Our editors at Shop TODAY comb through a lot of products — and I mean a lot. When we find something we really love, we can’t wait to tell everyone about it, and that’s especially true when we find something that we love that’s also on deal. Thankfully, Amazon’s fall Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days — is here! Amazon is marking down everything from our favorite sneakers to tried-and-true skin care essentials, so now is the time to stock up on our must-have products. The two-day Prime-exclusive shopping event is perhaps our favorite time to restock or get ahead of our holiday shopping.

While this list isn’t exhaustive — did I mention we review a lot of products? — we did round up ones that we’ve reviewed, that we love and that are currently on sale for the rest of Prime Day 2023. Check out everything from a crew neck sweatshirt that we practically live in to the facial wand that’s the key to one editor’s glowing skin before the marquee sales event officially comes to a close.

Keep reading to shop some of our favorite products for up to 66% off.

Editor-reviewed Prime Day deals

Do your AirPods need a refresh? You’re not alone. Associate editor Emma Stessman uses this handy tool to clear dirt and gunk from both the headphones case and the AirPods themselves. In her review of the Hagibis Cleaning Pen, Stessman claims it was easy to use and worked well to clear away all the filth. And right now, it’s 38% off for Prime Day.

“This mascara is so good, it rivals my favorite false eyelash extensions,” a Shop TODAY freelance writer summarized about how effective this L’Oreal Paris mascara is. “After applying just one coat, my lashes have never looked longer or fuller. With a second layer, I’m able to plump and curl them to perfection.”

In my (Deabler's) opinion, this sweatshirt is the G.O.A.T. I wear it over my workout clothes when I’m heading to yoga. I wear it to get coffee, working from home and even over my pajamas at night. It comes in 18 colors and seven sizes. It’s for men, but I got the medium and it fits perfectly!

Skip pricey alterations with this fashion hack that one of our shopping editors swears by: no-sew buttons. To use, simply detach the earring-like back, push the pin into your waistband and re-attach. Zip up your pants as you normally would, and use the “new” button instead of the original.

If you struggle with putting on bracelets, this tool is for you. Simply hold this tool in one hand to keep the bracelet end in place and use your other hand to close the clasp around your wrist. It’s as easy as that!

While it may be a viral product, this snail mucin serum is a mighty powerful skin care favorite according to a few of our editors. A dermatologist previously noted that it's also good for “mature skin, dehydrated skin [or] acne scarring.”

One editor loves this set of noise-cancelling ear plugs so much, she doesn't sleep a night without them! Great for concerts, a noisy house or to generally protect your ears from noise pollution, this set is said to be comfortable and lightweight.

This box — and Oprah’s Favorite Thing! — features two compartments, each separated by a built-in mirror conveniently added to keep your necklaces, earrings, rings and every other accessory tangle-free and safe.

Before you tell yourself you’re not handy enough to install a new shower head, let Shop TODAY contributor Bridget Shirvell tell you otherwise. “Removing and installing the new shower head took roughly five minutes,” she said. “I would particularly recommend it if you’re a renter and don’t want to spend a ton of money on a shower head, since this one is so easy it is to install and hosts a variety of different spray modes."

A favorite of Shop TODAY readers, this LED neck reading light is one of those gadgets that you didn’t know you needed until you try it. It’s perfect for any low-light activity, including reading at night (so you won’t disturb your partner!) or walking the dog at night, says Shop TODAY writer Colleen Sullivan.

"This crossbody bag has become the star of my latest trip abroad," wrote Shop TODAY associate editor Shannon Garlin. "Not only did I get tons of compliments from friends, but also it fit everything I needed for a day exploring a foreign city, all while feeling secure."

A denim jacket is practically a wardrobe staple, and this affordable option from Riders by Lee caught one Shop TODAY contributor's eye. "Imagine if your favorite pair of jeggings became a jacket — that’s what this feels like," she wrote. "Along with flexibility, I really like the fit of this jacket because it cinches in a little at the waist so it gives off a feminine feel and doesn’t look boxy at all."

One Shop TODAY freelance writer said she "always doubted my family's ability to keep our refrigerator orderly, but these amazing organizing tools make it a foolproof endeavor, no matter how much clutter you've got in your fridge."

A Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Awards winner, this pair of leggings is not just an editor-loved workout staple, it also has over 30,000 verified five-star reviews! Commerce editor Vivien Moon noted that she was loved the quality and comfort these provided. “I was VERY surprised by this pair of leggings! I love the pocket aspect and the tummy control the high waist provides without feeling too tight.”

It's no secret we love our comfy, cozy items and this one is a great fall pick one editor deems a must-have for the colder season. She notes that "I love how versatile this shacket can be. I live in New York City and this find is perfect for those times of the year when it starts out cold in the morning, but is sunny enough by the afternoon that I am sweating."

This is an affordable and flattering bodysuit that acts like shapewear but doesn't feel like shapewear. Plus, it really won over our production coordinator Camryn Privette, who wasn't a fan of shapewear until now.

Another Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Awards winner, this sneaker was voted best budget walking shoe, but that’s not all our staff loved about it! Senior partnerships editor Francesca Cocchi even forgot she was wearing them, they’re so comfortable. She also noted that there was no break-in period either and were good to go out of the box.

One of our writers says this facial wand gave her glowing skin while also diminishing her dark spots and acne marks. And right now, it’s only $55 for Prime Day (that’s 62% off!).

"There’s a certain peace of mind that this bag is designed to wear close to your body," former associate editor Fran Sales recently said about this Travel Gear Awards winner, currently discounted 39%. "It’s also a good size for the basics if you want to explore a new city but not carry too much. This can hold your passport, small wallet, IDs, some cash and keys.""

Our writer's first impression of Megnya’s Walking Sandals was, “Oh, these are cute," freelancer Tomeka Jones shares. But they're not just fashionable — they are functional and an Amazon No. 1 bestseller.

Another recent Travel Gear Awards winner, project coordinator Audrey Ekman adores how "surprisingly flattering" this one-and-done exercise dress looks on her.

I (Deabler) bought this actually on Black Friday and now it's on sale for an even deeper discount than when I purchased it. Run, don't walk to this deal if you love fresh herbs, lettuce and just generally feeling accomplished at having grown something.

If you're like us and hate a high energy bill, you're likely looking for a smarter way to turn off all those plugged in electronics when they're not in use. Privette uses this smart plug to turn on her lights via her phone on her way home from work so she comes home to a well-lit space. Genius. With this four-pack, you can use it for all kinds of appliances, lamps and more.

One editor loves NYDJ jeans because of their comfort and stretchy material. She notes that "I think I could have worn these jeans on a hike or a bike ride and still felt comfortable."

Ricevuto loves how versatile these joggers are. In fact, she even wrote about wearing them while hiking in the Grand Canyon as well as while running errands in New York City. The kicker? They're now on sale for 34% off on Prime Day. Talk about a win-win.

Noted as "incredibly sleek" by Ekman, this air conditioner is a must-buy for those without central air. Ekman claims it held up perfectly during a string of New York days that hit 100 degrees and she loves that she can adjust all of the settings and control the unit from her phone. Luckily, this AC unit is on deal for Prime Day and discounted over $100.