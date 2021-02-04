I never wore rings until I got this $14 bestseller with 9,500 reviews

It's ranked No. 1 on Amazon

This ring is ranked at the top of Amazon's list of bestsellers in the women's eternity rings category. I'm not in a relationship at the moment. But this promise ring represents the promise I made earlier this year to be patient and extend grace to myself during the pandemic. (It also helps ward off any unwanted suitors since I'm a travel writer, often flying solo in foreign countries.)

It's also ranked No. 1 on Amazon's list of bestsellers in women's stacking rings. But I didn't buy it with the intention of stacking. I chose this ring for its 4.4-star rating. In fact, more than 70% of the verified buyers gave five stars.

It's shiny, but sturdy

I'm not an expert in precious metals, but I like to think I can tell when something looks cheap. This ring doesn't look cheap. It comes in rhodium-plated silver, yellow gold–plated silver and rose gold–plated silver. The tri-color set that includes all three colors costs $35. I chose the rose gold–plated silver, and it came in a sleek black box.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

The brand is Pavoi, which is the same brand behind these bestselling 14-karat gold–plated cuff earrings with more than 20,000 verified ratings and these bestselling mini hoops that another TODAY editor loves. It's an American-based company that only uses sterling silver and real gold.

Despite being so affordable, the jewelry seems to be good quality. I even read one review from a health care worker who is constantly washing and sanitizing her hands while wearing this ring. She hasn't noticed any green discoloration, which proves it's pure sterling silver.

I wear it everywhere, even on safari

I love this ring because it's sparkly, but because the studs are small, they don't snag on fabric. The ring doesn't rub the way other rings do, and it's incredibly lightweight so I often forget I'm even wearing it. It also seems to handle the elements rather well.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

I wore it for weeks in Porto, Portugal, where when it rains, it pours. I've also taken it on safari in Zambia. I was staying at Old Mondoro in Lower Zambezi National Park. Because it's a luxury camp, I wanted to look nice, especially at meals. But because it's in the bush and the tents don't lock, I wanted jewelry I didn't have to worry about losing. For that reason, this ring is perfect for traveling.

I'm ready to try ring stacking

I don't know if I'm ready to audition as a hand model or drop serious dough on a diamond ring. But after realizing how much I like wearing the right ring, I think I'm ready to try ring stacking. Fortunately, I know which set to get.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!