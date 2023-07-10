Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The wait is over! Amazon Prime Day 2023, an event created by Amazon, is finally here — and if you’re like us, you’re ready to shop (and save!).

For the next 48 hours, the Shop TODAY team is bringing you the best Prime Day deals out there. From fashion to tech, we’re setting out to find steep savings on favorites from brands like Levi’s, Apple and more.

Fashion deals | Beauty deals | Home deals | Tech deals | Travel deals

Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

Editor's note: All fashion deals are discounted depending on color and size choices.

Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

Amazon Prime Day home deals

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day travel deals