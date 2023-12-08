These are the Amazon gifts we plan to give (and hope to get) for the holidays

Somehow, the holiday season is already in full swing — in fact, celebrations have started for many (we're already a few days into Hanukkah!). That means everyone is done with their holiday shopping, right? Don't worry, we see you last-minute shoppers in the back — and boy, can we relate. So, since we're in such a high spirit of giving, we put together something to offer some inspiration: a fully curated list of Shop TODAY's bestselling Amazon gifts!

After another year of trying a range of items across every category, there's quite a few editor-favorite and customer-loved products we think you'll love, too. And there' something to grab for everyone on your list, from aromatherapy shower steamers for the self care obsessed to an insta-print camera for the one who loves to make memories. You need it? We say, "There's a gift for that."

Even better, Amazon also tapped into their Influencer Program, Amazon Creators, to choose the crème de la crème of the online retailer’s many, many products that they think belong under the tree. (And we’re not talking about just anybody. Think a few big names you've seen on the screen, stage and your TikTok "For You" page). And now, Amazon is revealing the top-selling picks that customers agree are must-haves.

Whether you're experiencing decision fatigue or trying to shop for the friend who has everything, we listed our favorite Amazon gifts (and combed through a few Amazon Creator top picks) below, in the hopes of helping you cross the gift hunting finish line.

Shop TODAY bestselling gifts on Amazon

Production associate Audrey Ekman highly recommends these shower steamers for the person on your list who loves (or is in desperate need of) a relaxing aromatherapy experience. “They are so easy to use, smell amazing and make a great gift for anyone who could use a little self-care and relaxation,” she said.

Let’s be honest: You’re not getting the true holiday sipping experience without an appropriately festive mug. This joyful honeycomb-inspired cup is the perfect option to hold your steamed lattes, peppermint teas, and marshmallow-filled hot cocoas.

There’s a charging cable for everything these days, making it all the easier to misplace one (or more) of them. With a multi-use charging station, you don’t have to plug in multiple devices, and this one will power up your Apple phone, earbuds and smartwatch all at the same time.

“I don’t think I’ll ever have to suffer from flat hair again,” said commerce writer Danielle Murphy after trying this volumizing spray. “I wish I had grabbed a ruler to measure just how high my hair ended up being, because I had never seen such fast-acting results. I also now fully understand the meaning of hair 'fullness' because, along with my roots, all of my hair felt like it got a boost.”

A stocking stuffer so nice, you’ll be tempted to buy it twice (as a gift for them and yourself, of course). Treat your finest jewelry with the utmost care and security with this velvety carrying case, complete with gold-toned hardware, multiple compartments and a built-in mirror.

At first glance, this looks like a great set for the one on your list who loves their beauty sleep. However, it’s also a gift for your hair and skin: according to the brand, each piece is made with a luxe satin material that helps to prevent frizz, reduce breakage and promote a more youthful complexion.

If you know somebody who doesn’t have a Stanley tumbler yet, consider your holiday shopping list written for you. Because everyone deserves to experience the exceptional drinking experience this durable vacuum-insulated water bottle offers.

Commerce leadership coordinator Alexa Arent says she’s “obsessed” with digital cameras that instantly print your photos. “This is a super affordable option for anyone who loves to collect memories. It comes in all different colors and prints beautiful photos!”

’Tis the season for chunky, oversized and perfectly slouchy sweaters — and this button-front cardigan from The Drop checks all the right boxes. Reviewers are loving it for its soft material, versatility and sizing options (XXS to 5X!).

Shopping for men in your life just got easier. Nothing says “I love you” like the gift of comfort — which these cozy slippers deliver, thanks to a faux-fur interior, suede upper and easy pull-on design.

More trending gifts curated by Amazon Creators

Shopping for the man in your life who has everything isn't easy — but can you really go wrong with a crewneck? It's the layering option he'll always need this winter, whether to layer under a jacket, alone over jeans or to throw on when we can't bother to put an outfit together.

If you haven't already seen, there's a lot of leggings options you can find on Amazon. But Amazon Creators say this "buttery-soft pair" is the one to add to cart.

One of our editors tried this shaping bodysuit, and she isn't looking back. As soon as she put it on, she said, "my waist was pretty snatched and my curves were giving me an hourglass figure that I didn’t know I had in me."

Have you been influenced to try snail mucin yet? (Some experts say you really should!). Try this bestselling essence that claims to rejuvenate the skin, boost hydration and offer anti-aging benefits.

Who doesn't want the gift of a pearly white smile? Amazon Creators are fans of these whitening strips, which the brand says can lift stains without stripping the enamel on your teeth.

Between your phone, earbuds, smartwatch, power banks, headsets — well, you get the point — you likely own a ton of charging cables and tech accessories. This case will ensure you don't misplace a thing.

Set daily reminders, pull up recipes, watch your favorite shows and more on this do-it-all Echo Show that works with Alexa. Plus, it's on sale for almost 60% off.

If you've ever experienced hotel sheets that tempted you to stay in bed all day, the brand behind this set promises the same quality and feel — but at home!

For the one who loves to host (and not just during the holiday season) this charcuterie board gift set will come in handy. It comes with a separate fruit tray, cheese knives, dipping bowls and much more.