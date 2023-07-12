IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Amazon Prime Day 2023Deals Under $25All Prime Day DealsDeals Over 65% OffBest Tech DealsBaby DealsDeals on Home HacksPremium Beauty DealsBest Shoe DealsTravel Award DealsTarget Circle Week Deals

Prime Day wraps up tonight! Here are the best deals we've seen so far

We found savings on everything from Apple AirPods to Levi's jeans and more.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Apple Watch, running shoes, more

04:41
By Jillian Ortiz

Amazon Prime Day 2023, an event created by Amazon, is officially on Day 2 — and if you’re like us, you’re ready to (keep) shopping and saving before it comes to an end!

The Shop TODAY team is bringing you the best live Prime Day deals out there. From fashion to tech, we’re setting out to find steep savings on favorites from brands like Levi’s, Apple, Shark and more. Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY on Tuesday to share 10 of the best deals we've seen so far, including deals of up to 56% off slimming jeans and even a bestselling anti-aging serum from Sunday Riley for under $35.

Keep reading to shop her standout picks, plus even more can't-miss Prime Day deals (before they're gone).

Deals seen on TODAY | Tech deals | Fashion deals | Beauty deals | Home deals

Amazon Prime Day deals seen on TODAY

Shop TODAY editors will be the first to say that skinny jeans are definitely not "out" when it comes to fashion trends. A flattering pair can truly go the distance when it comes to your wardrobe and this sculpting style from Levi's is one you can snag for 57% off right now.

See more of the best Prime Day fashion deals here.

Prime Day sneaker deals

One podiatrist who Shop TODAY spoke to says Asics is one of the top sneaker brands they recommend to their patients. Brach found pairs that boast gel technology that the brand says provides cushioned shock absorption. Brach also discovered options from Adidas for men and women that are on deal for as low as $35! These top-rated styles make for comfortable runs or walks.

See more of the best Prime Day shoe deals here.

Prime Day beauty deals

Sunday Riley Good Genes Serum

This serum from Sunday Riley is the brand's bestselling product, and it also won a Shop TODAY Beauty Award for Best Anti-Aging Serum this year. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman told Shop TODAY that the lactic acid in the formula exfoliates but is "fairly gentle on the skin," which makes it suitable for all skin types. You can snag the half-ounce bottle on deal for 30% off right now — that's $13 in savings!

Color Wow Dream Coat

Color Wow's No. 1 bestseller on Amazon is on deal right now for 30% off! According to the brand, it can help reduce frizz, "waterproofs hair" and leaves hair with a glossy finish.

See more of the best Prime Day beauty deals here.

Tech

Apple Watch Series 8

We're always on the lookout for tech steals during major sale events such as Prime Day, so we were excited to see deals on Apple products. Brach spotted the Apple Watch Series 8 on deal for 30% off; it is one of Apple's newest watches and it enables you to take calls, listen to music, use Apple Pay, monitor your health activity and more.

See more of the best Prime Day tech deals here.

Home

OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner

Your washing machine needs to be cleaned, too! Experts told Shop TODAY it should get a good cleaning at least once a month (or, every 30 cycles). According to the brand, you can toss one of these pouches into the drum of your machine and run a hot cycle to reap the benefits of a cleaner wash — and one pack should last you until the winter.

See more of the best Prime Day home deals here.

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Musicozy Sleep Headphones

Leadchuang Ultra-Flat Plug Extension Cord with USB Ports

Quzudn iPhone Charger

Kidee Neck Fan

Amazon Kindle (2022 Release)

More Prime Day Kindle deals:

Blink Indoor Wireless Security Camera (3rd Gen)

Echo Dot

More Prime Day Amazon device deals:

Apple Airpods (2nd Generation)

More Prime Day AirPods deals:

Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch UHD Smart TV

More Prime Day tech deals:

Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

Editor's note: All fashion deals are discounted depending on color and size choices.

The Drop Mariana Strong-Shoulder Mini Dress

Gap Women's Pleated Linen Shorts

Crocs Unisex-Adult LiteRide 360 Clogs

More Prime Day Crocs deals:

ColorfulKoala Women's Leggings

Hey Dude Women's Wendy Shoe

Shapermint Biker Shorts

More Prime Day fashion deals:

Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

BS-Mall 18-Piece Makeup Brush Set

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Set

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse

It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream

Mario Badescu Elasto-Collagen Night Cream

Mario Badescu Lip Mask

Lancôme Lash Idôle

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD

Shark Blow Dryer

L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara

Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Nivea Skin Firming Variety Pack

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel

More Prime Day beauty deals:

Amazon Prime Day home deals

Presto Toliet Paper (Pack of 12)

Travelwise Packing Cube Set

Swedish Wholesale Swedish DishCloths

Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow

BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Dreo 5-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan

Shark Air Purifier

Shark Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Shark Steam Pocket Mop

Mellanni Sheet Set

More Prime Day home deals:

For more of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals and coverage, check out:

Jillian Ortiz

Jillian Ortiz is a Production Associate at Shop TODAY. 