This shower head will instantly boost your bathing experience — and it's only $18

I love the idea of a bath — it's the warm bubbles, soothing salts and luxurious relaxation that do it for me. But in all honesty, I couldn't tell you the last time I took one. In my day-to-day life, I'm team shower all the way, though showers notoriously lack the same soothing experience that a bath offers. But there's no real reason a shower can't be soothing and relaxing, even if it's only two minutes and squeezed between making breakfast and getting my family out the door for the day.

It takes some work though to make your bathroom a calming space. My 1890s New England home has one bathroom with a shower that I'm slowly renovating. The fresh paint is set, new light features are done, hanging eucalyptus has been added to my cart and tiles to replace the luxury vinyl floor are currently in limbo as a wishlist item. Truthfully, I hadn't given much thought to my shower head, though, until I was offered the chance to try Hopopro, and I figured why not?

It's super easy to install

The shower head has a large fanbase, with more than 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, many of which mention how easy to install it is, how stylish it is and how fantastic the water pressure is.

Now, I like to think I'm pretty handy. I've installed new wired light fixtures, done all manners of painting and patched a fantastic amount of holes, yet swapping out a shower head gave me pause. However, the reviews assured me I wouldn't need a plumber and it would take mere minutes to install. Skeptical, I read through the instructions, which were really just pictures on a little included card (there is a video it advises you to watch, but — and this is likely an unpopular opinion — I hate watching video instructions). The shower head package included a little wrench to use during installation, but it was too small to use on my current shower head. So, while using my own wrench, I found removing and installing the new shower head took roughly five minutes.

Available in five colors, the Hopopro High Pressure Shower Head is designed to fit a variety of bathroom aesthetics. I found, however, that because the shower head is made of chrome and ABS (which is a type of plastic) it doesn't necessarily have a high-end look to it. It didn't fit into the aesthetic of my older home, and I felt like the smaller circumference of the head didn’t look as nice in my shower. But after installing it, I was ready to try it out.

There are five different spray modes

It's a fixed head, but you can adjust the angles thanks to the ball joint. It has five different spray modes which is an increase over my previous shower head, but that said, I didn't find the flow on the rain setting was majorly different than my current shower head. At this point, I wasn’t convinced I would stick with the new option, but then I considered swapping it for my home’s outdoor shower. Because it was so easy to install, I quickly removed it from my bathroom, replaced my old one and then moved the Hopopro High Pressure Shower Head outdoors.

My outdoor shower head was all metal, and as due to environmental concerns, I typically try not to replace things with plastic. But since my previous option was an old cheap one that didn't offer much flow and was hard to reposition without a wrench, I figured why not make the swap. The shower head seems like an improvement outside, but it's still a bit cold here in New England, so no one has used it other than to rinse off sandy feet from a beach walk. So far, it's held up well and the water pressure is ideal. I couldn't find anything online about whether or not the shower head can be used outdoors, and I do wonder if it will survive the winter.

Overall, the Hopopro High Pressure Shower Head is pretty decent if you want an affordable pick that — to put it simply — gets the job done. I would particularly recommend it if you’re a renter and don’t want to spend a ton of money on a shower head, since this one is so easy it is to install and hosts a variety of different spray modes, which are both huge advantages in my book!