Amazon's secret outlet section dropped a ton of holiday deals — shop up to 68% off

The holiday season is officially in full swing! With just 10 days to go until Christmas, last-minute shoppers might be looking for gifts that they can get in a pinch — and preferably, on deal.

Luckily, Amazon's under-the-radar outlet section has tons of discounts across every category, from tech to fashion. Right now, the markdowns are even steeper because the site dropped hundreds of sales for the gift-giving season. From more than half-off of cozy joggers to 68% off skin care tools, we can't believe the finds that have made the overstock list.

Diving into so many sales can be overwhelming, so we did the digging for you. Check out our favorites below — all under $50 — that you won't be able to resist putting under the tree this year. The best part? Most of these picks should arrive in time for Christmas for Prime shoppers!

Amazon Outlet fashion deals under $50

Getting your steps in? These stretchy pants are moisture-wicking and feature a split hem for breathability.

Snag a sleek handbag on deal just in time to gift to your friend who is never caught without the perfect accessory. You can grab this style on sale for 50% off right now, thanks to this Outlet deal.

Now that your neck is warm, make sure your hands are covered, too! These gloves are top-notch, made with touchscreen capabilities, water-resistant materials and multiple heat settings. Snag them for 20% off when you apply the coupon before checkout.

These bestselling slippers have more than 38,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say that they're "super soft," "warm" and "comfy." While they're perfect for wearing around the house, they also have a hard sole, so you can also wear them for trips to the mailbox or quick errands.

Need some new denim for the winter? These bestselling jeans sit right at your natural waist to give a flattering fit and smooth out your midsection, according to the brand.

Get him ready for the cold weather with this water-resistant puffer jacket. It's designed for easy packing and comes in a ton of colors.

Loungewear you can wear all year long? I think yes! According to the brand, these ribbed-waistband joggers offer the comfort you're looking for — plus, they are available in sizes S-XXL.

These polarized sunnies can help protect your eyes all year long. Not only do they come in high-fashion styles, but the lenses also function to block 99% of UV rays, according to the brand.

Amazon Outlet home and kitchen deals under $50

Stay cozy this season with this home essential, which is on deal for less than $20. You can shop it in three different patterns, all under $50.

Gift the breakfast lover in your life an easy way to make their favorite waffles! They can set the device to their preferred "browning" level, and it even has an indicator light to let them know when it's ready to bake.

This 20-ounce tumbler is on sale right now, and is available in 14 different colors, from teal and yellow to black and white. It's designed with TempShield insulation to keep drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours, according to the brand.

It's canning season! For anyone making sauces or jams, this kit can come in handy to keep food fresh. It includes one wide-mouth jar sealer, one regular jar sealer and an accessory hose.

If your existing cookware makes cooking feel like even more of a chore, here's your chance to snag something new, without breaking the bank. Thanks to an over 20% discount, this budget-friendly find costs less than $25.

Like to make coffee at home? The pros know that the secret to a great cup is an even better French press. Thousands of reviewers gave Bodum's model a five-star rating, calling it easy to use and clean.

Sleep soundly on this top-rated pillow from popular sleep brand, Casper. It’s on sale for 25% off right now, which means you can add it to cart for just under $50.

And if you prefer a cold brew, this rapid coffee maker can whip up a yummy cup of joe in less than 15 minutes. Right now, you can grab it for almost 30% off!

Amazon Outlet tech deals under $50

According to the brand, this upgraded model of Doqaus headphones offers up to 90 hours of playtime and can keep a connection via Bluetooth up to 66 feet.

This wireless charging hub promises a speedy power-up for your device, and even allows you to play music, show photos and access your Google Nest on your phone while charging.

Listening to an amazing audiobook but can't keep your eyes open? Have a song stuck in your head, but it's way past your bedtime? This Bluetooth-compatible headphone headband is just what any sleeper who can't stand silence needs for Christmas. Note: Only select colors will arrive before Dec. 25!

Amazon Outlet beauty deals under $50

This hair tool promises to not only straighten hair but also eliminate frizz and static. Thanks to keratin negative ion technology, it can also help keep your locks hydrated, according to the brand. Make sure to click on the available coupon for a 50% off discount!

Discounts on GlamGlow don't come around too often, especially since its skin care masks are so popular. So, we couldn't believe our luck when we discovered the brand's activated charcoal treatment on Amazon's Outlet for over 20% off.

Why spend money on extensions when you can get voluminous lashes for less than $13? This magnetic liner and lash set promises the look of full, natural lashes with 16-hour hold.

Nearly 70% of reviewers for this cleanser have given the product a five-star review. Shoppers are loving the skin care device for its deep clean, portability and gentle feel.

Other Amazon Outlet deals under $50

Melissa and Doug is a well-loved children's brand, and now its classic wooden toys are on sale just in time for the holidays. Now at 36% off, you can gift this cookie play set to the child who loves to help out in the kitchen. Complete with play utensils, a baking mitt, 12 cookies and toppings and a cookie sheet, they'll have all they need for serving up sweet treats.

Written by TODAY's own Dylan Dreyer, this picture book combines concepts such as problem-solving and compromise with weather terminology. Reviewers love this book because it's both fun and educational.

If your little one cannot wait for Christmas, or you're running out of bedtime stories, purchase this picture book by Jimmy Fallon, who has also written several other children's favorites. In this book, children excitedly anticipate the arrival of Santa, perhaps like your own children at home.

What is Amazon’s secret outlet?

Amazon Outlet is the e-retailer's overstock section. You can find discounts on everything from tech to home goods and even premium fashion brands. Discounts tend to be on the steeper end, since items are often overproduced or are out of season.

How do I get to Amazon Outlet?

To shop Amazon's secret outlet section, you'll have to go to the Amazon Outlet website. To access Amazon Outlet via the Amazon home page, click on "All" in the top left-hand corner, scroll down to "Programs & Features" and then select "See All." Once the menu expands, scroll down to "Amazon Outlet."

Is Amazon Outlet only for Prime members?

You don't need an Amazon Prime membership to access Amazon Outlet. However, if you are a Prime member, you can still take advantage of the two-day shipping benefit.