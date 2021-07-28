Shoppers and celebrities love the formula

The Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment has an average 4.7-star rating on Amazon from more than 1,000 reviews and has more than 3,000 glowing five-star ratings on Sephora. The review sections on both sites are filled with people saying that the product has helped them with conditions like acne and hyperpigmentation and that it's well worth the high price tag.

"Hands down the best skin product I've ever used," wrote one verified Amazon reviewer. "Worth the price. I don't write reviews on Amazon, but if I can help anyone justify the price given the magic it's done to my skin — worth the time! My 35-year-old skin looks at least 10 years younger. I will buy this for life."

"This is one of the best skin-care products I've ever used," another Amazon reviewer shared. "It's expensive but there is no substitute that I've found. The name describes it perfectly. Used consistently, it gives those of us with less than perfect skin the feeling of what it is like to be blessed with good genes.”

One reviewer who called the product "unbelievable" posted a before and after photo collage, demonstrating just how quickly the product works.

And it's not just a reviewer favorite, celebrities like Drew Barrymore and model Jourdan Dunn have said that they use the product in their routines.

Barrymore even posted an Instagram video about why she loves the product. "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, tightening and the youthening of my skin," she said.

Why it works, according to a dermatologist

Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, said that the lactic acid treatment is "a great product for people with aging or dull skin because it can improve radiance and brighten the complexion."

The formula gets most of its benefits from lactic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), a type of chemical exfoliant. "Lactic acid is a good ingredient to help shrink pores, lighten dark marks, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and act as a humectant to draw water into the skin," Dr. Robert Finney, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Entière Dermatology told Shop TODAY.

Many people use toners and other harsh products to exfoliate skin and end up overdoing it, Finney said. AHAs, like lactic acid, as well as beta hydroxy acids, are more gentle on the skin. That's why this treatment is a good option to replace those harsher (and less effective) exfoliation methods. "This product would be good for someone with oily or combination skin who suffers from hyperpigmentation or who may be looking for a good exfoliating lotion," Finney said.

Along with the lactic acid, it contains licorice root extract and lemongrass, which Zeichner told us can help calm inflamed skin. It also has prickly pear extract, which is "rich in antioxidants, like vitamin C, to help protect the skin against free radicals and can help brighten dark spots," he added.

"In the right patient, I would definitely recommend it," Finney said.

How to use Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment

To use, the brand recommends applying one to three pumps of the formula on clean, dry skin towards the beginning of your skin care routine. It can be applied either in the morning or at night.

The treatment can potentially cause irritation, Finney said, so people with sensitive skin may need to tread lightly. If you have sensitive skin, the company suggests treating the product more like a mask and leaving it on for 15 minutes, then rinsing it off and patting your skin dry.

Get the Home and Away Set while it's on sale or grab the regular one-ounce size, below.