water shoes are a deal at only $16. Available in teal and dark blue variations, they have a non-slip rubber sole and velcro straps to make sure the shoes actually stay on. They're also made with a synthetic mesh that gets rid of water quickly.

Tevas are a fun all-purpose sandal, including for water activities. They currently come in toddler and youth sizes and kids can pick their favorite design from three different options. There are multiple straps on the shoes, so parents might need to help their kids get in and out of them. However, once their feet are strapped in and secured, you won't have to worry about putting their shoes back on for the rest of the day.

