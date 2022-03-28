From bikinis to swim skirts, 13 swimsuit deals to shop right now — starting at $10

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you’re in the middle of planning a big beach getaway or are simply dreaming of the many days you’ll be spending by the pool this summer, there’s one thing you may need: a new swimsuit.

But you don’t have to spend a ton of money to get an option that’s stylish, flattering and functional. We scoured retailers like Old Navy, Target, Lands’ End and more to find deals on one-pieces, bikinis and other must-have swimwear so you can start refreshing your wardrobe for the season.

Here, we rounded up 13 can’t-miss deals on swimsuits that you can wear while lounging by the pool, jumping in the waves or soaking up the sun this season.

Target is offering a number of deals on swimsuits right now, and you can grab styles for as little as $15. We have our eyes on this cute tankini top, which offers the same amount of coverage as your favorite one-piece suit, but has a looser fit for added comfort. It comes in five fun patterns, including striped and animal print designs.

You can score a discount on Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling women’s swimsuit. One Shop TODAY writer called it “one of the best monokinis for women” and added that it’s both sexy and modest at the same time. “With this swimsuit's extremely flattering design, I'm too busy looking — and feeling — good to be self-conscious about my body,” she wrote.

Take a walk on the wild side with this chic cheetah print bikini top from Old Navy. It features adjustable straps and removable shaped cups, so you can adjust the fit and feel to your liking.

Looking for something that offers a little more coverage than your typical bikini bottoms? This swim skirt could be just what you need. According to the brand, it offers UPF sun protection and features built-in, fully-lined bikini swim bottoms underneath the skirt.

You'll be ready to take on plenty of beach and pool days in this swimsuit. It has tons of stylish details, including a scoop back, tie-front and a gathered neckline. Even better, it has built-in UPF sun protection to help keep you safe on hot days, the brand says.

If you’re as obsessed with Aerie’s viral crossover leggings as everyone else on the internet, we have good news: The brand also makes a swimsuit with the same ultra-flattering waistband. “I have been looking for a nice high-waisted bottom, and this is it!” one reviewer wrote. “The fabric is so soft and stretches just the right amount. These bottoms hold me in and accentuate all the right places!”

You can pair the bottoms with this scoop-neck bikini top from the brand, which is currently 50% off. It comes in three solid colors — red, green and black — so we imagine that it’ll be easy to mix and match with any bottoms in your swimsuit collection.

Through March 30, Lands’ End is giving shoppers the chance to score 40% off their purchase — simply enter the code FLORAL at checkout to save. We suggest using the code to get a discount on this cute bikini top. It’s made from Lycra Xtra Life spandex, which the brand says lasts up to 10 times longer than normal spandex suits, and it’s designed to resist breakdown from things like chlorine and sweat. The plus-size top also features underwire for added support.

These high-waisted bikini bottoms are made with the same long-lasting fabric as the above top. Available in 10 colors, and extended sizes, these bottoms will make the ultimate addition to your swimwear collection. They also feature a tummy control panel, which the brand says will help to slim and smooth your waist.

You can score an extra 50% off sale styles at J. Crew when you use the code SHOPNOW at checkout. So you can save big on this chic squareneck one-piece suit. According to the brand, it’s made from more than 60 percent recycled materials, like plastic bottles, fabric scraps and old clothes.

You don’t want to sleep on Macy’s swimsuit deals — right now, the brand is offering a number of discounts on top warm-weather picks. For example, you can use the code OWNIT to save nearly $40 on this one-piece suit. It has a stylish strappy back design and is said to provide tummy control to help you look and feel your best.

You can use that same code to score a discount on this ruched swimsuit from Anne Cole. More than 150 reviewers have given the suit a five-star rating, with many people saying that it’s “very flattering.” One reviewer said that they loved it so much, they bought it in four colors! “I purchased the Red (my favorite), Black, Navy and White,” they wrote. “So cute with beach cover up pants or skirt, or sheer pull over top. You won't be disappointed in this one!!!”

You’ll be ready for your new big getaway in this one-piece suit from Gap. It comes in more than 10 colors and patterns, including animal prints and bright florals. Plus, according to the brand, it’s made from more than 90 percent recycled polyester, so it’s a great pick for anyone who is hoping to shop sustainably this season.

