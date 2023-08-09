Amazon announces a second Prime Day: Everything we know so far

It seems like Amazon Prime Day 2023, an event created by Amazon, was just yesterday — maybe because it was only a month ago. And if you haven't gotten enough savings, or feeling some buyer's remorse on missed sales, we have great news for you.

Amazon has officially announced a second Prime Day event for October: Prime Big Deals Day! Here's everything we know so far.

What is Prime Day on Amazon?

Prime Day is a global annual savings event that normally falls over a two-day period and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. This is the second time Amazon has offered a second Prime Day in the fall, with last year's October event titled "Prime Early Access Sale."

During this sale, shoppers can get a second chance at scoring big discounts, ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. During the event, we can expect steep discounts across categories including beauty, tech, home, fashion, kitchen and more. In previous years, we saw impressive deals on bestselling products, from Apple AirPod Pros to Alexa devices to customer-favorite beauty must-haves, such as the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

Amazon says this event will continue to be available in multiple countries, reaching Amazon Prime members in Austria, Brazil, Japan, Luxembourg, Australia, France, the United Kingdom, China and Singapore — just to name a few!

Riding off the coattails of Prime Day 2023, which fell on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12. Prime Big Deals Day will be sometime in October; official dates have yet to be announced. However, last year, the fall savings event was held on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, so we can probably expect a similar time frame.

According to Amazon, the event originally started as a summer savings event to celebrate Amazon’s birthday, which launched in July 2015. Due to the pandemic, the retailer pushed Prime Day 2020 to October and then moved back to the summer months the falling years. However, in October 2022, the retailer introduced a second two-day sale event that year.

How much is Amazon Prime?

A monthly Prime membership costs $14.99 a month, but you can also purchase an annual membership for $139, which ultimately saves you a few dollars a month.

Additionally, college students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month or $69 per year — and students who are new to Prime Student can sign up for a six-month trial. There are additional perks for students too, including a free monthly GrubHub+ membership and discounts on flights and hotels through StudentUniverse, says the brand. And that’s not all, those with qualified government assistance can also receive a Prime membership for just $6.99 after their free 30-day trial.

What are the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership?

Prime members can expect to score exclusive deals just for them during Prime Big Deals day. And don’t forget with the Prime membership, you’ll get free and fast two-day shipping, and select items can qualify for one- or same-day shipping.

But discounts aren’t the only thing you can get with your Prime membership. While you’re a member, you can enjoy the Prime Video streaming service to watch exclusive and popular shows and ad-free Amazon Music. Plus you can “Try Before You Buy,“ which allows you to test select apparel for seven days at no cost, then return what you don’t want and pay for what you decide to keep. Below we highlighted a few other impressive benefits you might not have known about:

Free GrubHub+ subscription: For days you want to order in, Prime members can enjoy free delivery for one year with GrubHub+.

Whole Foods Prime-exclusive deals: Whether you’re shopping in-store or online, Prime members can score exclusive discounts on select grocery items.

RxPass: Skip the pharmacy and sign up for the RxPass, which allows you to refill select medications at a fixed cost and have them delivered straight to your door.

If you want to save big during the next Prime Day, here’s how you can get started during the event, according to the retailer:

You will need an Amazon Prime account.

Download the Amazon Prime app and allow notifications.

By setting up alerts via the app, you will receive personalized push notifications about updates on your recently viewed items throughout the event.

If you have Alexa, use it! The device will notify you of deals on anything in your cart, wish list or “saved for later” section up to 24 hours before they’re even available. You can ask, “Alexa, what are my notifications” to learn more about the sales you’re interested in and even have Alexa buy something for you once the deal goes live. You can also tell your device, “Alexa, remind me when Prime Day starts,” so you’re ready to shop when the clock strikes Prime Day.

To save even more before the big sales event, Amazon also offers a Subscribe & Save program, which can help you get up to 10% off one to four products or up to 15% off five or more products. There are thousands of items eligible for the subscription service — from pet food to beauty items to groceries and more — and there’s no fee to get started. Just select a quantity and schedule your delivery — and you can cancel any time! Although we recommend getting a membership to access future Prime Day deals, it’s not a requirement to start subscriptions.

What deals can Amazon Prime members get?

In the past, we’ve seen impressive deals on must-have items across major categories including tech, beauty, fashion and home. According to Amazon, some of the top items from 2022 were premium beauty brands such as Laneige and NuFace; popular home and kitchen brands such as Hamilton Beach and Pampers and more.

Last Prime Day, we saw many items that were as high as 65% off (if not more!), big deals on KitchenAid products, an Amazon Fire TV and discounts on video doorbells — just to name a few! While we’re a couple of months out from Prime Big Deals Day, we've already rounded up some deals you can shop now, plus some bestsellers from Prime Day 2023.

Amazon deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day 2023 bestsellers