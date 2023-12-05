Bobbie Thomas shares her top holiday beauty buys: 10 picks from MAC, Laneige, Chanel and more

The holiday season is in full swing, meaning your loved ones may have already handed you their wish lists and you're still in the midst of looking for last-minute items to stash in their stocking. Either way, holiday shopping can be tough, but Bobbie Thomas recently shared with TODAY her favorite holiday treats to help ease the stress of gifting: beauty sets, of course!

If you're a fan of Bobbie's Bests for Less, you likely have already seen her highlight a makeup or skin care product in the past. But for the holidays, she wanted to showcase some extra-special gifts for any beauty lover in your life. Below, you'll find delicious lip masks and affordable skin care, all the way to high-end products they'll instantly want to play with.

Keep reading to discover some of Thomas' highly recommended holiday beauty picks.

The best beauty gifts, according to Bobbie Thomas

This limited-edition skin care trio contains three products that promise to refresh the skin: a cleansing balm, a lightweight gel moisturizer and a massaging cooling globe. Together, the three will leave the skin bouncy and renewed, according to the brand.

If they're new to skin care or wanting to update their current routine, this skin care trial kit is the perfect treat. Each product is filled with vitamin C and glycolic acid to combat dull skin and promote a glow. Use together or on their own before committing to their full-size versions.

Now that winter is here, champed lips are a common issue. This mask promises to keep your lips nourished, moisturized and smooth both day and night, all while leaving a luminous shine. If you're still unsure about trying it out yourself, we reviewed the product ourselves to test the hype (spoiler: we can't get enough of it!).

Editor's note: Although Bobbie's pick is currently unavailable, you can check the page below in case stock returns:

This mask set is more than impressive, especially for the cost. It comes with 18 sheet masks for the face, under eye area, hands and feet. There's also two cleansing wipe packs to clean your face before or after the mask.

Worth $161, this discounted holiday set includes seven of MAC's bestselling products in their full sizes. The picks range from the popular Fix+ Setting Spray to their Stack Mascara, which could complete an entire makeup routine.

The packaging of this mini eyeshadow quad is just as pretty as the shadows themselves. Although on the high-end side, this luxury find is highly pigmented and wears all-day, according to reviews.

Based on its description, this highlighter and lip duo is all you need to create an illuminated complexion. But the main attraction is the included makeup pouch that can be used for travel and more.

Editor's note: Below are more suggested Chanel beauty picks, as seen on the show.

This soap bar has the scent of the designer brand's iconic Eau d’orange Verte cologne, which has delicate notes of citrus, lemon and mint to renew the senses. It's another way of wear the cologne, and it promises to not try the skin after cleansing.

Editor's note: If you're looking to create your own soap gift set, see the bundle below: