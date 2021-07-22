I tried the 'Crazy Susan' turntable — and my fridge has never looked so organized

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

No matter what system I create or how hard I work to organize my cluttered refrigerator, I can never actually find what I'm looking for.

I can't count the number of times I've purchased a second container of barbecue sauce or salad dressing, completely unaware that we already had one at home that was pushed too far back into the fridge to see it. And don't get me started on expired sour cream or pickles with a "use-by" date from some time in 2018: Where does this stuff hide out for so long?

With the side-by-side door style of my fridge, it's impossible not to lose things in the cavernous depth of each shelf. Add in trying to sell my kids on keeping things in their place and ... I just give up.

Well, almost. Recently, I discovered a line of tiered trays from YouCopia, a popular home organization brand on Amazon. Its "Crazy Susan" turntable looked perfect for organizing my deep refrigerator shelves, and after seeing its impressive 4.8-star rating from thousands of reviewers, I was sold.

So, I grabbed a few styles and dedicated a weekend morning to removing everything from my fridge — and prayed these organizers would eliminate the clutter once and for all.

There were expired items to toss, produce ready to be composted and empty bottles and jars to get rid of, but once I did, I was left with my family's must-have food items and varying styles of white and clear plastic turntables to organize them with.

The single-tier organizer comes with three plastic bins and is only about four inches tall. The bins are perfect for storing items like small jars of pesto, yeast and mustard, as well as tubes of minced herbs and stock base. Each one is made of clear plastic, so I can easily see what's inside. But my favorite feature is being able to turn the platform 360 degrees to gain access to each set of perfectly organized items.

And all those ketchups and mustards hidden in the back of my fridge? With the space I saved using the Crazy Susan, I was able to completely clear out my refrigerator door so that it was able hold and display all of our condiments. I also gave my kids a new rule about their beloved dipping sauces: We can't buy more until there's room in the door. (At least I thought my rhyme was clever.)

If you're looking for a turntable without bins, YouCopia's got options. This FridgeView turntable is perfect for storing jarred items like pickles, olives and other condiments. It also comes with a non-slip silicone mat, so I never have to worry about the organizer slipping and sliding while I rotate it. And if you're looking for even more storage, you might want to consider the brand's two-tiered option — it's height-adjustable (between five, six and seven inches in length) and comes with or without storage bins.

In addition to the space-saving benefits of these turntables and the ability to spin each of them to see the jars and containers placed on them, I also love the clean appearance of the white and clear plastic. It matches the interior of my refrigerator so well, it looks like the organizers came with it!

Courtesy Terri Peters

I've always doubted my family's ability to keep our refrigerator orderly, but these amazing organizing tools make it a foolproof endeavor, no matter how much clutter you've got in your fridge.

