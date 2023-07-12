Prime Day wraps up tonight! Here are the best deals we've seen so far

Amazon Prime Day 2023, an event created by Amazon, is officially on Day 2 — and if you’re like us, you’re ready to (keep) shopping and saving before it comes to an end!
The Shop TODAY team is bringing you the best live Prime Day deals out there. From fashion to tech, we’re setting out to find steep savings on favorites from brands like Levi’s, Apple, Shark and more. Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY on Tuesday to share 10 of the best deals we've seen so far, including deals of up to 56% off slimming jeans and even a bestselling anti-aging serum from Sunday Riley for under $35.
Keep reading to shop her standout picks, plus even more can't-miss Prime Day deals (before they're gone).
Amazon Prime Day deals seen on TODAY
Shop TODAY editors will be the first to say that skinny jeans are definitely not "out" when it comes to fashion trends. A flattering pair can truly go the distance when it comes to your wardrobe and this sculpting style from Levi's is one you can snag for 57% off right now.
- Levi's 311 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $30.13 (was $69.50)
- Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $32.29 (was $89.50)
- Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans, $41.70 (was $69.50)
Prime Day sneaker deals
One podiatrist who Shop TODAY spoke to says Asics is one of the top sneaker brands they recommend to their patients. Brach found pairs that boast gel technology that the brand says provides cushioned shock absorption. Brach also discovered options from Adidas for men and women that are on deal for as low as $35! These top-rated styles make for comfortable runs or walks.
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes, $76.97 (was $109.95)
- Asics Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes, $34.97 (was $70)
- Asics Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes, $47.65 (was $75)
- Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe, $30.39 (was $70)
- Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, $42.99 (was $75)
- Adidas Women's RacerTr21 Running Shoe, $45.19 (was $75)
Prime Day beauty deals
Sunday Riley Good Genes Serum
This serum from Sunday Riley is the brand's bestselling product, and it also won a Shop TODAY Beauty Award for Best Anti-Aging Serum this year. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman told Shop TODAY that the lactic acid in the formula exfoliates but is "fairly gentle on the skin," which makes it suitable for all skin types. You can snag the half-ounce bottle on deal for 30% off right now — that's $13 in savings!
Color Wow Dream Coat
Color Wow's No. 1 bestseller on Amazon is on deal right now for 30% off! According to the brand, it can help reduce frizz, "waterproofs hair" and leaves hair with a glossy finish.
- It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara, $16.80 (was $28)
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow, $28 (was $40)
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $329.99 (was $429.99)
- Ghd Soft Curl Hair Curling Iron $136.99 (was $205)
- Color Wow Dream Coat for Curly Hair, $16.80 (was $24)
- Color Wow One Minute Transformation, $16.80 (was $24)
Tech
Apple Watch Series 8
We're always on the lookout for tech steals during major sale events such as Prime Day, so we were excited to see deals on Apple products. Brach spotted the Apple Watch Series 8 on deal for 30% off; it is one of Apple's newest watches and it enables you to take calls, listen to music, use Apple Pay, monitor your health activity and more.
- Apple iPad (10th Generation), $529 (was $599)
- Beats Studio Buds, $89.99 (was $149.95)
Home
OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner
Your washing machine needs to be cleaned, too! Experts told Shop TODAY it should get a good cleaning at least once a month (or, every 30 cycles). According to the brand, you can toss one of these pouches into the drum of your machine and run a hot cycle to reap the benefits of a cleaner wash — and one pack should last you until the winter.
- Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer, $11.99 (was $39.99)
- Wyze Doorbell Camera, $29.98 (was $49.98)
Amazon Prime Day tech deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Musicozy Sleep Headphones
Leadchuang Ultra-Flat Plug Extension Cord with USB Ports
Quzudn iPhone Charger
Kidee Neck Fan
Amazon Kindle (2022 Release)
More Prime Day Kindle deals:
- Kindle Paperwhite, $89.99 (was $139.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids, $104.99 (was $169.99)
- Kindle Scribe, $254.99 (was $339.99)
Blink Indoor Wireless Security Camera (3rd Gen)
Echo Dot
More Prime Day Amazon device deals:
- Echo Pop, $17.99 (was $39.99)
- Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router, $44.99 (was $69.99)
- Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router, $69.99 (was $159)
- Echo Show 8, $59.99 (was $129.99)
Apple Airpods (2nd Generation)
More Prime Day AirPods deals:
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199 (was $249)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $139.99 (was $169)
Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch UHD Smart TV
More Prime Day tech deals:
- Roku Express Steaming Device, $17.99 (was $29.99)
- Anker Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $21.99 (was $29.99)
- Blink Video Doorbell, $29.99 (was $59.99)
- Elisween Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller, $22.08 (was $42.99)
- Eero Pro Mesh Wifi Router (Pack of 3), $149.99 (was $449.99)
- Pioneer 50-Inch UHD Smart Fire TV, $199.99 (was $419.99)
- Toshiba All-New 50-Inch UHD Smart Fire TV, $219.99 (was $379.99)
- Fire Tablet Luna Gaming Bundle, $114.98 (was $219.98)
- Luna Gaming Controller, $39.99 (was $69.99)
Amazon Prime Day fashion deals
Editor's note: All fashion deals are discounted depending on color and size choices.
The Drop Mariana Strong-Shoulder Mini Dress
Gap Women's Pleated Linen Shorts
Crocs Unisex-Adult LiteRide 360 Clogs
More Prime Day Crocs deals:
- Crocs Unisex Baya Clogs, $21.84 was ($49.99)
- Crocs Classic Slide Sandal, $25.99 was ($39.99)
ColorfulKoala Women's Leggings
Hey Dude Women's Wendy Shoe
Shapermint Biker Shorts
More Prime Day fashion deals:
- The Gym People Jogger Pants, $22.99 (was $24.99)
- Shapermint Body Suit, $30.38 (was $47.99)
- Levi's Mid-Length Shorts, $18.02 (was $49.50)
- Levi's Men's Cutoff Shorts, $18.50 (was $49.50)
- Amazon Essentials 2-Pack V-Neck Shirts, $13.90 (was $19)
- Bali Revolution Comfort Bra, $15.29 (was $44)
- Amazon Essentials Thong Sandal, $10.40 (was $14.20)
- The Drop Anaya Maxi Dress, $26.01 (was $59.99)
Amazon Prime Day beauty deals
BS-Mall 18-Piece Makeup Brush Set
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Set
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream
Mario Badescu Elasto-Collagen Night Cream
Mario Badescu Lip Mask
Lancôme Lash Idôle
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD
Shark Blow Dryer
L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Nivea Skin Firming Variety Pack
Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel
More Prime Day beauty deals:
- Living Proof Dry Shampoo, $30.10 (was $43)
- Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Wash (Pack of 3), $17.44 (was $24.91)
- Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips, $13.79 (was $22.99)
- Essence Lash Princess Mascara, $3.99 (was $4.99)
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray, $7.98 (was $12)
- Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush, $44.99 (was $74.99)
- Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo, $24 (was $30)
- Olaplex No. 5 Conditioner, $24 (was $30)
- Julep Eyeshadow Stick, $13 (was $18)
- Phillips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush, $59.95 (was $109.96)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze, $16.10 (was $23.00)
- Amika The Shield, $17.00 (was $28.00)
Amazon Prime Day home deals
Presto Toliet Paper (Pack of 12)
Travelwise Packing Cube Set
Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths
Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow
BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Dreo 5-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan
Shark Air Purifier
Shark Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop
Shark Steam Pocket Mop
Mellanni Sheet Set
More Prime Day home deals:
- Rockland Prague Hardside Luggage, $120 (was $300)
- Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker, $142.25 (was $219)
- Ninja AirFryer AF150AMZ, $89.99 (was $159.99)
- NutriBullet Baby, $55 (was $69.99)
- Bissel Little Green Portable Cleaner, $86 (was $123.59)
- Magesh Portable Pedestal Fan, $30.99 (was $49.99)
- Nest New York Bamboo Scented Classic Candle, $34.50 (was $48.00)
