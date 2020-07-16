I wore the same earrings for 11 years — until I found these $13 mini hoops

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
From vivid eyeshadow palettes to innovative skin care essentials, there's rarely something I won't try. However, my daily jewelry is an exception, and the thought of replacing my go-to pieces makes me cringe.
Since my early days of high school, I’ve worn the same earring: a medium-size pair of pearl studs. Every time they go missing, I replace them with a new pair.
Recently, a friend recommended a dainty pair of hoop earrings that she found online. I never wear hoops because I have an active lifestyle and don't like the feeling of dangling jewelry. However, these mini hoops have a cuff shape that "hugs" the lobe, which is why I was willing to give them a try.
Pavoi Gold-Plated Cuff Earrings
The Pavoi gold-plated cuff earrings have over 1,200 verified reviews and a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. They’re also under $13, which is a plus — especially at the rate I lose my earrings.
They arrived in a petite black box that could easily serve as a package for gifting. I ordered the yellow gold color, but they also come in a rose and white gold plated.
While some gold-plated jewelry can look too yellow, these hoops look very similar to my other, more expensive jewelry pieces. They have a brass interior with a 14-karat gold-plated exterior designed to last without tarnishing.
One of the more unique characteristics of the hoops is the closure. They have a hinge at the bottom that opens so you can put the post through your ear. They're easy to put on, and when you close the hinge, they feel extremely secure.
The brand also carries a similar pair of earrings with over 3,300 verified reviews and a 4.3-star rating. They come in the same gold-plated tones, but they have small cubic zirconia details down the front.
Pavoi Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings
So far, I've worn the Pavoi cuff earrings for two weeks and haven't taken them off once. I've showered in them, worked out in them and slept in them without experiencing any irritation or seeing any signs of tarnishing.
Amazon buyers are just as impressed as I am and say the quality of these earrings lives up to the positive reviews.
"I bought these in December of last year to wear in my second holes. I have worn them since they arrived, and I'm impressed with how solid these little hoops are!" said one verified buyer. "They have not turned my ears green and have not tarnished at all," they added.
To say I'm impressed with these earrings would be an understatement. They're affordable, easy to put on and surprisingly comfortable. Now that I've added them to my daily look, I'm sure there will be a few more pairs in my jewelry box soon.
