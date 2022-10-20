Amazon's secret outlet section just dropped tons of holiday deals — starting at $7

If the colder weather and tons of early Black Friday sales weren't enough to clue you in, the holidays will be here before you know it. And while the countdown to gift-giving season gets shorter, our lists for who to shop for continue to grow bigger.

But you — and your wallet — are in luck. Amazon's under-the-radar outlet section has tons of discounts across every category. Now, you can score even steeper markdowns because the site just dropped hundreds of sales ahead of the holidays. From half-off high-waisted leggings to 56% off warm winter bedding, we can't believe the finds that have made the overstock list.

Diving into so many sales can be overwhelming, so we did the digging for you. Check out our favorites below under $10, $25 and $50 that you won't be able to resist putting under the tree this year.

Amazon Outlet holiday sales under $10

Looking to reduce your carbon footprint and stop the risk of you burning your fingertips with fickle matches? Try this flameless lighter, a cool hack to easily lighting your favorite fall candles and campfires. Right now, you grab your own tool for more than half off.

If you've been scrolling through BookTok as much as we have, you most likely need a few bookends to keep up with your resulting reading purchases. These Amazon Choice options are made with anti-slip bottoms and a quality metal material that won't scratch your counters or shelves, according to the brand.

It may be sweater season, but you can't go wrong with a cozy pair of leggings to wear with them. Not only does the brand promise a booty-lifting design, "buttery soft" material and four-way stretch, but Amazon is knocking down the price up to 52% in many sizes and shades.

These statement earrings are stocking stuffer gold. The hypoallergenic dangles are gold-filled over brass, according to the brand, and feature a unique double hoop design that can be shown off at any occasion.

Show the special person in your life you care with a gift that speaks to them. Whether they're a nurse, BFF, future bride, or someone who needs a confidence boost, these cosmetic bags come in dozens of designs to match any style or personality.

If you want to decorate now, Amazon has you covered with some scary decor that you don't have to spend a fortune on. So, when you stick these skeletons in your window, you can scare the trick-or-treaters — and not your bank account.

An easy way to elevate the vibes in your home is to add a little bit of velvet, but it's not the easiest material to shop on a budget. Right now, you can grab a two-pack of these velvet throw pillow covers, which the brand describes as gentle and skin-friendly, for just $7.

You don't need to spend the big bucks to get quality sound. In one review, an Amazon shopper raves that this gadget was "better than expected." They continue, "Amazing speaker for such a low price. I was skeptical at first because it was so cheap but it works perfectly fine and gets pretty loud. I use it to watch Netflix or Hulu from my laptop and it works great."

When you don't have the time or budget to get a fancy manicure, try these press-ons for a temporary, yet stunning beauty fix. These acrylic options come in over a dozen trendy designs and can last up to three weeks, according to the brand.

If you don't clean your makeup brushes on a regular basis, it might be time to replace them —especially when you comes across a deal like this one. This 16-piece set was just discounted by 56% and comes with every tool you need to complete every step of your makeup routine.

Amazon Outlet holiday sales under $25

Whether you're braving the outdoors at a sporting event, need some relief on a camping trip or just simply need more warmth on the daily, these warmers will come in handy (literally). Since Amazon is already dropping early Black Friday deals, you can grab them for $21 off.

You can't put a price on organization, but if you did, we wouldn't be upset with this one: just over $16 for a two-pack of clear storage bins. Use them to tidy up your closets, pantries, refrigerator and more.

Nobody likes laundry day — but you can make it a little better with this clever folding tool. The BoxLegend Board is just what you need to get a perfect clothing fold in seconds every single time, according to the brand.

Make sure this is the first gift he opens Christmas morning, so he can spend the rest of the holiday lounging in a plush, luxurious robe. The brand says it's made from 100 percent microfiber fleece and features a hood to keep you warm from the neck up.

It's never too early to get in the holiday spirit. Upgrade your decor with some new LED lights. These multicolored options give you a choice of eight lighting modes and even has a memory function to turn on and off without you even having to think about it.

It's important to stay hydrated while trying to reach your fitness goals and beyond. This water bottle can not only hold enough drink to last you an entire day (or more), it also comes with time markers to help you stay on track.

Replace your bath towels with a brand-new set, courtesy of Amazon Outlet. You' score four new microfiber towels in three sizes for under $14. Just be sure to check the available coupon to get an additional 20% off!

These polarized sunnies can help protect your eyes all year-round. Not only do they come in high-fashion styles, but the lenses also function to block 99 percent of UV rays, according to the brand.

A cozy bed is the first step to getting a great night's rest, so choosing a comforter is a decision that shouldn't be taken lightly. According to Sleep Zone, this duvet is the one to grab, due to its brushed microfiber fabric and polyester fill that are designed to provide comfort and warmth.

Winter headwear that can keep you warm and deliver headphone-free music? Sign us up! This can make for the perfect gift for the techie man or woman in your life who loves an innovative find.

Amazon Outlet holiday sales under $50

When we find office-appropriate footwear that delivers on both style and all-day comfort, we make sure to scoop them up fast. Based on a few five-star reviews we've seen, these knitted ballet flats should be the next on our list. "These are perfect!" raved one shopper. "Well made, very comfy! I am wider at toe than heel and they were perfect. Can’t wait to order in more colors!"

You've got the boots and the fall accessories — now all you need is the perfect sweater dress to pair with them. If "perfect" is defined as under $30, available in 16 colors and a snatched tie waist — we found the one!

Save money on bar bills by mixing up your favorite fall cocktails at home with the help of this 10-piece bartender kit. It has all you need to create a nightcap at home, no matter if you're a beginner or expert.

If you want something to hold your hot tools, it's this stainless steel organizer. According to the brand, it can safely hold your hottest devices — up to 900 degrees. It also comes with plenty of storage space to hold everything from brushes and combs to hairspray and serums.

Save up to 51% off on multiple washes and sizes of these Democracy jeans. The brand's "Ab solution" construction includes slimming panels, stretchy denim and a hidden elastic waist to help you look and feel good.

This is the type of jacket you create outfits around. We're obsessed with every detail, from the wide lapel to the multiple textures and open design. Coming in at just over $37, we can't imagine this steal lasting long.

Create voluminous curls every time with this highly rated Hot Tools curler. Its versatile design allows you to use it like a tradition curling iron or a wand, and the nano ceramic barrel works to amp up the shine and tone down the frizz on all hair types, according to the brand.

We might be born with pearly whites, but keeping them that way takes work. Make the process quick and easy with this Crest whitening pen, which uses a hydrating whitening treatment to brighten teeth, the brand says.

If you're always on the go, you need a backpack that can keep up. This stylish option checks all the boxes: plenty of compartment space, a USB port for charging access, water-repellent fabric, padded shoulder straps and much, much more.

These tumblers are all the rage on TikTok. If you want to keep up with the kitchenware trend, grab this six pack (for less than $30) to sip your water, coffee and cocktails in style.