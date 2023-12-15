Amazon's secret outlet section dropped a ton of holiday deals — shop up to 68% off

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Vivian Le / TODAY
By Danielle Murphy, Bella Druckman and Sierra Hoeger

The holiday season is officially in full swing! With just 10 days to go until Christmas, last-minute shoppers might be looking for gifts that they can get in a pinch — and preferably, on deal.

Luckily, Amazon's under-the-radar outlet section has tons of discounts across every category, from tech to fashion. Right now, the markdowns are even steeper because the site dropped hundreds of sales for the gift-giving season. From more than half-off of cozy joggers to 68% off skin care tools, we can't believe the finds that have made the overstock list.

Diving into so many sales can be overwhelming, so we did the digging for you. Check out our favorites below — all under $50 — that you won't be able to resist putting under the tree this year. The best part? Most of these picks should arrive in time for Christmas for Prime shoppers!

Fashion deals under $50 | Home and kitchen deals under $50 | Tech deals under $50 | Beauty deals under $50 | Other deals under $50

Amazon Outlet fashion deals under $50

Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant

Women's Go Walk Pant
Women's Go Walk Pant

$33.35
$49.00

Getting your steps in? These stretchy pants are moisture-wicking and feature a split hem for breathability.

Amazing Song Quilted Handbag

Quilted Handbag
Quilted Handbag

$44.99
$89.99

Snag a sleek handbag on deal just in time to gift to your friend who is never caught without the perfect accessory. You can grab this style on sale for 50% off right now, thanks to this Outlet deal.

Autocastle Electric Heated Gloves

Battery Gloves Electric Heated Gloves for Women Men,Touchscreen Texting Water-resistant Thermal Gloves,Battery Powered Electric Heated Ski Bike Motorcycle Warm Gloves Hand Warmers,Winter Thermo Gloves
Electric Heated Gloves

$36.79
$45.99

Now that your neck is warm, make sure your hands are covered, too! These gloves are top-notch, made with touchscreen capabilities, water-resistant materials and multiple heat settings. Snag them for 20% off when you apply the coupon before checkout.

Ultraideas Women's Fuzzy Wool-Like House Shoes

Ultraideas Women&#039;s Fuzzy Wool-Like House Shoes
Women's Fuzzy Wool-Like House Shoes

$23.99
$29.99

These bestselling slippers have more than 38,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say that they're "super soft," "warm" and "comfy." While they're perfect for wearing around the house, they also have a hard sole, so you can also wear them for trips to the mailbox or quick errands.

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic High Rise Tapered Jean

Gloria Vanderbilt Women&#039;s Amanda Classic High Rise Tapered Jean
Amanda Classic High-Rise Tapered Jean

$19.22
$48.00

Need some new denim for the winter? These bestselling jeans sit right at your natural waist to give a flattering fit and smooth out your midsection, according to the brand.

Amazon Essentials Packable Lightweight Puffer Jacket

Amazon Essentials Men&#039;s Packable Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket, Navy, X-Large
Packable Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket

$38.60
$44.60

Get him ready for the cold weather with this water-resistant puffer jacket. It's designed for easy packing and comes in a ton of colors.

Hanes Tri-Blend French Terry Jogger

Terry Cloth Joggers
Terry Cloth Joggers

$21.35
$32.00

Loungewear you can wear all year long? I think yes! According to the brand, these ribbed-waistband joggers offer the comfort you're looking for — plus, they are available in sizes S-XXL.

Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses

SOJOS Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses for Women Men Vintage Style UV400 Lens MAY SJ2113, Tortoise/Grey
Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses

$14.99
$26.99

These polarized sunnies can help protect your eyes all year long. Not only do they come in high-fashion styles, but the lenses also function to block 99% of UV rays, according to the brand.

Amazon Outlet home and kitchen deals under $50

Eddie Bauer Sherpa Throw Blanket

Sherpa Throw Blanket
Sherpa Throw Blanket

$16.39
$40.00

Stay cozy this season with this home essential, which is on deal for less than $20. You can shop it in three different patterns, all under $50.

Gourmia Rotating Waffle Maker

Rotating Waffle Maker
Rotating Waffle Maker

$28.31
$34.99

Gift the breakfast lover in your life an easy way to make their favorite waffles! They can set the device to their preferred "browning" level, and it even has an indicator light to let them know when it's ready to bake.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle

Hydro Flask All Around Tumblr 20 oz
Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap

$29.99
$32.95

This 20-ounce tumbler is on sale right now, and is available in 14 different colors, from teal and yellow to black and white. It's designed with TempShield insulation to keep drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours, according to the brand.

FoodSaver Jar Sealing Kit

FoodSaver Jar Sealing Kit
FoodSaver Jar Sealing Kit

$11.47
$24.99

It's canning season! For anyone making sauces or jams, this kit can come in handy to keep food fresh. It includes one wide-mouth jar sealer, one regular jar sealer and an accessory hose.

Carote Nonstick Frying Pan

Carote Non-stick Frying Pan
Nonstick Frying Pan

$22.99
$29.99

If your existing cookware makes cooking feel like even more of a chore, here's your chance to snag something new, without breaking the bank. Thanks to an over 20% discount, this budget-friendly find costs less than $25.

Bodum Brazil French Press

Bodum Brazil French Press
Brazil French Press

$15.99
$27.50

Like to make coffee at home? The pros know that the secret to a great cup is an even better French press. Thousands of reviewers gave Bodum's model a five-star rating, calling it easy to use and clean.

Casper Sleep Original Pillow

Original Pillow
Original Pillow

$48.75
$65.00

Sleep soundly on this top-rated pillow from popular sleep brand, Casper. It’s on sale for 25% off right now, which means you can add it to cart for just under $50.

Presto 02937 Dorothy Electric Rapid Cold Brewer

Presto 02937 Dorothy(TM) Electric Rapid Cold Brewer - Cold brew at home in 15 minutes - No more waiting 12 to 24 hours.
Electric Rapid Cold Brewer

$49.99
$69.99

And if you prefer a cold brew, this rapid coffee maker can whip up a yummy cup of joe in less than 15 minutes. Right now, you can grab it for almost 30% off!

Amazon Outlet tech deals under $50

Doqaus Upgraded Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones

According to the brand, this upgraded model of Doqaus headphones offers up to 90 hours of playtime and can keep a connection via Bluetooth up to 66 feet.

Google Wireless Charger Pixel 3

Google Wireless Charger Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL - White
Google Wireless Charger Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL - White

$24.95
$79.00

This wireless charging hub promises a speedy power-up for your device, and even allows you to play music, show photos and access your Google Nest on your phone while charging.

Musicozy Bluetooth Sleep Headphones

MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband Sleeping Headphones Sleep Mask, Wireless Eye Mask Earbuds for Side Sleepers Men Women Office Nap Air Travel Cool Tech Gadgets Unique Gifts Boys Girls Gray
Bluetooth Sleep Headphones

$24.99
$39.99

Listening to an amazing audiobook but can't keep your eyes open? Have a song stuck in your head, but it's way past your bedtime? This Bluetooth-compatible headphone headband is just what any sleeper who can't stand silence needs for Christmas. Note: Only select colors will arrive before Dec. 25!

Amazon Outlet beauty deals under $50

MHU Instant Heat, Tourmaline Ceramic Hair Straightener

MHU Hair Straightener 1 Inch Instant Heat, Tourmaline Ceramic 3D Floating Plates, Keratin Ion Flat Iron Auto Shut-Off and Adjustment Temperature, Black
Instant Heat Tourmaline Ceramic Hair Straightener

$29.99
$59.99

This hair tool promises to not only straighten hair but also eliminate frizz and static. Thanks to keratin negative ion technology, it can also help keep your locks hydrated, according to the brand. Make sure to click on the available coupon for a 50% off discount!

GlamGlow Supermud Activated Charcoal Clearing Masque

GlamGlow SuperMud Activated Charcoal Treatment
SuperMud Activated Charcoal Treatment

$28.58
$36.00

Discounts on GlamGlow don't come around too often, especially since its skin care masks are so popular. So, we couldn't believe our luck when we discovered the brand's activated charcoal treatment on Amazon's Outlet for over 20% off.

Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit

KISS Magnetic Eyeliner &amp; Lash Kit, Charm, 1 Pair of Synthetic False Eyelashes With 5 Double Strength Magnets and Smudge Proof, Biotin Infused Black Magnetic Eyeliner with Precision Tip Brush
Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit

$12.29
$16.99

Why spend money on extensions when you can get voluminous lashes for less than $13? This magnetic liner and lash set promises the look of full, natural lashes with 16-hour hold.

Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Silicone Face Scrubber

Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Silicone Face Scrubber and Cleanser, 1 count
Flawless Cleanse Silicone Face Scrubber

$12.95
$39.98

Nearly 70% of reviewers for this cleanser have given the product a five-star review. Shoppers are loving the skin care device for its deep clean, portability and gentle feel.

Other Amazon Outlet deals under $50

Melissa and Doug Slice and Bake Wooden Cookie Play Food Set

Melissa &amp; Doug Slice and Bake Wooden Cookie Play Food Set
Wooden Cookie Play Food Set

$17.99
$27.99

Melissa and Doug is a well-loved children's brand, and now its classic wooden toys are on sale just in time for the holidays. Now at 36% off, you can gift this cookie play set to the child who loves to help out in the kitchen. Complete with play utensils, a baking mitt, 12 cookies and toppings and a cookie sheet, they'll have all they need for serving up sweet treats.

"Misty The Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine" by Dylan Dreyer

Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine by Dylan Dreyer
Misty the Cloud by Dylan Dreyer

$10.35
$19.99

Written by TODAY's own Dylan Dreyer, this picture book combines concepts such as problem-solving and compromise with weather terminology. Reviewers love this book because it's both fun and educational.

"5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas" by Jimmy Fallon

5 More Sleeps 'til Christmas by Jimmy Fallon
5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas by Jimmy Fallon

$15.00
$18.99

If your little one cannot wait for Christmas, or you're running out of bedtime stories, purchase this picture book by Jimmy Fallon, who has also written several other children's favorites. In this book, children excitedly anticipate the arrival of Santa, perhaps like your own children at home.

What is Amazon’s secret outlet?

Amazon Outlet is the e-retailer's overstock section. You can find discounts on everything from tech to home goods and even premium fashion brands. Discounts tend to be on the steeper end, since items are often overproduced or are out of season.

How do I get to Amazon Outlet?

To shop Amazon's secret outlet section, you'll have to go to the Amazon Outlet website. To access Amazon Outlet via the Amazon home page, click on "All" in the top left-hand corner, scroll down to "Programs & Features" and then select "See All." Once the menu expands, scroll down to "Amazon Outlet."

Is Amazon Outlet only for Prime members?

You don't need an Amazon Prime membership to access Amazon Outlet. However, if you are a Prime member, you can still take advantage of the two-day shipping benefit.

Danielle Murphy

Commerce Writer

Bella Druckman

Bella Druckman is a production coordinator at Shop TODAY.

Sierra Hoeger

Sierra is an editorial assistant for Shop TODAY.