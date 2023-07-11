Amazon Prime Day tech deals: Shop TVs for $70, AirPods, robot vacuums and more

Now's your chance to save big on everything from fashion to home — but especially tech! Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, has officially begun and it's the perfect opportunity to upgrade your TVs, laptops, headphones and more at a price that won't break your budget.

Here, we've gathered the most irresistible deals that you won't want to miss out on with discounts over 50% off!

What are the best Prime Day tech deals?

For less than $20, you can start creating the smart home of your dreams with this Alexa-controlled portable speaker and color-changing light bulb.

Keep those pearly whites in tip-top shape with this electric toothbrush from Oral-B that's on sale for a whopping 50% off. You can connect it to an app on your phone to get real-time feedback on your brushing habits, to help you achieve the smile of your dreams.

When else can you score a smart TV for less than $100? This 24-inch option from Insignia is perfect for the kids' bedroom or a guest room.

Now's your chance to save 55% on these highly-rated headphones. They come in seven different colors and offer up to 22 hours of playback on a full charge.

A laptop for less than $200 is a deal you can't pass up. Plus, it comes with a free one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal (normally $70), which will give you full access to Excel, Word, PowerPoint and more.

Best Prime Day TV deals

If you want something a little larger that's still affordable, this option from Pioneer comes with all the bells and whistles you'll want from a smart TV for less than $200.

This TV comes with all of the features you need to make your next viewing party the best yet: Fire TV built-in, 4K ULED quality, Dolby Vision HDR for a theater-like experience and a voice-controlled remote powered by Alexa.

Why choose between stationary art and your favorite TV show? With Samsung's Frame TV, you don't have to! When not in use, it seamlessly blends into the wall as a frame (hence the name) where you can show off your own photos. Don't miss your chance to score it for less than $1,000!

Save $700 on this 55-inch smart TV from Sony. Powered by Google TV and Google Assistant, you can stream all of your favorite shows on Peacock, Netflix, Prime Video and more on a high quality 4K ultra-high definition screen.

Best Prime Day laptop deals

With the right accessories, an iPad can easily become a very portable laptop. With an almost-perfect five-star average rating from more than 100,000 shoppers, this 9th generation version has a 10.2-inch display — which is comparable to most laptops on the market — and it comes in two colors.

Perfect for the student getting ready to head back to school, this Chromebook boasts up to 14 hours of battery life on a full charge and a clear resolution on a 14-inch display. Weighing in at just over three pounds, it's easy to transport back and forth.

The hands-on user will love this touchscreen laptop that comes equipped with an HD camera, built-in studio mics and a long-lasting battery life.

With a 16-inch screen, you'll have plenty of space to browse the internet and stream your favorite shows at the same time.

Best Prime Day headphone deals

Score over 50% off these shopper-loved earbuds that have over 229,000 verified five-star ratings. They boast a whopping 50 total hours of playtime.

Did you know Amazon also makes in-ear headphones? According to its description, the Echo Buds are designed to help reduce outside noise and keep you connected to your surroundings while listening to music or taking calls.

Whether you keep losing your own or are looking to gift someone a pair, now is the perfect time to snag a few Apple AirPods — and for less than $90! These Bluetooth headphones are perfect for the person who's always on the go.

Save 40% on these earbuds that tout water- and sweat-resistance, up to eight hours of continuous listening time and high-quality call performance. They come in six different colors including pink ("Barbiecore," anyone?), gray and red.

With both noise-cancelling and transparency settings, the frequent commuter or traveler will appreciate these headphones. And at 40% off, this is a deal you don't want to pass up. According to the brand, you can get up to 22 hours of battery life on a full charge and all it takes is a quick 15-minute charge to give you at least three hours of playtime.

Available in three colors, these noise-cancelling headphones provide up to 30 hours of playtime on a full charge, according to the brand. Plus, it has quick charging capability which gives you up to five hours of runtime on just a 10 minute charge.

Best Prime Day smartwatch deals

For the fitness junkie, this Fitbit will be a hit. They can track things like real-time pace and distance during outdoor activity, sleeping habits, heart rates and even stress management levels!

This version of the Fitbit has all of the same fitness-tracking features as the Charge 5, just with a larger face.

Not only do you get all of the benefits of Fitbit tracking, you can use this watch for contactless payments via Google Wallet and for turn-by-turn directions using Maps.

An Apple Watch can be used for more than just tracking your steps. According to the brand, it has sensors that provide additional safety features like crash and fall detection that will automatically connect you with emergency services, if needed.

Best Prime Day smart home device deals

Never worry if you left the straightener on again with this smart plug that can be controlled with your voice via Alexa or remotely through the app.

If you want everything in your house to be Alexa-connected, you can also add your doorbell camera to the mix with this option that's 50% off.

Keep an eye on everything from visitors to deliveries no matter where you are with this easy-to-install video doorbell.

Turn your living room into a personal movie theater with with this soundbar, speaker and subwoofer set that will take your viewing parties to the next level.

Measuring just 2 inches tall and slightly over 23 inches wide, this speaker is designed to deliver elite performance in a small package. According to the brand, this speaker will enhance vocal clarity and pronunciation so you won't miss a single line from your favorite shows.

Take the party with you from your living room to the beach with this portable speaker from JBL. According to the brand, it runs for up to 24 hours on a full charge, has IPX7 water-resistance and even charges your smartphone.

Have you been dreaming of owning a robot vacuum? The time has finally come! Right now, this powerful option from Roomba is on sale for $400 off! It uses Smart Mapping technology to understand the layout of your space and stick to only where it's needed.

Prime Day Amazon device deals

Turn any TV into a high-quality smart TV with the Amazon Fire Stick. It's compact enough to take with you anywhere so you don't have to keep logging in over and over again to watch your favorite shows.

For the person who always seems to have their head in a book but prefers to travel lightly, a Kindle will be their new best friend. It can hold thousands of books within its 16GB storage, it has a glare-free display that reads like real paper and up to six weeks of battery life on a single charge.

Get your little ones in on the reading fun with their very own Kindle. It comes with a case, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a two-year warranty.

With the ability to do everything from surf the internet to navigate Microsoft Office programs, this tablet is a must-grab — especially now that it's 50% off!

