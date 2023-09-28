Dyson launches a new Airwrap with not 1, but 2 long-awaited attachments

It's been nearly five years since Dyson released their revolutionary Airwrap multi-styler tool, which has changed the game for at-home hair tools. Since its 2018 release, the brand says it's the "most awarded styling tool" — and it has also become a Shop TODAY favorite.

Today, Dyson shared some exciting news that will take the Airwrap to the next level, especially if you have curly or wavy hair! The brand has launched a new Airwrap, which features two new styler attachments: a large round volumizing brush and a diffuser.

This is the first time ever a diffuser has been introduced into the Airwrap styling system. With these two new launches, Dyson claims the Airwrap will offer more versatility and styling options than any other multi-styler, without the heat damage. According to the brand, the hair tool uses advanced airflow and heat control that doesn't reach above 302 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We are constantly striving to deliver a better experience across all our Dyson technology and the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler is no exception. To cater for versatile styling for every hair type, we’ve engineered two new attachments optimized for longer hair as those with waves, curls and coils,” says Dyson Design Hair Care Engineering Lead, Jake Reynolds, in a release shared with Shop TODAY. “The Large round volumizing brush and the Diffuser cater to more hair types and lengths and makes styling easier, in addition to our suite of attachments to curl, wave, smooth and dry by using just one machine.”

I got a sneak peek of the new attachments

I’ve been using my beloved Airwrap for two years and was lucky enough to receive the new Airwrap with attachments from Dyson ahead of the launch. These new additions are game-changing. I’ve longed for a diffusing attachment, and I feel like many wavy-curly hair girls did, too. This launch has really cut my hair gadgets down to one machine now — and in my opinion, makes it worth the price tag — it's a 5-plus-in-1 hair styler.

If you're new to the hair tool, you can buy the complete styling set with the two new attachments for $600.

Dyson Airwrap Large Round Styling Brush Attachment

While the original Dyson Airwrap comes equipped with a round brush, this upgrade is perfect for those with long hair, says the brand. Dyson also mentions that the brush has long bristles and a honeycomb structure that allows airflow to create better volume and faster drying time for thicker and longer hair.

I didn't think I needed a larger round brush until this launch. My hair is long and thick and this round brush cut my dry time in half (even from soaking wet hair). I also loved the end results; I had volume and the straight '90s blowout look without stepping foot inside a salon. I'm also new to the bangs world, and this brush makes styling bangs so much easier!

Dyson Airwrap Diffuser Attachment

This might be the most exciting launch for those with curly hair. The brand says this diffuser is meant to "stimulate natural drying." The airflow is generated from the mesh base and prongs, which allows you to style and control waves, curls and coils, according to the brand.

I’m a little out of practice wearing my naturally textured waves, but this diffuser was easy to use and dried my waves fast, giving my hair tons of volume with very little frizz. I liked that the actual machine has three different speed levels so I can have that much-need control over the airflow. Thanks to this long-awaited diffuser, I'm embracing my hair's natural texture and excited to experiment with different products.

The new Dyson Airwrap Multistlyer with new attachments are available now at Dyson.com. If you're hesitant about the price tag, you can try out the Airwrap for yourself at your local Dyson Demo Store.