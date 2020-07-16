I wore the same earrings for 11 years — until I found these $13 mini hoops

The Pavoi gold-plated cuff earrings have over 1,200 verified reviews and a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. They’re also under $13, which is a plus — especially at the rate I lose my earrings.

They arrived in a petite black box that could easily serve as a package for gifting. I ordered the yellow gold color, but they also come in a rose and white gold plated.

While some gold-plated jewelry can look too yellow, these hoops look very similar to my other, more expensive jewelry pieces. They have a brass interior with a 14-karat gold-plated exterior designed to last without tarnishing.

One of the more unique characteristics of the hoops is the closure. They have a hinge at the bottom that opens so you can put the post through your ear. They're easy to put on, and when you close the hinge, they feel extremely secure.

The brand also carries a similar pair of earrings with over 3,300 verified reviews and a 4.3-star rating. They come in the same gold-plated tones, but they have small cubic zirconia details down the front.

So far, I've worn the Pavoi cuff earrings for two weeks and haven't taken them off once. I've showered in them, worked out in them and slept in them without experiencing any irritation or seeing any signs of tarnishing.

Amazon buyers are just as impressed as I am and say the quality of these earrings lives up to the positive reviews.

"I bought these in December of last year to wear in my second holes. I have worn them since they arrived, and I'm impressed with how solid these little hoops are!" said one verified buyer. "They have not turned my ears green and have not tarnished at all," they added.

To say I'm impressed with these earrings would be an understatement. They're affordable, easy to put on and surprisingly comfortable. Now that I've added them to my daily look, I'm sure there will be a few more pairs in my jewelry box soon.

