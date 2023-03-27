Move over, chunky snow boots and fleece-lined footwear — warm weather is just about here, and sandals are about to make their long-awaited reappearance into your seasonal wardrobes. However, if you're unprepared for an open-toe moment (aka, your spring and summer shoe collection is seriously lacking), don't fret. We just combed through Amazon's sandal selection, and it's giving us all the style without the major price point.

Whether you're aiming for comfort with a cushioned flip-flop or looking to turn heads with something a little more trendy and strappy, the online retailer is teeming with shoes that will have you calling to set up your next pedicure appointment ASAP. To help you save time, we did the work for you and found 13 top-rated pairs that customers can't stop raving about. The best part — they're all under $30.

Amazon sandals under $30

For just $20, you can grab a pair of these strappy athletic sandals, designed with an EVA foam outsole and quick-dry webbing for comfortable wear. One five-star reviewer says not to be deterred by the initial tight fit, as they "break in perfectly" and create a custom fit. They continue, "Over the last six years, I have purchased three pairs of these sandals. I love them so much. I wear them heavily and they last for so long."

Crocs seemingly never go out of style. Whether you want to hop on the trend to see what the hype is all about or want to add to your growing collection, these affordable classic slides will make the perfect pair to try.

Florals for spring? Been there, done that and still love it! Especially when they're printed on a pair of summer flats that we'll be tempted to wear with every spring and summer dress we own! And the price doesn't hurt — they're only $23!

Volcom has been delivering high-quality footwear since 1991, so you can bet we did a double-take after seeing this discounted price on one of its 100 percent leather slip-on sandals.

Get yourself summer-ready in no time with a pair of these simple yet chic sandals. We can see these pairing well with a summer dress or shorts on your next warm-weather getaway. Grab them in one of six neutral-toned shades, which all come in at less than $25.

Amazon shoppers can't get enough of these strap-up sandals. "These are the cutest sandals and the fabric is nice," said one five-star reviewer. "They are SO comfy to walk in, the bottom flexes and they aren't slippery underneath." Their one complaint is that the front strap is narrow, so we suggest ordering a size up.

There's a reason why these cushioned slip-ons are Amazon's Choice for slide sandals. Not only do they have adjustable strap buckles, a molded footbed and flexible uppers to create the perfect fit, but over 5,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating — proving that they're just as good as the brand says they are.

Versatile, elegant and cozy‚ what more could you ask for in a sandal? Well, you can also add beautiful faux-leather, foam padding and construction that offers a "superior fit."

Want to save $20 on a pair of trendy, cozy and stylish slides? You've come to the right place, because you'll find all that and more with this Dream Pairs option. We're obsessed with the braided strap and "retro" square toe. And don't get us started on the colorways ...

When you want some extra height (or just want to feel extra fancy), a reasonable heeled sandal option will give your outfit an extra bit of flair. The chunky block heel will offer more support for longer wear and the adjustable, thin straps are said to make easing a foot in and out super easy.

Everyone needs a pair of sandals for everyday wear — and we found them. This style by Reef was made for all-day comfort, thanks to built-in anatomical arch support and a design that requires zero break-in time.

There's nothing wrong with adding a little glam to your sandal collection — in fact, we encourage it. You can't go wrong with this gold-toned option, which also features a snake pattern weaving and gives off just the right amount of shine.

Amazon is slashing almost 60% off these cute wedge sandals, and just in time for your next spring break trip! Not only will these elevate any look, but they will also feel good, thanks to the brand's "three-part comfort system technology." That means, you can count on softness, support and flexibility with every step.