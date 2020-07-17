I tried the popular Bug Bite Thing seen on 'Shark Tank' — here's what happened

Aptly named the Bug Bite Thing, this tool is designed to work on most bites. In addition to mosquitoes, you can use it on bites from flies, chiggers, no-see-ums, sea lice and more. It also works on bee and wasp stings and can even be used to remove splinters.

Bug Bite Thing

To be clear: It's meant to be used after you've been bitten. That's why when I'm hiking, I still carry an effective mosquito repellent.

How it works

Katie Jackson

When I describe this tool to my friends, and I do describe it to my friends because I think it's so cool, I call it a "venom vacuum." That's a fancy way of saying it's basically a suction cup that removes insect irritants like saliva and venom left under the skin. In theory, when you remove what's irritating your skin, you won't have the signature swelling and redness that follows most bites.

Katie Jackson

The best way to describe how to use it is to think of giving yourself a reverse injection, except there's no needle, so it doesn't hurt at all. It actually feels kind of cool! The process takes about 10 seconds, and there's even a cap at the end that you can turn around for a smaller area of suction.

The tool works best if you use it immediately after you notice the bug bite, though one verified Amazon reviewer had luck using it up to two days later.

How well it works

Katie Jackson

I haven't used it days after I've been bitten, but I have used it immediately after. Unlike Alaska, Montana doesn't say its state bird is the mosquito. Still, we have our fair share. I was just vacationing at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake — staying just a stone's throw from prime mosquito habitat — but I also see the little buggers in my house, which is nowhere near a large body of water.

But it doesn't matter where I am or where I've been bitten — this thing works! Every time I've used it, my bite has never turned into a bump or irritated me in any way.

Katie Jackson

My only irritation comes from not being able to see the venom I suck up. I wish the extraction was as satisfying as watching Dr. Pimple Popper, but sadly, it's not. In fact, when I reached out to the Bug Bite Thing's PR representative and asked if I could use it on pimples, she said they didn't recommend it.

For now, I'll stick to using it for bug-related purposes. Instead of counting bites, I'll be counting up all the money I'm saving by not having to buy as much hydrocortisone cream.

