This velvet travel jewelry box is one of Oprah's Favorite Things of the year

Just days ago, Oprah Winfrey officially dropped her Favorite Things picks on Oprah Daily and 2022's is proving to be extra special, celebrating the best of the best made by small businesses.

But when it comes to stocking stuffers, she has her eye on something chic and functional that any accessory lover will find handy — the Benevolence LA Store Travel Jewelry Box. Whether you're gifting someone known for losing their jewelry pieces or want to jazz up your own nightstand with a sleek accessory holder, this $20 compact organizer is a great option.

The box features two compartments, each separated by a built-in mirror conveniently added (so you never have to blindly change earrings again). The top pocket includes three hooks for holding necklaces or bracelets, with a pouch underneath for extra security. In the main storage space, you'll find seven slot rolls and three rectangular boxes with removable dividers.

What really makes this Favorite Things finalist stand out is its portability. It's compact and made to fit and be easily transported in a carry-on, suitcase, or according to Oprah, "It’s small enough to stash in your purse.”

And as functional as this jewelry box is, we can't help but obsess over just how chic it looks, from the gold zipper detailing to the luxe-looking velvet finish. It's also available in four different colors (pink, periwinkle, navy and emerald) to match any aesthetic or specific taste.

This might be one of Oprah's favorites, but it's also a clear hit with Amazon shoppers, with reviewers giving it a 4.7 out 5 stars for "value for money" and 4.6 stars for "traveling," "giftable," and "softness."

"For the price, I’m so impressed with how nice this is," said one reviewer. "The velvet is a beautiful deep green, the zipper is sturdy, and overall the box feels of quality. I recently took it on vacation and it was the perfect size to pack away neatly."

And if you want to feel even better about gifting this to someone you love, the brand is helping you give back! For every jewelry box purchased, the brand says a donation is made to a charity that builds sustainable clean water supply systems around the world.