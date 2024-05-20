I tried the Dyson Airwrap diffuser — and think everyone with wavy hair should too!

Editor’s note: The Shop TODAY team updated this article with current pricing.

It's been over five years since Dyson released their revolutionary Airwrap multi-styler, which has changed the game for at-home hair tools. Since its 2018 release, the brand says it's the "most awarded styling tool" — and it has also become a Shop TODAY favorite.

Then, back in September 2023, Dyson took the Airwrap to the next level, launching a brand-new Airwrap design with two new styler attachments: a large round volumizing brush and a diffuser. Dyson claimed the upgrade would offer more versatility and styling options than any other multi-styler (especially for anyone with curly or wavy hair!), without the heat damage.

According to the brand, the hair tool uses advanced airflow and heat control that doesn't reach above 302 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We are constantly striving to deliver a better experience across all our Dyson technology and the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler is no exception. To cater for versatile styling for every hair type, we’ve engineered two new attachments optimized for longer hair as those with waves, curls and coils,” says Dyson Design Hair Care Engineering Lead, Jake Reynolds, in a release shared with Shop TODAY. “The Large round volumizing brush and the Diffuser cater to more hair types and lengths and makes styling easier, in addition to our suite of attachments to curl, wave, smooth and dry by using just one machine.”

What is the Dyson Airwrap Complete Diffuse for curly hair?

I’ve been using my beloved Airwrap for two years and was lucky enough to receive the Airwrap with the upgraded attachments from Dyson. They have been game-changing. I’ve longed for a diffusing attachment, and I feel like many wavy-curly hair girls did, too. This launch has really cut my hair gadgets down to one machine now — and in my opinion, makes it worth the price tag — it's a 5-plus-in-1 hair styler.

Dyson Airwrap Large Round Styling Brush Attachment

While the original Dyson Airwrap comes equipped with a round brush, this upgrade is perfect for those with long hair, says the brand. Dyson also mentions that the brush has long bristles and a honeycomb structure that allows airflow to create better volume and faster drying time for thicker and longer hair.

I didn't think I needed a larger round brush until this launch. My hair is long and thick and this round brush cut my dry time in half (even from soaking wet hair). I also loved the end results; I had volume and the straight '90s blowout look without stepping foot inside a salon. I also imagine that this brush would make styling bangs so much easier!

Courtesy Shannon Garlin

Dyson Airwrap Diffuser Attachment

This might be the most exciting launch for those with curly hair. The brand says this diffuser is meant to "stimulate natural drying." The airflow is generated from the mesh base and prongs, which allows you to style and control waves, curls and coils, according to the brand.

Courtesy Shannon Garlin

I’m a little out of practice wearing my naturally textured waves, but this diffuser was easy to use and dried my waves fast, giving my hair tons of volume with very little frizz. I liked that the actual machine has three different speed levels so I can have that much-need control over the airflow. Thanks to this long-awaited diffuser, I'm embracing my hair's natural texture and excited to experiment with different products.

More Dyson Airwrap stylers to consider

For straight and wavy hair types, this style includes more brush attachments that work to shape and smooth straighten your strands. According to the brand, it can also curl and hide flyaways, as well as deliver enhanced Coanda airflow to "simultaneously dry and straighten hair with up to 58% less frizz."

"I invested in an Airwrap a couple of years ago and since then it’s definitely become my most-used beauty tool," says senior editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil.

"I love the versatility of it. Thanks to the different attachments, it’s replaced my hair dryer, curling iron and blowout brush. I have thick, wavy hair, and I’m always impressed by how quickly the dryer attachment works. I use the thicker barrel for a sleek, high-volume blowout look (or to just style my front pieces on days I’m wearing my natural waves). I also like the brush attachments for quick styling."

Courtesy Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil

Editor Vivien Moon was gifted the Airwrap for Christmas a few years ago and says it's been a "game-changer" for her hair — not only for how easy it is to use, but also because of how quiet the machine is. "I can still have a conversation when using it and that alone makes the hair styling experience a lot more pleasant."

She continues, "I truly love that the curling attachments make it easy to style my hair and it’s something I feel is great for those with mobility issues who can’t extend their arms all the way around to curl their whole head because it does half the work for them. (My mom had a shoulder issue and used my Airwrap and it made it so easy for her to style her hair.)"