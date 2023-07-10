The wait is over! Amazon Prime Day 2023, an event created by Amazon, is finally here — and if you’re like us, you’re ready to shop (and save!).
For the next 48 hours, the Shop TODAY team is bringing you the best Prime Day deals out there. From fashion to tech, we’re setting out to find steep savings on favorites from brands like Levi’s, Apple and more.
Fashion deals | Beauty deals | Home deals | Tech deals | Travel deals
Amazon Prime Day fashion deals
Editor's note: All fashion deals are discounted depending on color and size choices.