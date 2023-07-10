IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Prime Day is here! Can't-miss deals to shop on Day 1

We found savings up to 65% off on AirPods, Levi's and more.
By Jillian Ortiz and Shannon Garlin

The wait is over! Amazon Prime Day 2023, an event created by Amazon, is finally here — and if you’re like us, you’re ready to shop (and save!).

For the next 48 hours, the Shop TODAY team is bringing you the best Prime Day deals out there. From fashion to tech, we’re setting out to find steep savings on favorites from brands like Levi’s, Apple and more.

Fashion deals | Beauty deals | Home deals | Tech deals | Travel deals

Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

Editor's note: All fashion deals are discounted depending on color and size choices.

Levi's Mid Length Shorts

Levi's Shaping Straight Jeans

Levi's Shaping Skinny Jeans

Levi's High Rise Skinny Jeans

New Balance V1 Sneaker

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes

Asics Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes

Adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Hey Dude Women's Wendy Shoe

Shaperx Shaping Bodysuit

Shapermint Biker Shorts

Crocs Women's Swiftwater Sandal

Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials + Sponge Kit

Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

Sunday Riley Good Genes

Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Set

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse

It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow

Color Wow Dream Coat for Curly Hair

Color Wow One Minute Transformation

Color Wow Dream Coat

Mario Badescu Elasto-Collagen Night Cream

Mario Badescu Lip Mask

Lancôme Lash Idôle

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD

Shark Blow Dryer

L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara

Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Nivea Skin Firming Variety Pack

It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara

Bio-Oil Skincare Set

Amazon Prime Day home deals

Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow

LifeStraw Home Pitcher

BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Dreo 5-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan

OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner

Rachael Ray Cucina Cookware Set

Shark Air Purifier

Shark Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Shark Steam Pocket Mop

Tovala Smart Oven Pro

Mellanni Sheet Set

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Kindle (2022 Release)

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Studio Buds

Fitbit Charge 5

Blink Indoor Wireless Security Camera (3rd Gen)

Echo Dot

Amazon Fire

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Apple Airpods (2nd Generation)

Altec Lansing HydraBlast Speaker

Apple Watch Series 8

Wyze Doorbell Camera

SwitchBot Lock

Quzudn iPhone Charger

Amazon Prime Day travel deals

Samsonite Evolve SE Hardside Spinners Set

Etronik Travel Duffel Bag

Kidee Neck Fan

