I tried the viral heated straightening brush — now I can style my hair from anywhere

I think it's safe to say that most people reading this have, in one way or another, been "influenced" once or twice in their life. In an age where we turn to social media for just about everything — from fashion trends to ways to solve common problems to even just getting a laugh — it's never been easier (or unavoidable) to become informed on any and all topics.

Though lately, the term "influence" just hasn't semantically lived up to the amount of hype and views I've been seeing on my TikTok over a specific product these last few weeks. The Tymo Hair Straightening Brush has popped up on almost every other video during my most recent scrolling sessions, and with the hashtag “tymo” having well over 200 million views right now, I think it's safe to say that I'm officially being haunted by it — haunted by coily haired women creating straight styles in minutes; frizzy strands becoming instantly smoothened; dull 'dos brightening with each pass.

I knew the only way to exorcise this FOMO-related demon — I mean, thought — was to give this hugely popular heated hair tool a shot on my own locks. Maybe it would finally convince my algorithm to give me a break, or just an easier time styling my hair ... I'll tell you it definitely did one of those things.

It's easy (and fun!) to use

It's really as easy as it looks. You just plug it in and, well, go.

Of course, the tool comes with its own charger, which you'll need to use before your first styling attempt. Side note: I have a jar dedicated to dozens and dozens of charging cords (to what device they belong to, I'm not exactly sure at this point). It's super convenient that the Tymo uses a USB Type-C cable, so I can even pop in my Mac charger if I'm desperate — or more likely, if I lose the original.

To turn it on, keep your finger pressed onto the giant power button in the middle (you can't miss it), and once the ring around it glows, press it again until you reach one of the three heat settings you desire. Then, slowly run the brush through sectioned-off pieces of hair, but make sure to use one hand to guide the tool and the other to keep the tension in your hair taut as it glides through. Then you can twirl the tool near the end to give your strands a nice wave at the bottom, or just keep them straight all the way through.

Pro tip: Make sure to thoroughly brush your hair before making any passes. Having tangle-free hair will make the process go much smoother. However, if you have naturally knotty hair like me, I suggest running the heated brush quickly through each section after combing your hair and before you start slowly styling. This way, you'll avoid any unexpected snags.

The bristles are rather thick compared to a typical brush, and with the ceramic coating, I was expecting to see some frizz. To my surprise, my hair just looked smoother and straighter. Not even a slight static shock crept up on me — my hair just looked ... good.

It's compact and portable

Now that I know the tool works, I can easily see this becoming a work bag staple. Its mini, practically palm-sized design is perfect for throwing right into my purse as a grab-and-go styler. Plus, it comes with its own zippered bag, so you don't have to worry about the hot bristles damaging any of your other belongings while it cools down after use.

I've seen plenty of TikTok reviewers using this heated tool right in the comfort of their own car after a workout or before heading into the office to quickly refresh their hair before going about their day.

I have a hybrid work situation, which means I have to commute about three times a week. I'm also a chronic snoozer, who regularly ignores her 6:15 a.m. alarm and wakes up too late to actually do her hair. Now that I have this tool, I won't feel as bad getting those few extra minutes of sleep, because I can quickly whip it out on the train and style my hair in minutes. The best part is that it's completely silent, so I won't bother other train goers early in the morning.

While I think the cordless model is superior and convenient, I also understand the price is a little high. So, if you're looking to get the style benefit from a heated brush but also need to stay budget-conscious, the brand also has a cheaper, corded option that just needs to be plugged in.

My only wish is for a stronger battery life. According to the brand (and stated very clearly on the Amazon product page), the brush lasts up to 30 minutes when used on the highest heat setting. Since I know this will mainly be a touchup tool for me, a half hour is more than enough time to re-style my hair. But I noticed the battery seems to slowly drain while it's not in use, too, so I need to make sure I charge it before heading out, or at least bring the charging cord with me.

Travelers who need to save precious space in their luggage, fellow commuters with no time to get ready, gym goers who need a hair pick-me-up after a long workout — this is a perfect gift for them. Or if you have a fear of missing out on the latest and greatest in hair innovation, don't wait as long as I did to try it. It's well worth it.