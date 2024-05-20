In case you missed it, these Amazon finds are going viral right now — and they start at just $7

If there's one thing you can count on the Shop TODAY team for, it's that we'll keep you in the loop on the hottest products. I mean, it’s quite literally our job to stay on top of the latest and greatest in the world of shopping. We're constantly scouring social media feeds, attending market events and tracking new launches. And after all of that, we never seem to be able to shut up about the epic items we find — we even have a "trend watch" group chat!

To bring you up to speed, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by the studio to share our latest viral finds that are worth the hype. Highlights include a cooling migraine relief cap that blocks out light and sound, a hair treatment that Brach swears by and a comfortable pair of sandals that your arches will thank you for.

Ready to shop our picks? Keep scrolling to see all of the trending finds we've been loving lately.

Did you know side sleepers should use a specific pillow? At 5 inches, the Pillow Cube is the perfect height to keep your neck and spine aligned throughout the night to avoid waking up with aches and pains. The long shape makes it great for folks who like to switch sides.

Associate editor Kamari Stewart, who says she even takes her Pillow Cube along with her when she's spending the night in a hotel, claims it helps her sleep so much better! Plus, you can now get an extra 10% discount when you use the code TODAYSHOW10 at checkout.

This migraine relief cap is a social media find that helps associate producer Alexa Arent relieve headaches and unwind after a long day. According to Arent, one size fits most — just slip it over your head and . It blocks light, muffles sound and hugs your head with very gentle pressure, and you can even pop it in the freezer to enjoy cooling a benefit as well.

We discovered the single-use clean skin club towelettes, which come in a bulk pack of 50, on TikTok. Brach says the idea is that you have a fresh one each time you dry your face. Customer say they're really great for sensitive skin and when traveling, too (rather than rubbing your face on a hotel towel that's been who knows where)!

"I was skeptical at first, but they're the real deal," swears Brach. "No wonder they have over 20,000 reviews and went viral on TikTok — the brand says one is sold every seven seconds!"

If you struggle with damaged hair, you'll want to try this leave-in treatment that smoothes frizz, boosts shine and prevents further breakage. Unlike other treatments, the brand says this product works in just 90 seconds and lasts up to four washes. Brach says to apply 10-20 pumps on damp hair and comb through.

"In under two minutes, I can notice hair is visibly smoother," Brach notes. "I'll let it air dry and notice it's less frizzy... like my natural texture, but better!"

The footbed of these top-rated sandals is designed with yoga mat foam, so you know they're comfy. The arch support is great for folks with plantar fasciitis or if you just want a pair of truly comfortable flip flops for summer. They're so light and great for travel, and they come in a bunch of sizes and colors.

This full-coverage sports bra is so popular — it's earned more than 40,000 customer ratings on Amazon. The flattering tank top shape has built-in padding for medium support with zero wires or clasps, so it's extra comfy. Brach says the fabric is designed to wick away moisture — a must in the warmer months — and notes that this looks great worn alone as a cropped tank or thrown on under a t-shirt. Plus, it goes up to a size 3XL.

More trending Amazon finds

With over 70,000 ratings, this car cleaning gel has climbed the ranks of Amazon's bestsellers list time and time again. It's great for getting into all of the nooks and crannies of your car interior, but is also handy for cleaning your keyboard and other tricky spots around the house. It’s on sale for less than $7 right now, so we suggest grabbing it to give your car a deep clean before summer.

Here’s a game-changer you won't be able to believe you’ve gone this long without! This genius — and useful — tool acts as a drip tray for condiments, toppings and more, so you can enjoy your burger or sandwich without worrying about making a mess.

Belt bags are having a moment and we’re here for it! This style in particular is a bestseller on Amazon and costs less than $15.

Do wrinkle patches work? They had a viral moment recently, so we asked the experts — and they actually can help to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. This set in particular targets those around the mouth and eyes.

I'm personally obsessed with this lip product, which my TikTok algorithm served to me a few months ago, and I'm not the only fan on the team.

"This TikTok-viral lip balm has quickly become one of my favorites to use," gushes Stewart. "It’s not only hydrating, it’s moisturizing and leaves your lips feeling super soft and smooth. It’s an investment but I think it’s worth it. I keep (at least) one on me at all times."

Since it launched in December, I have used this viral body butter after just about every shower. True to its name, it's deliciously thick, moisturizing, and smells amazing. My skin has never felt softer, so I'll definitely be keeping this in my routine this summer.

Is this going to be the trendy bag of the summer? Bogg Bags are making waves for their unmistakeable design and surprising utility. The waterproof tote, which comes in a bunch of colors and sizes, is super spacious and is actually selling out at select retailers. We found it in stock on Amazon right now, but it likely won't be for long!

In case you missed it, ballet flats are trending again. This pair gives the staple of decades' past a modern update, with a comfortable, flexible knit construction and strap that's reminiscent of a classic Mary Jane shoe. The style comes in a few colors, but the pop of red — which is another major trend for 2024 — is my pick.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews and even use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.