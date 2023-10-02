Prime Day is near: Here’s what our editors are shopping

Who would’ve predicted the Shop TODAY team would be ahead of their Prime Day shopping? Whether we are in or outside the office, we always find the time to search for the next best deal.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, an event created by Amazon, is our favorite excuse to hunt for sales in home, beauty, tech and fashion (and to shop early for the holidays, too), with new deals popping every five minutes. But to prepare you for the best deals ahead of Prime Day, we rounded-up items we have our eyes on. Below, discover some of our top picks in every category.

Prime Day Editor Home Picks

“I’ve heard great things about this stone bath mat and as someone who’s tired of having to wash my bath mat every week, I think it’ll be a worthwhile investment," suggests associate commerce SEO editor Kamari Stewart. "Not only is it easier to clean but since it dries so quickly, I won’t have to worry about stepping on an already wet mat (which makes me feel gross).” Although you can use the mat to keep your bathroom floor dry, the bath mat can be used for other purposes, too, including mudrooms and pools.

When asked why this organizer is on her list, Jannely Espinal, Shop TODAY's SEO commerce writer, loved “how spacious and sturdy this kitchen organizer looks." If you read the product reviews, Espinal noticed users were boasting about how much room it holds for household and everyday products. "I have a lot of cleaning supplies and I plan to use this under my sink to keep things in order and easy to reach,” Espinal adds. You’ll also see reviewers suggest it slides smoothly for easy access.

The beauty of this device is that in essence, it is a two-in-one product: a vacuum and mop. You can set the robot to do one task or both simultaneously, and it should reach deep crevices in your home while it creates a detailed map.

Moon also sees it as the perfect device for those with pets. “I can feel good about running it while I’m out so my dog doesn’t freak out and I can come home to a clean floor," she says. "I love that it can run up to 180 minutes on a single charge, according to the brand, which I doubt my small apartment will require. But if i move to a larger space, this will be able to get everywhere without me having to lift a finger.”

Prime Day Editor Tech Picks

The Camkory Digital Camera is one way to capture your favorite memories. It’s portable, captures high-quality photographs and beginner-friendly — What more can you ask for? “Many reviewers have commented that it is a great camera for traveling, and all the photos are excellent quality,” says Editorial Intern Paige Mays. “I will definitely use this product often, whether with friends or on a walk; the camera can be used anywhere.”

“I’m expecting and need a new monitor. I’ve read great things about this one and I love that it doesn’t require wifi or an app to work," says Rebecca Brown, Shop TODAY's deals editor. According to the brand, the monitor can capture a wide and sharp view of your baby's room. And if your baby cries, you'll be immediately alerted via its screen no matter where you are in your home.

“I’m always reading books via the Libby App and my current tablet is on its last leg. I finally want to jump on the Kindle bandwagon," boasts associate editor Shannon Garlin. "I love that the Kindle is more compact, so it’ll be easier to get reading done while commuting to and from work.” And with an impressive 16 GB and extended battery life, you can read as many books for however long you desire.

Believe it or not, headphones are in and earbuds are out. At least, that’s what Madison San Miguel, Shop TODAY’s editorial assistant, believes. “I’ve been itching for a pair of wireless headphones after they spiked in popularity last holiday season,” she says. “This one from Sony (specifically in white) is one that I’ve had my eye on for a while because it is noise canceling, has an impressive sound quality and is apparently comfortable to wear!”

Prime Day Editor Beauty Picks

“Although we are approaching winter, I still try to find an excuse to add extra glow to my skin," says San Miguel. "This Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow has caught my eye because of its promise to deliver an effortless shine to the body (without the greasy residue, too!)." What she loves most about the protect is that it also moisturizes and protects the skin against UV rays (thanks to its SPF of 50). "Just because the sky is about to become cloudy, doesn’t mean you should steer away from sunscreen!”

“One of my best friend’s has this dryer brush and after borrowing it while on vacation with her, I’m obsessed. I hope it’s on sale so I can snag one for myself, says commerce editor, Julie Ricevuto. If you're wanting a tool that dries and styles your hair at once, Drybar suggests that the tool accomplishes both in one swoop — literally. Tons of volume and shine await!

For associate editor Emma Stessman, this Prime Day is about restocking some of her favorite essentials, including this Sunday Riley face oil. While it is on the pricier side, Stessman couldn't help but rave about how much she "love, love, loves" the product for her dry skin. However, it also works to solve other skin concerns, too. “I’m also prone to breakouts, but this doesn’t cause any and it leaves me with a nice glow," she says.

“I saw my sister use this on her unwashed hair to create a slicked-back ponytail look, and you would have never guessed it was a style she resorted to because she was pressed for time," suggests associate commerce editor Danielle Murphy. "It completely hides flyaways and frizz to create a sleek style in seconds.” The product accomplishes this through its rich formula of castor oil, vitamin E and beeswax, to name a few, which equally help keep your strands in place.

Prime Day Editor Fashion Picks

“I honestly never gave much thought to the socks I was wearing, but I’m training for a marathon and I’ve realized that a bad pair of socks can really ruin a run," mentions Stessman. "I’ve been loving these ones recently, though. They have light cushioning so they’re super comfortable and don’t have any weird seams that will cause blisters."

Because the socks are made from a blend of merino wool, nylon and lycra spandex, they're breathable, soft and lightweight around the feet. "Basically, when I’m wearing them, I’m not thinking about my socks at all — which means it’s a good pair! I only have one pair, so I would love to get a few more, so I can wear them for runs and beyond," she says.

“I am on the lookout for some cute and tasteful earrings that will go with everything and be comfortable with my big headphones, and my eyes are on this chic pair," suggests Moon. These dainty earrings have the right amount of "personality" to pair with your daily fits and accessories. They also make a great stocking stuffer if you're already preparing for the holidays.

“I’m on a mission to find a sweater set that I can get away with at the office — and I think this might be the one," says Murphy. "Styled with a pair of flats, the right bag and some accessories, this two-piece outfit will help me combine the best of both worlds in comfort and style.” Since it makes styling so simple, the only dilemma you will probably have with this set is choosing between its 31 colors.

New Balances are one of the most popular sneakers out there, hence why this pair is on San Miguel's list. “I’m hoping these will be on sale for Prime Day because I’m looking for my next comfy shoe for fall — I can definitely see the neutral tone of the sneakers working well with the rest of my wardrobe and other basics!” The shoe comes in a variety of color ways in both regular and wide widths.