Shoppers love these Amazon fashion finds for spring — they all have over 10k ratings

One of our favorite parts about spring is spring cleaning, and by cleaning we mean making room in our closets for new spring styles. Now that we're finally packing up our winter coats and boots, we're more than excited to break out lighter-weight clothing and treat ourselves to some new finds.

That's why we turned to Amazon to help you sift through thousands of trendy and affordable fashion essentials for the new season. From transitional cardigans to spring dresses to comfortable shoes, these picks also have Amazon shoppers' stamp of approval — each item has over 10,000 ratings!

If you're ready to embrace the warmer weather, keep reading to shop our affordable roundup of spring fashion, all found on Amazon and all under $45.

Best Amazon clothing for spring

With over 46,000 impressive ratings, this versatile, lightweight cardigan can be thrown over a dress for breezy nights or as a beach coverup. It comes in 42 colors and patterns to suit different style preferences.

Everyone loves a casual tee, but this highly-rated find gives the wardrobe staple an elevated touch. It has over 19,000 Amazon ratings and comes in stripes, colorblock, solid colors, florals and more.

Spring often has times when the temperatures vary throughout the day, and this lace-sleeve shirt might be the perfect top for transitional seasons. Coming in over 40 different colors and patterns, and has an impressive 43,000 five-star ratings.

Featuring a subtle V-neck and balloon sleeves, this floral printed top is lightweight and breathable, says the brand. In addition to the variety of floral patterns, it also comes in solid shades.

This No.1 Amazon bestselling bodysuit is a versatile closet essential. The brand says it features a thong style, so you won't have to worry about panty lines. One verified reviewer said she'll be buying it in more colors, "Not only does it fit like a glove, it makes me look so smooth! It's a thick, stretchy, almost legging-like material."

Whether you're looking for new lightweight loungewear or just needing to refresh your activewar selection, the brand says these No.1 bestseller pants are super stretchy, soft and feature quick-drying fabric. One verified reviewer and new mom wrote, "I bought these and wear them almost every day. They are so comfortable and flattering. Not sheer at all and I don’t get hot in them."

We're all about the coastal grandmother trend, and this striped button-down is a must-have to achieve the look for spring. One verified reviewer said it was one of her favorite shirts, "This shirt fits so well, it’s cute, and I can wear it many different ways. I can dress it up and I can dress it down, this can be worn so many places!"

These No. 1 bestselling flowy and lightweight pants can go with anything in your closet, from a button-down for work to a casual tee for errands. Choose colors in creme, beige, classic black, and 30 more patterns and bolder shades.

Reviewers love how versatile this dress can be, from the workplace to an evening out. It comes in a variety of different colors, and both the brand and reviewers suggest buying a size up for a looser fit.

You'll look completely spring ready in this floral wrap dress, which happens to have over 15,000 ratings. One verified reviewer said she'll be buying it in multiple colors, "the fabric is comfortable. It is lightweight with some texture to it. It is not at all cheap feeling."

This long-sleeve tunic can be worn for spring and beyond. Wear it with boots and tights for cooler days or pair it was sandals for a beachy, boho-style look.

High-waist accordion-style skirts are a closet staple that you know you'll get a lot of use of, and they can be worn for every season. You can pair this highly-rated option with your favorite turtleneck or a causal tee for warmer days.

Featuring a high waist with a removable waist belt, these cropped pants can be worn for work, for casual errands, dinners and more. And one verified reviewer agrees that it can be worn anywhere, "they look great with all different types of shoes. They are not see-through and the fit is perfect."

If you're looking for the ultimate spring dress for any upcoming event, this option is a No.1 Amazon bestseller and comes in over 35 colors, including floral patterns. The brand says it's made of 100 percent lightweight polyester and a wrap tie-waist to flatter any body type.

Best Amazon shoes and accessories for spring

Now that we're packing away our hats and earmuffs, it might be time to give your jewelry a spring upgrade. These classic gold-plated hoop earrings are made of hypoallergenic materials, says the brand — and not to mention, are super chic!

This 4-in-1 bestselling necklace can be worn together as a layering piece or as separate necklaces, and the initial pendant is reversible, according to the brand. And that's not all! It's under $15!

Belt bags have been trending big time and that might be because of their versatility. Whether you're hiking or running everyday errands, this No.1 bestselling bag is perfect for traveling or everyday wear. Choose from a variety of shades, and the brand says you can even wear it as a crossbody.

Stylish and compact: this crossbody bag features soft faux leather and comes in 35 colorways. Many of the reviewers said they loved that it could fit all their essentials, including wallets, makeup essentials and phone.

Ballet flats seem to be having a moment again and these affordable finds come in a variety of neutral shades, including animal print. "These flats are perfect for my painful, flat feet! They don’t cause any cramping, and they’re perfect for the office," says one verified reviewer.

Coming in over 20 different hues, from nudes to dusty pink, this affordable crossbody purse is perfect for day errands and travel, without sacrificing style. According to the brand, it has multiple inner pockets, including pockets on the side to easily access your phone and other essentials.

If you're looking for a lightweight white sneaker that you can wear with anything, some Amazon reviewers said these classic shoes "fit like a glove." Pair them with a flowy dress, jeans and more.

With over a whopping 100,000 five-star ratings, these stylish, No.1 bestsellers feature a removable memory cushion insole, says the brand. One verified reviewer raved about their comfort, "I’ve been wearing them about a week and have noticed a significant decrease in the pain. I’m even able to get back into more walking and exercise again wearing them."

Wedding season is approaching fast and these heel sandals are perfect for formal occasions; the brand says they're comfortable enough for all-day wear too. Choose from classic neutrals to bold pinks and blues.