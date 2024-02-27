Teardrop earrings are taking over runways — I found a pair for $13 instead of thousands

If you're a jewelry wearer, I'll bet you've been asked this question one or two times in your life: Do you prefer gold or silver? While some say it depends on the outfit and others are hopping on the mixed metals trend, for me, there is only one choice. One winner. Always. Gold; it will always be gold.

Not only do I believe the color is flattering on everyone — and personally, makes my olive skin pop — but it's also the superior metal when it comes to luxury. My golden rule is simple: The more gold the better. But that can be an expensive rule, so I've widened my scope to quality gold-toned jewelry and have found quite a few accessories that give off high-end style with less gut-wrenching prices.

One of my favorites happens to be these stunning teardrop studs. You may have seen a similar style on celebrities and runways recently, but while those will run you a cool $1.3K, I found these for a few less 0's: $13.

If you were to look in my jewelry box right now, the majority of earrings (and bracelets and necklaces) are either gold or gold-plated. Even with all that to compete with, this pair is my favorite by far.

Courtesy Danielle Murphy

The chunky design is also perfect for anyone aiming for the "mob wife" aesthetic that's been trending all over. While I think the 26mm size is enough to pull off the look, the brand also offers a much larger 52mm — so if you're looking to go bold, just slick your hair back and let these earrings do the talking.

If I still haven't turned you onto the superiority of all things gold (*sigh*), I'm somewhat happy to report that the brand also offers the earring in silver in all sizes. And if you're a rose gold guy or gal, there's a pair for you, too! However, much to the surprise of the gold lover in me, I'm also being pulled towards the more colorful styles offered. In addition to traditional metals, they also come in a range of solid shades, including purple, neon orange, emerald green, and more.

If you've already added these teardrop earrings to your cart, allow me to turn you on to a few more gold and gold-toned jewelry pieces I have my eye on.

More gold jewelry to shop

I love a good stack, especially when it comes to wrist candy. The "paperclip" style is still very much on trend, and this trio puts a spin on the design in multiple patterns and sizes.

It's impossible not fall in love with this Amazon jewelry brand, which also happens to be loved by Shop TODAY editors. If you have multiple piercings like me, you should definitely add these to your earscape.

Although I love getting bold with my jewelry, that's not to say I don't like a simpler piece or two. I could see myself rocking a few of these ring bands. I'm obsessed with the spacing between stones and the timeless vibe this piece gives off.

Whether you're into the "mob wife" aesthetic or not (I most definitely am), there's no denying how bold and beautiful this oversized chain necklace is. It's the only statement piece you'll need — for literally any outfit you pair it with.

I own a Herringbone necklace that I wear practically every day, but now that I know there are double layered options out there, I might have to stock up on more.

I love a Baublebar ring stack, and I'd be absolutely lying to you if I said I wasn't eyeing this trio as my next one. Between the stylishly un-matching band shapes and the mix of circular and square gems — well, just consider me smitten.